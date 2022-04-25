The rest of Conneaut Area Senior High School’s baseball season is canceled after the school board suspended 14 players and the coaching staff at an executive session on Sunday.
The suspension stems from an undisclosed event during the team’s recent trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A statement from athletic director John Acklin stated “14 of 19 students broke CSD Policy while at Myrtle Beach over Easter break while the coaching staff was negligent to carry out their responsibilities.”
No details about the violations were provided.
“The board felt the offenses were great enough to suspend the 14 players leaving only five remaining. With only six games remaining it would be nearly impossible to put together a new staff and get them up to speed in such a short period of time,” Acklin said. “I am sure it was a tough decision for the board to make, but they felt a need to follow district policy.”
The team was 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 2 before Sunday’s decision.
“All scheduled baseball games involving CASH will become forfeited games for the remainder of the school year,” Acklin said. “Looking to the future, a new staff will be put in place for next school year and hopefully the program can move forward.”