LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team opened their season hot with an 11-1 win against Crawford County rival Meadville in the team's home-opener on Tuesday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The Lady Eagles were in control of the game from start to finish.
"It's just nice to be on the field because we really haven't been for two weeks. I thought we played well and played together. That's our motto this year is being together," Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko said. "We didn't let any small errors or mistakes snowball into big ones. We took care of business."
Conneaut pitcher Erika Shrock got the team out of the first inning unscathed and the offense collected three runs in the opening inning.
Brooke Wise drove in Lainie Harrington and Kaley Cook with a single to left field. Linda Shepard reached home on a Meadville error to take a 3-0 lead.
Shrock again took care of business in the circle and didn't allow Meadville to get any offense going.
"We have to string something together to cross the plate. We are better. It's disappointing, but we are playing good competition," Meadville head coach Renee Ashton said. "CASH is a good team with a lot of good hitters.
In the second inning, Conneaut's bats got even hotter.
Julianna Jacobs and Harrington got on base with walks. Cook drilled a two-RBI double to center field that scored Jacobs and Harrington. Wise showed off her power with a two-run home run over the centerfield wall to give Conneaut a 7-0 lead through two innings.
"We're blessed," Onderko said. "We have a tough out 1 through 9 hitting."
The Lady Bulldogs again failed to get any offense going in the third inning. Shrock kept Meadville's batters guessing and the Lady Eagle defense took care of business when a bat did connect with a ball.
"Last night we got on the field for the first time in a week and a half and we spent two hours just defense, defense, defense. We didn't worry about hitting," Onderko said. "We made sure we were comfortable in our spots."
Meadville pitcher Katie Say struck one batter out and forced two others to ground out in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Bulldogs took advantage of the small momentum swing. Sophomore Rylee Kregel drilled a solo homer in her second plate appearance as a Lady Bulldog to get her team on the board.
"I will get that out of her all season long. She had a good quality at bat the first time and she'll give me a quality at bat everytime," Ashton said. "She's very disciplined and a good hitter."
In the bottom of the fourth, Cook opened the with a double to the outfield. Shepard followed with a deep home run that brought Cook in to score and give Conneaut a 9-1 advantage.
The Lady Eagles two more runs in the inning to take a ten-run lead.
Meadville failed to score in the top of the fifth and Conneaut was awarded a mercy-rule victory.
"I saw some growth from last year. We had some mental mistakes, some running mistakes from not being outside and running the bases. Hitting, I saw some adjustments made so that was better than last year," Ashton said. "I just know one point is not going to do it. I see growth and potential, but I know we have to put points on the board.
"It's the youth of the team. I only have four returning starters. I think it's just this team needs building. We're building and we're not there yet."
Kregel went 1-2 at the plate with Meadville's only run. Avery Phillips and Nevaeh Baker each went 1-2.
Pitching, Say allowed nine hits and 11 runs with one strikeout and six walks.
The Lady Bulldogs are 0-1 on the season and are scheduled to host McDowell on Thursday.
For Conneaut, Cook went 2-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Shepard went 1-2 with two runs and Harrington went 0-1 with two runs.
In the circle, Shrock struck five batters out and allowed two hits. Wise struck out three.
The Lady Eagles are 1-0 on the year and have the advantage in the CASH-MASH rivalry.
"It's a Crawford county rivalry," Onderko said. "We're the only two schools that are 4A in this sport so we want to make sure we take care of our county."
Conneaut is scheduled to host Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday.
Also, both teams collected donations for the Crawford County Humane Society. Meadville will continue to collect donations throughout April.
MEADVILLE (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Phillips 2-0-1-0, Mealy 2-0-0-0, Carr 3-0-0-0, Kregel 2-1-1-1, Say 1-0-0-0, Reichel 1-0-0-0, Ashton 2-0-0-0, Schleicher 2-0-0-0, Baker 1-0-1-0. Totals 16-1-3-1.
CONNEAUT (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacobs 3-1-2-0, L. Harrington 1-2-0-0, Cook 4-3-2-2, Shepard 2-2-1-2, Wise 3-1-2-4, E. Harrington 3-0-0-0, Barabas 2-1-0-0, Mihoci 3-1-1-0, Shrock 3-0-1-1. Totals 24-11-9-9.
Meadville 000 10x x — 1 3 4
Conneaut 340 4xx x — 11 9 1
BATTING
2B: C — Cook 2.
HR: M — Kregel; C — Shepard, Wise.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Say LP 4-9-11-9-1-6; C — Shrock WP 3-2-0-0-5-1, Wise 2-1-1-1-3-3.
Records: Meadville 0-1; Conneaut 1-0.