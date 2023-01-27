LINESVILLE — Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota challenges her team before every game to focus on a specific aspect of basketball.
In Thursday's Region 5 matchup with Oil City at Conneaut Area Senior High School, Krankota wanted her Lady Eagles to match Oil City's physicality on the glass. The rebounding paid off for Conneaut in a 56-42 win.
"Oil City was going to be physical and hit the boards hard, so we needed everybody to box out. We did that for the most part," Krankota said. "We had a couple of lapses, but we thought this was one of our better efforts as far as bodying up and being physical on the boards."
Not only were the Eagles physical inside the paint, but the aggressive nature carried to other aspects of the game. Conneaut forced 12 first half turnovers, which spurred fast break opportunities and easy points.
On offense, Conneaut battled through fouls and created four and-one plays in the first quarter. The Eagles led 31-23 at halftime.
"I felt that outside of a few lapses where we were rushing things on offense, this was one of our better games as far as team ball was concerned," Krankota said. "We went through stretches where we passed the ball really well and defensively we were talking and directing girls east and west instead of north and south. It ultimately came down to we made the right plays at the right time."
Conneaut opened the second half in a full-court press. The stifling defense created a couple of quick baskets before Krankota moved back into a half-court defense.
Oil City drilled a couple of 3-pointers in the third quarter, but the Eagles stayed ahead. In the final eight minutes, Conneaut's offense was methodical and kept a healthy lead throughout the quarter.
"I think if we watched film from the first two or three games of the season compared to now, the girls wouldn't recognize themselves. They've been understanding that sometimes you need to make the extra pass and we need to limit the number of forced passes and rushed shots," Krankota said. "That can add four or five made shots a game and in these region games that's a tremendous difference on the scoreboard."
Sophomore Lainie Harrington led all scorers with 20 points. She also added four assists. Hannah Brady tallied 11 points, five steals and four rebounds. Eliza Harrington scored nine points, which included two 3-pointers, and grabbed four rebounds and three steals. Morgan Poff led the team in rebounds with eight.
Conneaut is 10-6 overall and 3-1 in region games. The Eagles will host Warren on Monday.
The team's tenth win came in January, which is a big leap for the program. Last year's team finished the regular season 11-10 and gave Conneaut its first winning season in seven years.
"They work so hard everyday and are focused on continuing to move the program forward. We have such a great group of girls right now," Krankota said. "They've taken such big strides the past few seasons. They've also made tremendous progress since this year started so we're looking forward to what's in store for them the rest of the year."
Oil City (42)
Piederbach 4 1-2 10, Marczak 3 2-2 9, Stahl 3 2-2 8, Wenner 2 2-2 6, Mietus 2 0-0 4, Petro 1 0-0 3, Singleton 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 7-8 42.
Conneaut (56)
L. Harrington 9 2-10 20, Brady 3 5-7 11, E. Harrington 2 3-4 9, Poff 4 0-1 8, Detelich 2 0-0 4, Ca. Perrye 1 0-2 2, Co. Perrye 0 2-3 2.
Totals 21 12-27 56.
Oil City;10;13;7;12;—;42
Conneaut;19;12;14;11;—;56
3-point goals: Oil City — Petro, Marczak, Liederbach; Conneaut — E. Harrington 2.
Records: Oil City 8-7, 1-3 Region 5; Conneaut 10-6, 3-1 Region 5.
