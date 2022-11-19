Another week of picks, another week of losing.
I was 2-3 last week, which admittedly isn’t too bad. It can always be worse.
My wins were Titans -2.5 in a 17-10 win against Denver and Chargers +7 in a 22-16 loss to the 49ers. My worst loss was Saints -1.5 in a 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh. Seattle +2.5 in a 21-16 loss and Cowboys -4.5 in a losing effort to Green Bay round out last week.
Here’s to hoping for a winning record in Week 11:
Buffalo Bills -7.5: I am leading the picks off with a homer selection, the Bills. Due to the intense lake effect snow bands in Orchard Park the NFL moved the home tilt vs. the Browns to Detroit for a neutral site. It’s tough to lose a home game, but it wouldn’t make much sense to divert resources from keeping the general public safe with clear roads to make sure a football game can be played. Just to be clear, a dome would not have kept the game in Buffalo. It’s a public safety situation.
The location switch to Detroit will work out in the Bills’ favor. Their offense relies on Josh Allen and the passing game, which would have a hard time in the elements. Cleveland’s defense is 31st in points allowed. I expect Buffalo to bounce back after two losses and tear up the Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals -3.5: I am picking against another local team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh won the first matchup against the Bengals in overtime, but the Bengals are on the up and up at 5-4 while the Steelers are 3-6.
Pittsburgh has the 31st ranked offense in points scored while the Bengals average more than 25 points per game. I think Joe Burrow will want revenge for the Week 1 loss and he will get it Sunday.
New York Giants -3: The Giants are 7-2 overall and against the spread this season, while the Detroit Lions are 3-6 overall and 5-4 against the spread. New York is paced by running back Saquon Barkley, who has the Giants as the third-best running team in the league.
Riding Barkley’s back has given the Giants a surprise of a season, while Detroit is still the same old Detroit.
Philadelphia Eagles -7: The previously undefeated Eagles suffered their first loss last week and will come into Sunday’s game angry. Lining up against Philly are the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts and rookie head coach Jeff Saturday earned a win last week but Saturday has yet to be tested.
That test comes full throttle into Indy on Sunday. The Eagles offense is third and points scored and fourth in total yards while its defense is eighth in points allowed and third in yards allowed.
Carolina Panthers +13: Carolina are 13 point underdogs against the Ravens. I don’t think the Panthers will win, but 13 points is a lot. The Panthers have used the run game to control last week’s game against the Falcons and will hopefully keep the ball out of electrifying quarterback Lamar Jackson’s hands on Sunday.
Baltimore is 4-4-1 against the spread while Carolina is 3-6.
