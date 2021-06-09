Meadville Tribune
Conneaut Area graduate Henry Litwin was named a first team Preseason All-American in the Lindy’s Sports preseason college football preview magazine.
Litwin, a senior receiver earned his second straight first team Preseason All-America nod from Lindy’s Sports after also being listed in the 2020 magazine last summer before the season was ultimately canceled by the pandemic. Teammate Chad Kuhn, a senior defensive, was named to the first team for the second straight year as well.
Lindy’s Sports also ranked The Rock fifth in the preseason national poll in Division II.
“It’s nice to be listed as a top five program in the country and to earn some preseason attention,” said SRU head coach Shawn Lutz. “But our guys know that preseason polls don’t mean much. If we go out on the field and perform our best, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year when it really counts. Our guys are just so excited to be able to get back out there and play after missing a whole year. This is the first thing to come out about the 2021 season so it’s really exciting that we’re talking about football and getting closer to the guys being back together to do what we love this fall.”
Slippery Rock is coming off a 13-1 season in 2019 that saw The Rock post the second best record in all of Division II. SRU reached and hosted a national semifinal game and finished the year ranked sixth in the final American Football Coaches Association Division II poll.
The Rock will have to find an answer at quarterback after the graduation of Harlon Hill Trophy winner Roland Rivers III to make another run this season.
“You obviously don’t just replace a guy like Roland,” said Lutz. “But, we’ve added some dynamic pieces to our offense during the offseason, drastically improved our running game and we have a deep group of talented quarterbacks that will be competing for the job. When you factor in arguably the best receiving corps in the country, we really like where the offense is trending going into 2021.”
Lindy’s Sports agrees, noting in its preview magazine that “Henry Litwin and Jermaine Wynn Jr. could make this the top offense in D-II.”
Litwin, who in just two seasons in the starting lineup, broke the SRU career touchdown receptions record (29) in 2019. He also set SRU single-season records with 103 catches for 1,509 yards and 21 touchdowns. What’s more impressive when considering Litwin’s numbers from 2019, is that he put up those numbers while sharing the ball with Wynn Jr., who caught 95 passes for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Cinque Sweeting, who caught 53 passes for 839 yards and nine touchdowns. Litwin is one of just two receivers in the nation to be recognized as a first team preseason All-American by Lindy’s Sports, joining L’liott Curry from Henderson State.
“Henry is a guy that has just put in a tremendous amount of work during his career,” said Lutz. “He didn’t catch a single pass as a redshirt freshman and over the last two years he has more than 2,000 yards and is being talked about as one of the top two receivers in the country going into his senior year. That tells you how dedicated he is to his craft.”