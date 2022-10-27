Remember the hilarious Three’s Company television sitcom in the late 1970s and early 1980s (I know the 30-year-olds and less probably don’t), starring comical John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers?
This column has its own Three’s Company characters, although not as funny and pretty, just kidding: Don Granda Jr., Dan Francis and Ryan Williams.
A week without any 300 games or 800 series, the above keglers did the next best thing — throwing two 700’s apiece — proving once again why they’re in the top tier of local bowlers.
Following are details on their red-hot nights:
- Going back up to 16 pounds in his bowling equipment is paying dividends for Granda Jr. The bowling legend, who tossed two 300 games earlier this month, nearly rolled an 800 series in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes with games of 267, 268 and 257 for a 792. He also shot a 701 in Businessmen League.
- Multi-house skilled Francis was rockin’ and rollin’ again as the explosive right-hander fired 228, 278 and 253 games for a 759 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes and threw a 269 game and 717 in Spa League at Lost Lanes.
- Williams did his 700 damage at Plaza Lanes, shooting games of 246, 246 and 254 for a 746 in Mixed Nuts League and 278 and 241 games for a 709 in Commercial League.
This columnist/bowler would take these three pin-crushers to any high-stakes bowling tournament.
In other 700 action at Plaza Lanes, Anthony Card — fresh off his first career 800 series two weeks ago with an 814 at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville — tossed a 257 game and 733 series and Tyler Barnes rolled 237 and 258 games for a 712 in Monday Night Invitational League, and Jim Scrivens — a newbie to the column this year — shot 257 and 255 games for a 714 in Commercial League.
At Lakeside Lanes, Mike Almon, the former Crawford County series record-holder with an 865 (the amazing Granda Jr. now holds the record with an 873), tossed 279 and 238 games for a 714 in NFL Mixed League.
Beerbower blasts ‘em
A bowler with the last name, Beerbower, was locked and loaded last week in Thursday Night All-Stars League at Rolling Meadows in Erie.
Not the Beerbower you think.
Josh Beerbower — the older brother of former Cat’s Bowler of the Year crusher Seth Beerbower (who you will also read about below) — didn’t miss the 1-3 pocket often as he fired games of 246, 256 and 277 for a jaw-dropping career-high 779 series.
Great shooting, Josh!
Beerbower’s buddy, Ricky Kanline, also was zeroed in as he tossed games of 233, 267 and 224 for a 724. He flirted with his second career 300 game in his 267 by throwing the front nine before leaving a stoned 7-pin on his 10th shot.
Custard shines
The smooth-shooting Savannah Custard showed most of the men in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes how it’s done.
Custard, an author of one career 300 game, shot 247 and 259 games for an impressive 684 series.
Great shooting, Savannah!
In women’s action at Lost Lanes, Natalie Hanks – who has rolled an eye-popping 14 career 300 games in her incredible Pennsylvania State Hall of Fame career – tossed 650 and 619 series in Wednesday Night Ladies League and Tuesday Night Ladies League, respectively, and Whitney Keener, Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year runner-up last season, threw a 235 game and 616 total in Sunday Mixed League.
At Plaza Lanes, Kayla Card, Anthony’s wife — the women’s dominator at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville for many years — fired a 224 game and 629 series in Monday Night Invitational League.
On deck
Thanks for the email, Ramon Rodriguez.
On Tuesday night in Commercial League, Plaza Lanes co-proprietor Rodriguez let this columnist know the silky-smooth Seth Beerbower tossed his second career 800 series with games of 238, 267 and 299 for an 804. He left a solid 10-pin in his 299 game.
Complete details on Beerbower’s phenomenal performance in next week’s column.
Congrats, Seth!
Closing words
Rest easy, BC. The community is going to miss your good-humored, wise-cracking personality.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 260-630.
Pioneer – Lee Duck 245-620, Brad Spring 246-654, Tyler George 224-624, Dan Shilling 256-639.
Tuesday NIte Mixed – Karen Steadman 208, Lee Duck 233-618.
Sunday Juniors – Aiden VanSise 178-151-473, Jared Cape 170-461, Justin Weyand 164.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – SAVANNAH CUSTARD 247-259-684, Jeremy Smith 257-605, Josh Beerbower 622, Shawn Park 232-224-654, Ryan Park 237-630, RYAN WILLIAMS 278-241-709, Gary McGranahan 244-643, Troy Johnson 224-601, JIM SCRIVENS 257-255-714, Rob Benge 279-693, Chris Jannazzo 234-607, Andrew Barnes 237-631.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 253-680, Jeremy Smith 245-671, Frank Wagner 604, Diane McHenry 195.
Monday Night Invitational – ANTHONY CARD 257-733, Tyler Barnes 253-674, Scott Grinnell 228-667, Rodrick Baird 226-661, Kurt Baird 226-656, Stacey Dodson 230-577, KAYLA CARD 224-629, Stacey Dodson 225, Kayla Card 201, Britney Holben 199, TYLER BARNES 237-258-712, Sue Hamilton 214, Kurt Baird 231-644, Ashley Snyder 221, Cheri Reese 193.
Mixed Nuts – RYAN WILLIAMS 246-246-254-746, Brandon Wachob 249-641, Lindsay Rickel 215-576, Savannah Custard 204-574, Cindy Carlson 194, Darcy King 190.
Eagles 429 – Van McLearn 242-609.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 237, Amandia Covert 214.
Talon Men – Paul King 229-600.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 226-655, Terry Bowersox 224-581, Art Barnes 215-606, Tom Osborne 211-580, Cliff Seibel 214-570, Ed Burdick 213, Bill Miller 211, Don Zimmer 202, Butch Schwab 202, Joe Furno 199.
Senior Mixed – Joe Furno 230-601, Pat Marsh 202-546, Albert Griggs 208, Dennis Mihoci 205, Jake Perrine 198, Wayne Bowers 184, Madeline Mangino 174, Judy Bowman 173-464, Debra Yelenich 168, Kathy Barton 161, Kim Petruso 158.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 259-672, Don Granda Jr. 258-236-691, Doug Dunham 223-225-646, Tim McEntire 222-606, Sonny Rauscher 239-633, Austin Granda 258-689, Jordan Vaughn 237-247-631, Chad Beers 236-605, Jeff Bragg 267-236-643, Glenn Dillon 232-611.
NFL Mixed – Don Granda Jr. 229-245-686, Jordan Vaughn 234-611, MIKE ALMON 279-238-714, Cindy Carlson 202.
Businessmen – Paul Medrick 600, DJ Granda 243-619, Bill Newhard 225-612, Joe Mumford 225-640, Austin Granda 220-244-655, DON GRANDA JR. 223-268-701.
National Mixed – Larry Hoffman 224-624, Art Barnes 278-663.
Wednesday Nighters – Lane Baker 225-613, Dennis Chess 610, Dave Hager 224-615, Tim McEntire 225-603, DAN FRANCIS 228-278-253-759, Jason Easler 254-654, Tom Baker 236-616, Doug Tabar 235-238-676, DON GRANDA JR. 267-268-257-792, Justin Foister 258-654, Ted Foister 231-224-667, Don Eaton 249-224-668, Shaun Boyle 607, Andrew Barnes 246-246-691, Sonny Rauscher 267-625, Brad Spring 250-600, Dylan Platz 267-619, DJ Granda 620.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Barb Benak 190, Amanda King 198.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 105-127-326, Jay Villalba 108-130-104-342, Bryson Beers 130-324, Jackson Heckman 101.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 192-223-553, Lane Arnett 178-480, Chase Stewart 189-471, Katarina Cameron 202-203-564, Austin Nelson 105, Steven Heckman 105, Lexi Potts 167-168-183-518, Meegan McKinney 188-219-556, Jackson McKinsey 113-117-120-350, Adrian Moyers 134, Addison Medrick 117, Andrew Medrick 169, Victoria Medrick 189-185-224-598, Nat Brace 115-108-166-389.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 223-224-617, Ricky Kanline 276-688, Mick Lilly 608, Ed Hunter 235-654, Brian Stainbrook 613, Randy Moffat 233-234-681, Max Blair 234-228-674, Mike Feltenberger 601, John Burnell 235-601, Jeff Keener 259-645, Mitch Worley 267-643, DAN FRANCIS 269-717, Doug Francis 268-626.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 236-209-619.
Tuesday Mixed – Allen Simpson 604, Ricky Kanline 246-610, Phil Rice 618.
Wednesday Ladies – Ann Archacki 248-597, NATALIE HANKS 215-233-202-650.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 237-641, Ryan Williams 230-238-628.
Sunday Mixed – Issac Heim 247-656, Bill Muenz 608, Phil Rice 228-226-632, WHITNEY KEENER 235-192-616, Natalie Hanks 193-198-572.
