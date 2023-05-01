LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Butler 16-4 in a non-region game at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Sunday.
Sophomore Victoria Medrick led the offense with seven goals and one assist. Senior Jacqui Detelich, an Edinboro University commit, scored four goals.
Lana Johnston scored two goals. Ashley Crabb, Brie Nader and Camille Turner each scored once. Alayna Ott, Abby Mozina and Crabb each had two assists.
Lilly Moore started in goal.
Conneaut is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the region. The Eagles will host Cathedral Prep on Tuesday for a region game.
