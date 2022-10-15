Don’t look now, but I think I’m getting hot.
I put together my first winning day of picks last week at 3-2, putting my season-long record at 8-12. It’s a losing percentage, but little by little I will hack away at it.
Last week’s wins were Bills -14 vs. the Steelers, which was never in doubt. The Giants +8, who surprised the Green Bay Packers with a win in London and Titans -2.5, which was closer than I anticipated.
The New York Jets demolished the Dolphins to kill my Dolphins -3 bet and the 49ers vs. Panthers under was nowhere near hitting.
Picks
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10: This marks two weeks in a row I am picking against the Steelers. This week, Pittsburgh will welcome Tom Brady to Acrisure Stadium where the Steelers are winless this season.
Tampa Bay hasn’t been rolling on all cylinders, but its defense ranks sixth in points allowed and should have no issues with Kenny Pickett. Also, Pittsburgh’s latest injury report ruled out three cornerbacks and Minkah Fitzpatrick. It could get ugly in Pittsburgh.
• San Francisco 49ers -5.5: San Francisco is favored in Atlanta on Sunday. Atlanta is 5-0 against the spread this season, the only team in the league with such a mark — but — the Falcons got beat up last week. The team’s top two running backs are out indefinitely and for a team that is fourth in rushing yards per game, that’s an issue.
Pair the Falcons’ woes with a 49ers defense that is first in rush yards allowed and first in points allowed and I don’t expect Atlanta to score much.
Cincinnati Bengals -2.5
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are road favorites in New Orleans Sunday. Cincy is off to a slow start compared to preseason expectations but I expect them to get back to .500 vs. the Saints.
New Orleans’ defense is 26th in points allowed while Cincinnati’s is eighth. Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore is questionable and even if he does play, his abdominal injury will make it tough to matchup with Ja’Marr Chase.
Dallas Cowboys +6.5
The Cowboys are underdogs in Philadelphia and for good reason. The Eagles are undefeated this season, but Dallas is 4-1 against the spread. I don’t think the Cowboys will win but I think they’ll keep it close.
In the last nine meetings between these teams, the Cowboys are 7-2 against the spread. Look for this Sunday Night Football matchup to come down to a late field goal.
Los Angeles Chargers -4.5
The Chargers host division opponent Denver on Monday Night Football and I am surprised the line isn’t bigger. Denver is 1-4 against the spread while the Chargers are 4-1. In the last five meetings, the home team is 5-0 vs. the spread.
Justin Herbert’s rib injury is on the mend while Russell Wilson continues to trend down. Wilson’s passed for four touchdowns through five games and looks uncomfortable in Denver’s offense.
