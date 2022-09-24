Last week’s debut of my weekly picks did not go so hot.
It actually was down right disastrous. My picks were 1-4. The only winner was Lions -1.5. The Steelers (+2.5) lost by three points, the Colts (-3.5) were shutout 24-0 and neither of my college picks (Michigan State +3.5 and Fresno State +12.5) were close to covering the spread.
Much like a quarterback after throwing an interception, I am focused on the next one.
Week 2 of the NFL season didn’t lack drama. The Dolphins and Jets completed comeback victories, the Cardinals forced overtime and the Falcons nearly rallied from a 28-3 deficit against the Rams. Hopefully Week 3’s theatrics result in my picks going 5-0.
This week, I am sticking to the NFL and leaving the NCAA alone.
Picks
• Kansas City Chiefs -5.5: The Chiefs (2-0) are favored heavily on the road against the Colts (0-2). Does this say more about the Chiefs or the Colts? It’s hard to say. Kansas City looked dominant in its season opener versus the Cardinals and beat a tough Chargers team in primetime last week. Indy was putrid last week against the Jaguars.
The Chiefs are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games while the Colts are 0-4 dating back to last season. With Indy still dealing with injuries to defensive standouts Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner, Kansas City may win this game by 20 points.
• Atlanta Falcons -1: The Falcons (0-2) are favored heading into Seattle to play the Seahawks (1-1). In what is a battle of two bad teams, the Falcons have covered twice this season and the Seahawks got demolished by the 49ers a week ago.
Despite Seattle’s reputation as a tough place to play, the team is not tough to play against. The offense managed 36 rushing yards last week and Geno Smith doesn’t instill fear into defenses. The Falcons have struggled at times, but scored 27 points against the Rams last week. If Marcus Mariota and the Falcons can score 27 on Sunday, they’ll likely come home with a win.
• 49ers -1.5: This line is surprising. I feel the 49ers (1-1) will blow out the Broncos (1-1) at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance suffered a major ankle injury last week and is likely out for the season, but Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to his role as starting quarterback. The team rallied around Garoppolo and blew out the Seahawks behind 189 rushing yards last week.
Denver’s offense scored 16 points in its Week 1 loss and 16 points in its Week 2 win. I don’t see the Broncos offense taking off against a San Francisco defense that’s allowing 13 points per game.
• Raiders -1.5: Las Vegas (0-2) heads to Nashville to battle the Titans (0-2). Both teams have failed to impress through the first two weeks, but something has to give. The Raiders have more firepower and I anticipate Derek Carr to put up points with DaVante Adams and Darren Waller at his disposal.
I expect Derrick Henry to get at least 15 carries on Sunday, but he’s been corralled so far this season. He’s averaging just over three yards per carry and the rest of the offense lacks weapons for Ryan Tannehill to stretch the field and open the ground game at all.
• Bengals -6: Cincinnati (0-2) is a road favorite in New Jersey versus the Jets (1-1) despite the Bengals’ struggles this season. Joe Burrow needs a get-right game and who better to play than the Jets?
New York is coming off a massive comeback win against Cleveland, but the rally was more Cleveland’s fault than New York’s skill. Cincinnati will finally get a W against a subpar Jets team.
