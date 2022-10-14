The Cleveland Browns, our beloved Cleveland Browns.
The only team in the NFL without a helmet decal; but we’ve got a mascot, the lovable Brownie the Elf. Someone in management made the questionable decision to put a massive Brownie logo at midfield at the stadium. We’re all fond of Brownie the Elf, but most of us rather not have our field looking like something that should be on a cereal box. Alas, that’s the least of our worries at this point of the season.
While I’m sure you admire the Browns’ iconic helmet and are familiar with Brownie, you may not also know that they’ve got a motto. The Browns are The Team That Almost Always Almost Wins. “Almost” in the NFL means that you are a losing team, and that’s what the Browns are.
It’s not that they are bad at playing football; it’s that they are bad at winning football games. The 2022 team now has a disappointing 2-3 record after last Sunday’s excruciating 30-28 home loss to the LA Chargers. The three losses are by a total of six points. In each of the three losses the team has squandered fourth quarter leads. They nearly always find a way to lose.
This has been a failure that has been going on for years but the recipe for failure follows a familiar script. They just don’t make a play when the game is on the line. The Chargers game was emblematic of what we’ve come to endure and expect. The Browns raced off to a 14-0 first quarter lead. Looking good, right? Not so fast, my friend. In the last 14 games in which the Chargers have trailed by double-digits, their record is now 2-14. Those two victories have come at the expense of the Cleveland Browns.
Recovering from its early deficit the Chargers pretty much had their way with a beleaguered Browns defense. The Chargers came into the game last in the league in rushing offense. But they were licking their chops at the prospect of padding their stats against a woeful run defense. And they did just that, amassing a startling total of 238 yards on the ground at a 7.8 yards per carry clip.
Still, the Browns offense battled, and the Browns clung to a 28-27 lead after three quarters. The Chargers regained the lead at 30-28 but the Browns had two late chances. Both ended in futility. Sound familiar? With about 2:30 minutes left the Browns worked their magic way down to the Chargers nine yard line. At that point a field goal would have put them up by a point but that was viewed as the worst case scenario. Not quite.
Jacoby Brissett, who otherwise played a sound game, rolled to his right. Everyone in the stadium could see that he had a clear path to run for at least a first down. Instead, Brissett made an awful decision, trying to fit a pass into a crowded end zone. Interception, no points. That instead was the worst case scenario.
The Chargers could very well have handed the game right back to the Browns as time was running out. With 1:13 left the Chargers had the ball on their own 46, fourth-and-two. The Chargers decided to go for it on fourth down, a decision that I couldn’t believe at the time, and still feel was reckless and irrational. They almost paid for it and would have against an efficient NFL team. The fourth down pass was broken up and the Browns took over.
The Browns had zero timeouts but a Brady or a Rodgers or a Ben would have had no trouble moving the team down for a manageable game-winning field goal. But this is the Browns. Six plays netted a grand total of 10 yards. With 11 seconds left, the Browns lined up for a 54-yard Cade York field goal try. Wide right, and the fans headed to the parking lots.
On paper the Browns are a playoff team. It was Aristotle who said that “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” The inverse to that maxim is the Cleveland Browns. They are greater in their individual parts than they are as a team. That, unfortunately, will continue to be the case until they figure out what it takes to win a winnable game.
The glass-is-half-full mentality would adamantly declare that the Browns could and should be a 5-0 team right now and that proposition is abundantly true in principle. But not with this team as it is presently constituted. It starts with leadership, both on the field and with the coaching staff, and the Browns just don’t have it. Not yet. Maybe not ever the way it’s going.
On paper the Browns have another winnable game coming up this Sunday against the 2-3 Patriots. The Pats are coming off of a 29-0 drubbing of the Lions, but they’ve got their own problems, including an uncertain quarterback situation. Through sheer stubbornness I’m picking the team with more talent to win the game. Browns 24, Patriots 23. I know there is no rational basis for this prediction, not after what we’ve seen the past two weeks. I guess I’m still a glass-half-full kind of guy.
The Patriots game is scheduled to be broadcast on local cable. Hallelujah! At least we won’t have to devote a ton of time and effort into seeing the game. And if (or when?), the game ends in another disappointment, we can just turn the channel. Maybe we can watch the Guardians clinch their series against the hated Yankees. Maybe we can revel in the success of an over-achieving team that is truly the embodiment of a team where the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts. Maybe some day that will be the Cleveland Browns.
