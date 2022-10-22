Last week was a gambling disaster.
Headlined by the Steelers win against the Buccaneers, I was 1-4 with my selections. San Francisco was dusted by Atlanta, the Eagles beat the Cowboys by nine and the Chargers only won by three points. I had Chargers -4.5 and Cowboys +6.5. They were close losses, but a loss is a loss.
My only winner was Bengals -2.5 in New Orleans.
Let’s be better this week with these picks:
• Atlanta Falcons +6.5: The Falcons are undefeated against the spread at 6-0. At this point, I am going to ride them until they let me down. Atlanta’s offense is third in rushing yards per game compared to Cincy’s defense, which is ranked 21st against the run. The Falcons plan to run the ball down the Bengals’ throat, but we’ll see if the Bengals can slow their roll.
The 3-3 Falcons play at the 3-3 Bengals. Despite preseason expectations, these teams are quite similar and a touchdown feels like a lot of points on the spread.
• Detroit Lions +6.5: The Lions are 1-4, but 3-2 against the spread. Also, the Lions’ best two offensive weapons in D’Andre Swift and Amon Ra St. Brown should finally be back in the lineup Sunday against Dallas.
The Cowboys are set to return starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but I expect the offense to sputter and have some growing pains as they adjust to life with Dak.
• New York Jets +1: The Jets are a surprising 4-2 this season and 4-2 against the spread. On the road, the Jets are 3-0 against the spread and they play at Denver on Sunday.
I also like the under (38) in this game. The under had hit in three of the last four games Denver has played. Fun fact: Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has more bathrooms in his house (12) than touchdowns this season (5). Not a great start for Wilson.
• Green Bay Packers -4.5: The Packers are favored in Sunday’s matchup in Washington after last week’s beatdown from the Jets.
Washington is making a quarterback change from Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke. Aaron Rodgers, despite his lackluster weapons this season, shouldn’t have an issue putting up points against the Commanders. Heinicke, in his first start of the season, may be in for a long day against the Packers.
• Kansas City Chiefs -2.5: The Chiefs have lost back-to-back games three times in the Patrick Mahomes era. I expect Kansas City to get back on track Sunday against the 49ers. The Chiefs are also 2-0 against the spread in their last two games against San Fran.
The 49ers have also been bitten by the injury bug. Seven players are out indefinitely and star pass rusher Nick Bosa is questionable this week.
