There was a bowling explosion last week at Plaza Lanes.
Stringing together 15 and 11 consecutive strikes during stretches of his three-game series in the Commercial League, Jeremy Smith enjoyed his greatest night in bowling by shooting lights-out games of 267, 279 and 266 for an eye-opening 812 series – his first career 800.
The red-hot Smith nearly rolled three 300 games – throwing 11 strikes in the first game, leaving a 10-pin in the fourth frame; opening his second game with the front seven before leaving another stoned 10-pin in the 8th frame; and, starting his third game with seven strikes in a row before throwing an 8-count in the eighth frame.
Smith threw an amazing 31 total strikes.
Needing a mark in the 10th frame of his third game to secure an 800, the 38-year-old Smith smashed the 1-3 pocket on his first ball for his final X.
“I felt relieved that I could breathe after that strike, and it was over,” said the Cloud 9 Smith. “The 10th frame was nerve wrecking. I’m just thrilled that I finally put three games together. I knew it was going to be a good night after the first game. I was just dialed in at this point.”
How will Smith remember his phenomenal performance five years from now?
“Those dang 10-pins that messed up my 300 games,” he laughed, who has one career 300 game, and 738 was his previous high series.
Plaza Lanes co-proprietor Kurt Baird – one of Smith’s biggest fans – gave him an enthusiastic handshake afterwards.
“It was great to see Jeremy shoot a great series,” said Baird. “He has been working hard on his game and finally broke out.”
Congrats, Jeremy!
Dunham rolls 300
Lakeside Lanes bowling legend Doug Dunham has bowled 23 career 300 games, and the latest gem is the sweetest.
Two- and one-half years after undergoing triple-bypass heart surgery, Dunham proved to himself last week that he still has that perfect-game, make-up by going the distance in his first game in the Wednesday Nighters League.
The smooth-shooting Dunham added 222 and 215 games for a 737 series.
Admittedly, Dunham was beginning to have doubts lately if another 300 game was in the cards for him.
“I was just telling Jan (wife) and Derek (son) a couple weeks ago that I didn’t think I would ever have another 300 because of all the 10-pins that I have been leaving in the last several weeks, along with stoned 7’s and such,” he said. “I guess I was wrong. This 300 means a lot, after my bypass.”
It was the Dunham of old in the 10th frame: Throwing a textbook strike on his last shot.
“I felt super confident in the 10th frame,” said the upbeat kegler.
As for Dunham’s health, the right-hander looks very fit.
“My last check-up with the cardiologist went great as he doesn’t want to see me for a year,” he said. “I’m not on a true exercise routine, just staying active with flyfishing, bowling three nights a week, and getting in more tournaments than I have in the last couple years.”
Speaking of tournaments, Dunham – along with his bowling buddy, Glenn Dillon – made their presences felt bowling against many younger elite bowlers in the annual Lost Lanes Men’s Classic two weeks ago, making the 16-bowler cut for match-play action.
“I was so happy that we qualified,” he said, who finished 13th, while Dillon placed 16th. “Glenn was thinking about bowling in it, and I talked him into it. It was a lot of fun. Neither of us expected to win it, but just qualifying made our day.”
Another sign Dunham is back to his dominating self.
Congrats, Doug!
Dominant Duck
Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon.
Destroying his lumber once again in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, the dialed-in Duck fired games of 263, 277 and 234 for a 774 series.
The right-hander also threw a lot of strikes in Pioneer League with a 280 game and 703 series.
At the other houses …
Lakeside Lanes – Amanda Anthony was the hot topic in Tuesday Nite Ladies League as she threw 210 and 208 games for a 602 series. Great set, Amanda!
Lost Lanes – Proprietor Harry Hanks pounded the 1-3 pocket in Spa League with 277 and 257 games for a 753 series. Great series, Harry! … Opening with a 269 game, Ryan Williams tossed a 739 in Saturday Patriots League. His other games were 244 and 226 … Four other 7’s shot: Dan “Dutchie” Lilly (289 game and 719 in Tuesday Mixed League), Ricky Kanline (703 in Spa League), Ed Hunter (702 in Saturday Patriots League) and Isaac Heim (701 in Sunday Mixed League) … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks rolled 229 and 234 games for a 668 and Whitney Keener tossed a 237 game and 645 in Sunday Mixed League.
Plaza Lanes – A 265 game fueled Rodrick Baird to a 726 series in Plaza Men’s League … Three other 7’s: Gary McGranahan (719 in Commercial League), Scott Grinnell (715 in Monday Night Invitational League) and Brandon Wachob (703 in Monday Night Invitational League … You will read more about the red-hot McGranahan in next week’s column as the Greenville bowling legend fired a 300 game in Commercial League on Tuesday night – his fourth perfect game in the last two weeks. An amazing feat! … In women’s action, one-time, 300-game roller Savannah Custard had a strong showing in Commercial League with a 234 game and 604 series.
Granda Jr. returns to form
Guess who tossed his hat into the ring for Cat’s Bowler of the Year? Multi-award winner Don Granda Jr.
Feeling healthy for the first time since early in the season, Granda Jr. – who missed two months of action due to a bicep injury – has been a striking machine as of late and was at his finest in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes as the bowling legend tossed his 104th career 800 series, and first of the season, with an 811.
Mr. 300/800 fired games of 244, 269 and 298, leaving the 4-6 split on his last ball, “I got a lot of hand in it, and it really never had a chance of striking,” he said.
Granda Jr. didn’t lose any sleep over that shot – in fact, the Lakeside Lanes co-owner has been sleeping quite well as of late. Two words: Healthy bicep.
“The big key in my recent success is that I’m not worrying about if the arm will hold up all night,” he said. “I started bowling again in mid-January and took it very cautiously to ensure that I didn’t reinjure myself. I slowly increased speed and revs over the next weeks, and I am back to full rev rate and close to the same speed as before the injury. I haven’t had any setbacks and the arm feels completely normal again.”
Sitting on the sideline really bugged Granda Jr.
“It is always difficult to sit by and watch when you are a competitor, but fortunately, it was eased because DJ (son) subbed for me while he was on break from college, and Austin (son) was able to bowl for me during his break from boot camp.”
The left-handed smasher unleashed a new weapon in his 811 series – the DV8 Collision, straight out of the box.
“It really felt great to be able to put three good games together, especially with a new ball that was just drilled. The ball is a Hybrid with a strong backend reaction. It fits the type of reaction that I am looking for on a house shot or modified house shot.”
Granda Jr. also was in the groove in the NFL Mixed League as he tossed games of 268, 237 and 256 for a 761 series.
He’s back!!!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 279-694, Karen Steadman 191, Phillip Young 610, Lena Roxberry 209.
Pioneer – Wally Homa 255-224-640, Scott Williams 279-694, Nicholas Robinson 258-655, Chad Robinson 230-657, LEE DUCK 280-234-703, Cody Buckley 254-660, Jim Frye 255-607, Larry Hoffman 610, James Zook 278-668, Corey Richter 232-666.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – LEE DUCK 263-277-234-774, Lena Roxberry 234, Kipp Decker 226-617.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Lynn 235-613, Dave Zelasco 611, Phil Rice 225-232-651, RICKY KANLINE 233-225-245-703, John Davis 247-661, HARRY HANKS 277-257-753, Ed Hunter 255-629, Jeff Keener 236-638, Joe French 243-233-690, Mitch Worley 239-236-673, Steve Kinkade 615, Matt Orlop 228-601, Doug Francis 228-638, DeWayne Reichel 256-646, Ryan Paden 234-607, Greg Brawn 259-234-675.
Tuesday Ladies – Natalie Hanks 200-195-573, Nancy Hanks 212-575.
Tuesday Mixed – DAN LILLY 227-289-719, Ricky Kanline 267-668, John Burnell 236-642, Natalie Hanks 211, Ryan Johnson 636, Allen Simpson 246-613, Natalie Hanks 226-573, Ricky Kanline 247-657, John Burnell 257-233-659, John Singleton 244-652, Stacie Baideme 208-197, Natalie Hanks 195-192, Lance Odell 256-249-653.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 245-643, Charlie Shaffer 246-621, Ryan Williams 254-650, Aaron Krizon 254-637.
Saturday Patriots – Whitney Keener 193-216, RYAN WILLIAMS 269-244-226-739, Cody Braun 230-629, Tom Archacki 610, Justin Hayes 239-612, ED HUNTER 232-246-224-702.
Sunday Mixed – Randy Moffat 235-633, Joe French 229-666, Phil Rice 633, NATALIE HANKS 229-234-205-668, Mark Deyoung 236-246-677, WHITNEY KEENER 208-237-200-645, Jeff Keener 245-684, ISSAC HEIM 244-243-701.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Lane Baker 253-638, Doug Tabar 632, DON GRANDA JR. 244-268-714, Doug Dunham 641, Tim McEntire 258-232-683, Chad Beers 234-647, Wayne Sparks 237-224-627, Jordan Vaughn 256-618, Brant Granda 600, David King 237-656, Steven King 234-600.
NFL Mixed – JD Booth 192, DON GRANDA JR. 268-237-256-761, Jordan Vaughn 224-640.
Businessmen – Brian Williams 257-631.
National Mixed – Wayne Sparks 237-604, Larry Reigleman 244-629, Troy Johnson 239-657, Jordan Vaughn 235-223-629.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – AMANDA KING 210-208-602.
Wednesday Nighters – Ted Foister 222-654, Tyler Foister 234-619, DOUG DUNHAM 300-222-737, Steve Swezey 242-605, Lane Baker 226-606, Tim McEntire 220-609, Dan Francis 268-238-673, Shawn Park 277-233-694, Jason Easler 612, Shaun Boyle 255-636, Andrew Barnes 253-223-639, Art Barnes 619, Sonny Rauscher 226-624, Brad Spring 613, Tom Baker 235-617, Doug Tabar 259-626, DON GRANDA JR. 244-269-298-811, Chris Jannazzo 221-607.
Prep – Addison Medrick 108-123-119-350, Bryson Beers 119-106-302, Adrian Moyers 117-323, Jordan Clark 103, Trevor Vetter 119-127-112-358.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 199-198-185-582, Chase Stewart 176-156-457, Katarina Cameron 184-166-499, Noah Scott 149-158-150-457, Garrett Brown 209-488, Steven Heckman 100-114-100-314, Hayden Dunham 139-326, Mazie Arnett 166-166-168-500, Abigail Powell 153-152-163-468, Meegan McKinney 186-224-177-587, Victoria Medrick 181-165-501, Brandon Medrick 174-252-572, Nate Brace 112-103-115-330.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Ryan Park 279-663, Andrew Barnes 230-633, Donnie Graham 227-645, Tyler Barnes 234-646, SAVANNAH CUSTARD 204-234-604, Rich Custard 232-221-625, JEREMY SMITH 267-279-266-812, Darren Hargett 628, Shawn Whitehead 237-608, Josh Beerbower 235-608, Seth Beerbower 223-631, Ryan Williams 238-647, Aaron Krizon 224-657, Mike Almon 222-222-622, GARY McGRANAHAN 226-248-245-719.
Plaza Men – RODRICK BAIRD 265-726, Alan Collins 223-621, Darren Hargett 233-608, Brian Stallard 601, Diane McHenry 215-589.
Monday Night Invitational – Kayla Card 206, Ashley Snyder 208, Rodrick Baird 231-263-680, SCOTT GRINNELL 245-257-715, Kurt Baird 225-226-631, BRANDON WACHOB 235-225-243-703, Anthony Card 258-656, Billy O’Brien 277-225-654, Marcie Collins 198.
Ebonite – James Zook 275-681, Eric Brown 235-627.
Talon Men – Don Andrews 236-642.
Senior Mixed – Jim Hickernell 214-588, Jerry Ferguson 201-562, Joe Furno 197-550, Albert Griggs 197-544, Roger Beck 190, Betty Longo 193-527, Mary Lou Lenhardt 190-505, Sheree Griggs 167-474, Kim Petruso 465.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 223-618, Ralph Mowris 227-599, Gary Baker 214-579, Bill McCune 195-559, John Gaunt 206, Ed Shaffer 203, Doug Grumling 200.
Youth Level 1 – Jared Cape 189-419, Landon Plyler 189, Trent Hoban 173, Keirstynn Miller 206-188-541, Peyton Miller 185-500, Braeleigh Van Sise 176-487.