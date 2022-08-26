The Conneaut Area girls golf team has a new head coach in Mike Shimkanin. Unfortunately for the first-year mentor, the team is giving him very little room for error.
“We have just three girls,” said Shimkanin. “So that makes it more challenging from the start. Now, lucky for us they only take the top three scores. But if someone gets sick or has to miss a week, we are in a huge hole compared to teams that have five or six or more girls on the team.”
Beyond the numbers, though, Shimkanin is pleased with his team.
Senior Jacqueline Detelich has the experience and will start the season in the No. 1 spot. She is joined in the lineup by a pair of sophomores — Grace Hans and Amanda Bernhart. It looks like Hans will be the No. 2 golfer to start.
“Jackie is our No. 1,” said Shimkanin. “She has a very nice swing and, being taller, she can hit it a long way. Grace, she has a very nice, natural athletic swing. I can see her really developing over the next two years into a player to really watch.”
As for the season ahead, Shimkanin is taking a wait and see approach.
Part of that has to do with the tough region the Eagles are playing in. There is also the unknown of the other players in the region and, with just a couple weeks under their belt, still a big learning curve with his own team. That did not stop him from trying to look into the future.
“Our first day out, girls from Hickory and West Middlesex shot 62 and 63,” said Shimkanin. “Those are great scores and they are going to be very hard to try and catch. I would like to see Jackie go to districts, and I think she is looking for that as well. I really think it the kids just need to get out there, practice and get their swing grooved.
“If that happens, I think good things will follow.”
