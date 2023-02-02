Landon Plyler can’t wait until he crosses path with Meadville head football coach Ray Collins.
Whenever Collins sees his freshman lineman his first question is normally, “Have you thrown any 300 games lately?”
In his bashful soft-spoken tone, Plyler will get the opportunity to respond, “Yes,” and then give him the details. Collins will then get that beaming smile on his face.
On Sunday in Venango-Crawford Scholastic Bowling League action at Cochranton Lanes, the 15-year-old Plyler electrified the bowling house with his third career 300 game, all in the last 15 months.
All three perfect games at different bowling establishments too — an amazing accomplishment.
“Boy Wonder” shot his first 300 in Youth Level 1 action at Plaza Lanes on Oct. 16, 2021, and second gem in Venango-Crawford school action at Lost Lanes on Nov. 13, 2022.
Plyler’s father and bowling coach, Chris, attributes the three-house feat to his son’s ability to adjust to any house condition.
“Adaptability,” said Plyler, “All the different houses and conditions that he bowls on is paying off.”
The case on Sunday.
Although not totally in the comfort zone, Plyler was forced to play a different line, and still managed to pound the pocket.
“In his first game (193), Landon was searching for a line and ended up playing more inside part of the lane than he’s used to playing so he was uncomfortable, but he found his line on his fill ball with a strike and ended up striking on the next 15 shots,” said Plyer. “I’m proud of him as he stayed focused and didn’t let his team down.”
Although Chris Plyler was coaching the Meadville Black team a few lanes down, he was aware of his son’s (bowling for Meadville Red) striking exploits.
“Chris was giving Landon some tips and guidance,” said proud mama, Erica, who was proudly cheering on her son.
The phenom Plyler nearly shot a fourth 300 game on Monday as the right-hander rolled a 297 in the Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes. He left the 3-4-8 pins on his last ball.
Congrats (again), Landon!
High praise
Yours truly and coach Collins were talking about Plyler recently at a local function.
The MASH mentor only had positive words for his lineman.
“Landon is a great kid, and he is strong,” he said.
Do not be surprised if Plyler makes his mark on Bender Field in the upcoming years, too.
Baird finishes fifth
The bowling family should tip their hats to Rodrick Baird, Dan Francis and Josh Dodson.
For three grueling weekends in Erie County, the three Crawford County bowling standouts went toe-to-toe with Erie’s best in the highly competitive 60th Annual Times-News Open and performed quite well by making the 16-bowler finals.
Baird — posting a 10-6 record in match-play action at Greengarden Lanes and Westway Lanes — made the top-five with a fifth-place finish, and Francis and Dodson placed 12th and 14th, respectively.
Erie bowling legends Mike Shady won the event with a 4,025 pinfall and Mike Machuga was runner-up with 4,012 pins.
“It made me smile to see Mike win the tournament,” said Baird. “I like seeing the old guys beat the kids.”
Baird was satisfied with his fifth-place performance.
“I’m happy with how I bowled. I bowled great on Saturday as I averaged 233, but it was a little tougher shot on Sunday as I only averaged 195 for those eight games, but was able to win six of the matches. Staying clean and getting good pin count was the key.”
Missed spares were Francis’ Achilles heel in the finals.
“I realistically had a shot at going 7-1 on Saturday, but with some bad luck and missed spares, I went 2-6,” he said dejectedly. “On Sunday, the scores were a bit lower since it was a more challenging pattern, but I just didn’t get into a comfortable rhythm with my ball reaction and went through about eight bowling balls before finding something consistent, but bad shot making and more missed spares led to a 4-4 day.”
Dodson is proud and disappointed.
“Being in the top-16 is an honor amongst the best in the Erie area,” he said. “I’m super proud of that. I was in eighth after Saturday’s action and felt great going into Sunday.”
The final eight games didn’t go as planned for Dodson.
“I just bowled bad. I was too fast with my feet and got into a bad rhythm. I was mentally and physically exhausted. In game five, I pulled a hamstring and had to bowl with a one-step approach my last three games. I think it just comes down to practice and prepare better physically for me.”
Hold your heads high, Baird, Francis and Dodson.
Francis smashes 'em
Prior to his 12th-place finish in the 60th Annual Times-News Open, Francis made a pin-crushing statement in the Spa League at Lost Lanes by shooting a jaw-dropping 781 series.
The explosive Francis fired games of 289, 256 and 236.
In other Lost Lanes men’s action, Jeff Keener — heating up for the annual Armstrong Classic (which you will read more about below) — tossed two 700s with a 725 in the Spa League and 712 in the Sunday Mixed League, and my long-time buddy Joe Paden rolled an even 700 in the Spa League.
At the other houses:
Cochranton Lanes — No ifs, ands, or buts, Brad Spring has game. The right-hander lit ‘'em up in the Pioneer League with 279 and 245 games for a 740 series. You will read about Spring in the Lakeside Lanes portion, too.
Lakeside Lanes — Opening with a 290 game, Shaun Boyle shot a 739 in the Wednesday Nighters League. Three other 7-Up shooters in the WNL: Lane Baker (719), Spring (710) and David Muckinhaupt (703). Matt Alexander fired a 701 in the Businessmen League.
Plaza Lanes — Brandon Wachob owns the Smock Highway house. Another week, multi-700s. The red-hot left-hander tossed games of 224, 257 and 268 for a 749 series in Plaza Men’s League, and shot 248 and 264 games for a 725 in Monday Night Invitational League. Four other 700 rollers: Tyler Barnes (726 in Monday Night Invitational League), Rob Benge (717 in Commercial League), Chris Jannazzo (717 in Commercial League) and Ryan Williams (703 in Mixed Nuts League).
Nancy Hanks shines
Move over, Harry and Natalie Hanks, Nancy Hanks was the most-talked-about Hanks bowler at Lost Lanes last week.
Nancy Hanks, Harry’s sister, enjoyed one of her highest scoring performances on the Lost Lanes hardwood by throwing games of 247, 225 and 215 for a 687 series in Friday Morning League.
Great shooting, Nancy!
In other women’s action at Lost Lanes, Barb Abbott — who tossed a 300 game last year at the Cambridge Springs house — shot a 602 in Wednesday Night Ladies League.
In women’s action at Plaza Lanes, Britney Holben and Darcy King rolled 609 and 604 series, respectively, in the Mixed Nuts League.
Shoutouts
- Larry Voss tossed his first career 600 series in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes with a 603. Congrats, Larry!
- Marcy Monnie shot a career-high 198 game in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes. Congrats, Marcy!
Dailey dominant
Young gun sensation Trent Dailey had it going on in in the Juniors League at Lost Lanes.
Dailey, who rolled his first career 300 in November, tossed games of 224, 194 and 223 for a 641 series.
Great set, Trent!
Lynn shoots 300
Former Meadville resident and bowling standout Corey Lynn got himself an early Birthday gift: 300 game.
Bowling in West Virginia nowadays, the powerful Lynn — who turns 29 today — fired his fourth career 300 game, all in the last 15 months, on Tuesday night in the Don Varner’s Memorial League at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown.
Congrats, Corey!
Tournament Talk
- The annual Armstrong Classic (formerly called Men’s Classic) will be held Feb. 11-12 at Lost Lanes.
The qualifying rounds are Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the 16 top qualifiers come back Feb. 12 for match-play and stepladder finals action. According to tournament director Natalie Hanks, the 11 a.m. qualifying shift has a lot of openings remaining.
Entry fee is $85 and $1,500 will be awarded for first place, based on 112 entries. To enter, call Lost Lanes at (814) 398-2265.
- The WCCBA Adult-Youth Tournament will be held Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5 at Cochranton Lanes. The shifts are Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Feb. 26 at 9 a.m., March 4 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and March 5 at 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $60 per team. To enter, contact Cochranton Lanes or Plaza Lanes, or tournament direct Vicki Heim at (814) 881-6740.
Final words
This columnist was taken aback on Tuesday night when Billy Barnes — a sharp-witted cool cat — and former All Points Softball League slick-fielding first baseman, pulled me aside at a local club and praised my bowling work.
It meant a lot, Billy.
Don Granda 800 series
Normally when Don Granda Jr. shoots a 300 game or 800 series, the left-handed bowling legend makes these spectacular feats look extremely easy.
Not the case on Monday night.
Admittedly getting some breaks on a few shots, Granda Jr. fired his 109th career 800 series — and fifth of the season — with an 803 in the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes.
Granda Jr. rolled 289, 290 and 224 games.
“Not the typical 289 game,” he said. “I tripped a 6-pin in the third frame, broke up and carried a split in the fifth, had a slow rolling messenger take out the 7-pin in the sixth frame, tripped another 6-pin in the eighth, and left a very high 4-pin on my 11th ball.”
Not the Granda Jr., we all know.
It was the Granda Jr., we all know in his 290 game.
“After I left a high 6-pin in the first frame, I made a two-board move right with my feet and two boards right at the arrows, keeping the same break point. I reeled off 11 (strikes) in a row to finish.”
As he has done so many times in his out-of-this-world bowling career, Granda Jr. made a ball switch in the third game, and it paid dividends.
“After starting with a strike, I went high, leaving a 6-pin in the second frame, and went really high in the third frame, leaving the 2-4-7 pins. I switched to the Bigfoot Hybrid in the fourth frame and rolled a double, then stoned an 8-pin in the sixth, doubled in the seventh and eighth, went high and left the 4-7 in the 9th, struck out in the 10th.”
Final numbers: 803.
Congrats, Donnie!
DJ Granda rolls second-career 300 game
DJ Granda is beginning to step out of his legendary father’s shadow.
Continuing to make fellow bowlers take notice of his skyrocketing game, the 22-year-old Granda — the son of the G.O.A.T., Don Granda Jr. — rolled his second career 300 game last week in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
Granda, who tossed his first 300 as a junior bowler in 2017, added a 248 game and finished with a 735 series — a week after shooting 278, 255 and 259 games for an eye-popping 792 series.
Like father, like son: Granda handled the 10th frame smoothly by throwing three textbook strikes. Any nerves? Not really.
“I felt relaxed, honestly. If it (300) happens, it happens, no point in worrying about it in my opinion.”
The sharp-shooting southpaw — a la his father — has a simple explanation for his breakout season: Bowling on a consistent basis.
“Honestly, just actually bowling every week,” he said, who is averaging a whopping 224 in the Wednesday Nighters League. “The last four years have been once a month or two when I was back from college. Now that I'm graduated and living in the area, I can bowl every week.”
Granda Jr. echoed those same sentiments:
“I mentioned it to you earlier in the year that I thought he would have a breakout season because he would be able to bowl a full season now that he was out of college. He has had the ability to bowl three nights a week and become way more consistent. He has always had the talent. He now has the time to bowl.”
As the son of the one-and-only Granda Jr., do you feel any added pressure, DJ?
“Most definitely, I've already made the point that I have over 130 (300 games) to go,” he said, as his father has 134 career perfect games. “I’m not even going to get into the 800’s.” Granda Jr. has 109 career 800’s, the latest bowled earlier in the week (please see sidebar).
It’s obvious, the younger Granda is pushing the elder Granda this season — and honestly, vice-versa.
“It's not a competition per say, but on better nights it's nice to keep him on his toes at least and there's always a pace to keep up with.” said DJ Granda, who outgunned his father, 708-700 in a NFL Mixed League family shootout on Sunday night.
Congrats on the 3, DJ!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 247-227-665, Lena Roxberry 191.
Pioneer – Wally Homa 243-615, Brandon Kriek 601, James Zook 236-613, Corey Richter 222-601, Brian Huth 234-222-646, Shawn Smith 234-625, BRAD SPRING 279-245-740, Mike Bickford 257-615, Dan Shilling 623, Mark Williams 290-694, Ryan Williams 222-611, Lee Duck 238-645, Ed Krizon 234-618, Tyler George 280-231-685, Zach Snyder 236-653.
Tuesday Mixed – Lee Duck 236-235-224-695, Lena Roxberry 194, Jesse Jackson 234-220-645, Matt Allen 229-635.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 225-233-632, DJ Granda 224-639, DON GRANDA. JR. 289-290-224-803, Doug Dunham 265-222-692, Tim McEntire 297-225-683, Don Eaton 235-236-678, Jordan Vaughn 270-668, Dan Tautin 618, Steve Swezey 606, Lane Baker 235-650.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 248-656, Marcy Monnie 198, DON GRANDA JR. 258-248-700, Jordan Vaughn 246-654, JD Booth 198, DJ GRANDA 255-246-708.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 225-560, Lane Arnett 161-468, Katarina Cameron 209-198-545, Noah Scott 176-146-234-556, Hayden Dunham 148-145-401, Landon Dunham 171-139-185-495, Steven Heckman 118-130-330, Austin Nelson 102-114, Trevor Vetter 127-124-339, Jackson McKinsey 125, Adrian Moyers 136-377, Jay Villaba 122, Addison Medrick 138-366, Andrew Medrick 170-180-511, Victoria Medrick 194-195-560, Nate Brace 122-337, Wyatt Griggs 122-120-162-404, Kelan Finck 140-124-107-371.
Businessmen – DJ Granda 627, MATT ALEXANDER 279-222-701, Austin Granda 604, Don Granda Jr. 226-244-677.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 228-584, Teresa O’Malley 198.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 246-638, Don Eaton 236-608.
Wednesday Nighters – Steve Swezey 256-226-622, LANE BAKER 242-255-222-719, Dan Francis 258-234-688, Jeff Litwiler 229-254-663, Jason Easler 257-616, David King 224-225-223-672, Don Granda Jr. 227-651, Justin Foister 236-258-663, Tyler Foister 278-675, SHAUN BOYLE 290-227-222-739, DAVID MUCKINHAUPT 262-244-703, Andrew Barnes 605, Sonny Rauscher 227-226-666, BRAD SPRING 243-279-710, Dylan Platz 269-248-699, DJ GRANDA 300-248-735, Jordan Vaughn 224-638.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 235-623, Ricky Kanline 227-613, Phil Rice 606, JOE PADEN 246-238-700, JEFF KEENER 246-266-725, John Davis 245-629, John Burnell 268-624, Harry Hanks 225-663, Ed Hunter 234-632, Dan Lilly 225-227-629, DAN FRANCIS 289-256-236-781, Mark Orlop 256-244-689, Doug Francis 621, Eric Mansfield 244-604, Brian Stainbrook 245-633.
Tuesday Ladies – Nancy Hanks 200-199, Rita Chaffee 195.
Tuesday Mixed – Ricky Kanline 234-600, Allen Simpson 234-609, Kevin Stern 225-605, Dan Lilly 225-645.
Wednesday Ladies – BARB ABBOTT 245-602.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 238-618, NANCY HANKS 247-225-215-687, Jim Keener 249-610, Charlie Shaffer 232-235-690.
Sunday Mixed – Issac Heim 234-629, Mark Deyoung 227-620, Morgan Donnell 255, Phil Rice 266-690, Larry Voss 603, Chad Gilliland 249-629, Brenda Gilliland 194, JEFF KEENER 268-712.
Juniors – Braeleigh VanSise 180-180-511, Cameron Gilliland 188, Cameron Plyler 224-192-564, TRENT DAILEY 224-194-223-641.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 247-657, Barry Williams 232-226-641, Seth Beerbower 267-691, Mike Almon 222-228-221-671, Gary McGranahan 236-237-646, Troy Johnson 232-631, ROB BENGE 252-234-231-717, CHRIS JANNAZZO 268-222-227-717, Andrew Barnes 243-603.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 224-257-268-749, Mike McHenry 225-653, Jeremy Smith 235-648, Rodrick Baird 221-628.
Monday Night Invitaitonal – TYLER BARNES 225-246-255-726, BRANDON WACHOB 248-264-725, Scott Grinnell 267-229-699, Anthony Card 266-654, Cody Gettig 242-637, Rodrick Baird 222-630, Stacey Dodson 233-591, Britney Holben 215-592, Peggy Smith 194.
Mixed Nuts – RYAN WILLIAMS 255-237-703, Chris Jannazzo 243-675, Michael Reagle 234-660, Phil Rice 222-655, Ricky Kanline 224-643, Brandon Wachob 226-633, Andrew Barnes 225-621, Dave Miller 617, Jim Hunter 222-606, Bob Mudger 226-605, Fred Washburn 601, BRITNEY HOLBEN 214-609, DARCY KING 200-211-193-604, Savannah Custard 217-582.
Eagles 429 – Lewis SanFelice 236-642, Jason Ordos 245-628, Trevor Seher 229-616, Chris Berdis 224-615, Bruce Wolf 231-606.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 191-195-573.
Earlybirds – Mary Lou Lenhardt 200, Ellie VanGuilder 199.
Ebonites – Morgan Tau 195.
Midweek – Penny Gamble 233, Amandia Covert 200-190-572.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 224-638, Dale Barnard 227-606, Michael Chance 216-605, Cliff Seibel 222-592, John Gaunt 214, Roger Beck 204, John Bowersox 202.
Senior Mixed – Joe Furno 263-664, Albert Griggs 214-554, Michael Chance 205-551, Jake Perrine 226-546, Bob Barton 209, Bill Furno 189, Laurie Smith 167-457, Kim Petruso 162, Mary Lou Lenhardt 158, Sheree Griggs 158, Just Bowman 157, Cherlyn Bowers 156, Betty Longo 152, Ingrid Hunt 151.
Youth Level 1 – Cameron Plyler 168-487, Jared Cape 153-388, Nathan Coon 157-427, Peyton Miller 209-523, Keirstynn Miller 158.
