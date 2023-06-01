ERIE — Jacqui Detelich’s late goal with 1:02 left in a tie game gave the Conneaut girls lacrosse team the win over Cathedral Prep 10-9 for the school’s third-straight District 10 championship on Wednesday in Erie.
“The girls have worked really hard to get back to here,” said Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, and for them to put it back together and play tough is something to be happy about.”
Detelich scored five goals in the Eagles’ win. Conneaut will advance to the state playoffs, playing Blackhawk in the first round.
“This feels really good,” said Detelich. “I feel like I have worked really hard to get to this point and I know my teammates have worked hard as well. It felt good to win for them.”
The Eagles set the tone early with a quick goal, 10 seconds in by Ashley Crabb. Eight seconds later Detelich scored her first goal of the game.
Adalaide Stark would get the Ramblers back in the game with a goal and that would continue to be the theme of the game, Prep coming back, led by Stark.
“We were up and down. We thought we had it put away a couple of times and then they snuck back in,” Shannon said. “But it was a lot of fun, anytime we were on the field it is a lot of fun, Cathedral Prep is a good competitor.”
Detelich did a little bit of everything for the Eagles on Wednesday. Her slick pass to Victoria Medrick turned the score to 3-1 CASH before Detelich scored herself.
However Stark would score again for Cathedral Prep and Rory Noonan would score not long after to put the Ramblers within one.
Detelich stormed back, scoring once more. But continuing the pattern Stark scored again to erase the two-goal lead.
Detelich then went the assist route and set up Crabb for two goals back-to-back.
After the first half, the game boiled down to Detelich v. Stark.
Cathedral Prep scored a big goal to start the second half. Sophia Glance scored right before a good chunk of clock ticked away with nobody scoring.
Detelich scored again later to make it 8-5, but Cathedral Prep answered with a goal from Niagra Millen and then Glance on a whiffed shot that went in.
It was no one other than Stark who tied the game on a penalty shot at eight.
The Ramblers got their first lead of the game as Glance scored. Camille Turner scored the crucial game-tying goal, and Detelich ended it with the 10-9 goal.
Detelich, who is committed to play lacrosse at PennWest Edinboro, still has one thing left on her high school checklist; a state title.
“She’s been phenomenal,” Shannon said. “She came into this season with I think 30 goals and now she’s ending her career with over 100. She had a really stellar season and she’s a great leader.”
