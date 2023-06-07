ERIE — Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A first round lacrosse matchup between Blackhawk and Conneaut was all Blackhawk all the way.
The Cougars used a more aggressive style of play to lead 9-3 at halftime before winning 17-3 at Hagerty Family Events Center’s Dollinger Field.
“Blackhawk is really talented. They’re aggressive and they play a style of play we don’t see in District 10 much,” Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. “When we see that, we struggle against it a little bit and we knew that coming in it would be intense.”
Blackhawk, the runner-up from the WPIAL, scored three goals in the opening five minutes of the game.
The Cougars’ aggressive style worked in Conneaut’s favor at about the 16-minute mark. Senior Jacqui Detelich was fouled on a shot attempt and awarded a free position shot. She netted her opportunity and put the Eagles on the board.
Detelich, an Edinboro commit, scored on another free position shot with about 7:46 left to play in the first half. Her score made it Blackhawk 7, Conneaut 2.
Conneaut sophomore Victoria Medrick added a goal with nine seconds left in the half. There was a loose ball in front of the goal and Medrick scooped the ball into the net.
At half, CASH trailed 9-3.
“Every year when we get into this round we know that it will be intense and we have to learn to stand up to it a little better,” Shannon said. “They’re a good team. I can’t take anything away from them.”
In the second half, the Eagles matched Blackhawk’s physicality but could not match their scoring. The Cougars scored once in the first 10 minutes of the second half and added seven more over the final 15 minutes of the game.
“We did play more physical in the second half,” Shannon said. “We just gave them too much of a lead and made too many mistakes.”
Blackhawk’s Mia Piocquido finished with four goals. Ava Pagani and Lauren Fair each scored three goals.
The Cougars will play Twin Valley, the District 6 champion, in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
For Conneaut, four senior’s careers are finished; Chloe Fields, Ashley Crabb, Amanda Gillette and Detelich. Detelich and Gillette will play at Edinboro together next season.
The seniors leave behind a legacy of three consecutive District 10 championships and three state playoff berths.
“It’s incredible. These seniors lost their freshman year to Covid, then to put three straight state seasons together,” Shannon said. “We are going to miss them tremendously. They’ve done a lot for this program and have taken it a long way. I am really proud of them.
“I am excited to see what they’re gonna do next. A couple will play next year at Edinboro. It will be really exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.