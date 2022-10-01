My second week of picks performed better than the first week, but not by much. After a 1-4 performance, my picks were 2-3 last week.
I was correct on Falcons -1 and Bengals -6. The Falcons beat the Seahawks by four on the road and the Bengals got back to form in a 27-12 win against the Jets.
My three losses were close. I missed on the Chiefs -5.5, 49ers -1.5 and Raiders -1.5. Kansas City gave Indianapolis its first win of the season, the 49ers lost an 11-10 snooze fest on Sunday Night Football and the Raiders became the only winless team in the league.
Through two weeks, my overall record is 3-7.
Picks
• Detroit Lions -4.5: Don’t look now, but I think I’m a Lions believer. Head coach Dan Campbell has the Lions playing hard and through three weeks, the team looks solid. Detroit is a home favorite vs. the Seahawks this week, who is 1-2 against the spread.
Detroit is 1-2, but has covered the spread in all three games. One thing to monitor is the health of budding superstars D’Andre Swift and Amon Ra St. Brown. If both players are ruled out, stay away from the Lions this week.
• Cleveland Browns -1.5: The Browns are road favorites in Atlanta this week. With all the news surrounding Myles Garrett’s car crash and his health, it can be easy to overlook the talent on the rest of the roster. The Falcons defense is allowing 4.8 yards per carry, which bodes well for Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
The Browns should dominate the game on the ground and limit Atlanta’s time of possession. When the Falcons offense is on the field, the Browns should be able to handle the Marcus Mariota-led attack
• Los Angeles Rams +1.5: The defending Super Bowl champions are underdogs against a division rival in San Francisco. While the Rams are 1-2 against the spread, so are the 49ers.
The LA defense will keep the 49ers offense, which has scored five touchdowns this season, in check. Look for Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to link up for at least one touchdown in this matchup.
• Las Vegas Raiders -1.5: The Raiders are the only winless team in the NFL. With the amount of talent on this team, something has to give. Each of the three Vegas losses were one-score games. Would there be a better first win than to beat division rival Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon?
The Broncos are 2-1, but have scored a league-worst three touchdowns this year. Russell Wilson can’t keep scraping by.
• Dallas Cowboys -3: The Cowboys are 2-1 overall and 2-1 against the spread this season. They have the privilege of playing a 1-2 Washington team that was decimated 24-8 last week. The injury to Dak Prescott has slowed the Cowboys offense, but the defense keeps them in games.
With the No. 4 passing defense, Dallas will give Washington quarterback Carson Wentz fits on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.