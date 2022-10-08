Through three weeks of picks I am 5-10, which isn’t great.
I’ve strung back-to-back 2-3 performances together so my selections have been consistently mediocre, which is relatable for Pittsburgh Pirates fans.
My three losses last week were the Lions -4.5, Browns -1.5 and Rams +1.5. The Lions lost a 48-45 shootout, the Browns got ran over by the Falcons 23-20 and the Rams were allergic to scoring touchdowns in a 24-9 loss to the 49ers.
I was correct on Raiders -1.5 and Cowboys -3. Las Vegas finally got its act together in a 32-23 win against Denver and the Cowboys beat up on Washington 25-10.
Picks
- I am a Bills fan so this is a homer pick, but it just feels right. Despite 14 points being a steep line to cover I think the Bills may win by 21-plus. It’s a good team versus a bad team, don’t overthink it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first NFL start on Sunday at Buffalo. Buffalo has the second-best scoring defense in the league and has seven takeaways. I am getting Nathan Peterman’s five interception game several years ago vibes heading into this one. Peterman and Pickett both went to Pitt, coincidence? We will see.
- This pick says more about the Washington Commanders than the Titans. I think Carson Wentz and the Commanders are flat-out bad.
Through four weeks, Washington’s defense has one takeaway and is 29th in points allowed. The Titans are 5-0 against the spread in its last five games in October while the Commanders are 0-5 in the same metric.
- The Dolphins are without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the New York Jets, but Teddy Bridgewater is a serviceable backup. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as Bridgewater’s weapons, Miami should have no issue putting up points in New Jersey.
The Dolphins are 7-1-1 against in the spread in their last nine games against the Jets, including 4-0 in the last four games in East Rutherford.
- The 49ers are a touchdown favorite at the Carolina Panthers. Last week, San Fran didn’t allow a touchdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. I expect the defense to be too much to handle for Baker Mayfield and a Panthers team dead last in total yards.
The 49ers’ offense is 28th in points scored while the Panthers are 17th. Defensively, San Fran allows 11.5 points per game. This will be a defensive-heavy game.
- The Giants are underdogs in Sunday’s London game against the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers are better, they allowed the Patriots to hang around last week and squeaked out a win in overtime. The Giants don’t turn the ball over often and have been in every game this season.
The Giants are 3-1 against the spread this season and boast the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL, led by Saquon Barkley. New York will keep the game close.
