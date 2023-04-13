Charlie Shaffer has knocked on the door of shooting his first career 300 game with a few 11-strike games.
Shaffer got the next best thing — or maybe even better — in terms of a 300 game last Friday: Watching his son, Jacob, throw his first career perfecto in the Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes.
Tripping the 4-pin on his 12th strike, the 25-year-old Shaffer — whose previous high game was 257 — sent chills throughout the Cambridge Springs establishment and brought tears to his father’s eyes.
“It was a proud dad moment,” said the emotional Charlie Shaffer on Tuesday. “I couldn’t have been happier.”
Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks also had a tough time keeping her emotions in check:
“It was so exciting to watch,” she said. “It was one of our favorite 300s to watch. (Husband) Harry said you could see his pants shaking from being nervous. I watched his 10th frame and all great shots as his last one was maybe a half-board inside, but it tripped the four.”
As for the bowler, himself.
“I was very nervous in the 10th frame,” said the soft-spoken Shaffer, who has a 158 average. “I’ve never been close to a 300. I was shaking on my last three balls. The first two shots were good, but my last shot wasn’t very good, but it carried.”
The elder Shaffer played the baseball no-hitter theory: He didn’t talk to his son during the game.
“I wasn’t really paying attention and I looked up at the scoring monitor and he had three (strikes) in a row, then he got to five and I didn’t want to jinx him, so I kept quiet and didn’t say anything or even high five him, kind of like when a pitcher is going for a no-hitter,” he said.
Son rubbing it into his father?
“Not that much, but I know other bowlers and friends have been giving him the business,” he said.
Charlie Shaffer is more determined now than ever.
“I’m hoping Friday in the championship finals is my turn,” he said, who also watched his daughter, Lauryn, throw a no-hitter in her first varsity start for the Meadville Lady Bulldogs a few years ago — obviously another proud dad moment.
For now, Jacob Shaffer has the 300-game bragging rights.
Congrats, Jacob!
(Other) Keener rolls 299
Shaffer wasn’t the only bowler going for a 300 game on his last ball in the Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes — unbelievably, on the same lanes, too.
Jim Keener — the cousin of Lost Lanes crusher Jeff Keener — ripped the 1-3 pocket on his last shot in the first game, but the 10-pin had other plans and didn’t fall for a 299 game.
“Jim threw a good ball as a messenger shot across and just missed the 10-pin,” said Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks. “I felt bad for him.”
This columnist believes Keener has one career 300 game.
Shaffer rolled his 300 in the second game.
High rollers
A few bowlers aren’t ready for the season to end:
Cochranton Lanes — Chris Plyler, the proud father of young gun sensations Landon and Cameron Plyler, fired games of 252, 236 and 233 for a 721 series in Pioneer League and Lee Duck and Andrew Barnes shot 713 and 705 totals, respectively.
Lost Lanes — Natalie Hanks tossed a 617 and Ann Dunnewold rolled a 607 in Wednesday Night Ladies League.
Plaza Lanes — Tyler Barnes banged out a 719 and Rodrick Baird rolled a 707 in Monday Night Invitational League, and Barnes’ girlfriend, Britney Holben, shot 256 and 220 games for a 665.
Who ya got?
Without a doubt, Eagles 429 bowlers — and best buds — Lewis SanFelice and DJ Reagle have talked more good-humored smack with each other this season than any other bowlers in the county as they have been battling for high average in the league since week one.
As it turns out, the Eagles 429 high average bragging rights are going down to the last night — tonight!
Both SanFelice and Reagle are averaging 200, but Reagle has a 33-pin advantage going in.
Who will have the last say? My pick: Reagle (yours truly will be receiving a not-so-kind — LOL — text from SanFelice, who by the way roots for the dirty-playing and trash-talking White Sox (See the Oneil Cruz injury on Sunday).
Best of luck, guys!
Column finale
Can you believe it? The 2022-23 bowling season has come and gone — meaning one thing: Cat’s annual awards.
Who is Cat’s Tom Young Bowler of the Year? Top women’s bowler? All-Cat team members? Young Gun of the Year? Rookie of the Year? Breakout bowler of the Year?
Check in next week and find out.
Art Barnes easily handles pressure in late-game situation
The 12th-ball pressure on a 300 game for Art Barnes is a walk in the park compared to the intense situations he encountered during his five-star modified softball pitching career.
How many times did Barnes throw a 55 MPH-plus underhand strike on a 3-2 count in a highly competitive Pennsylvania Class Major State (or National) Modified Championships game? Countless.
How many times did the crafty hurler retire the last out to win the Pennsylvania State Modified Championships? Handful.
Showing the confidence and calmness he demonstrated in winning six total Pennsylvania State Softball Championships (five with Bonnell’s of Erie and one with U.S. Auto of Meadville) and one National title in the early 2000s, the low-key, 63-year-old Barnes rolled his third career 300 game — all in the last 18 months and second of the season — last Thursday in Senior Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
Barnes, who leads the Senior Men’s League with a 202 average, tossed his gem in the third game and finished with a 685 series.
“I made a couple lane adjustments and started carrying,” he said. “I didn’t start thinking about the 300 until the ninth frame as I was just waiting for a corner pin. It didn’t happen though.”
It’s obvious: The enjoyment is back in Barnes’ game.
“Yes, I’m having a lot of fun on the lanes these days,” he said, who took 10 years off from the game from 2005 to 2014 as his kids (bowling standouts Tyler and Andrew, and daughters Kaitlyn and Ashley) were top priority. “I’ve been making the right adjustments, allowing me to score well. I haven’t been putting as much pressure on myself to score big and just letting the ball roll.”
Barnes’ tough-as-nails softball success has rolled over to his bowling greatness.
“I believe the tough pitching situations I was in has helped me in handling the pressure in bowling,” he said. “I’m actually more nervous and shaking after the game than I am during the game.”
Congrats, former softball mate!
LOST LANES
Tuesday Ladies – Shalanda Gilliland 194, Natalie Hanks 202-215-598.
Tuesday Mixed – Ricky Kanline 225-259-684.
Wednesday Ladies – ANN DUNNEWOLD 218-205-607, NATALIE HANKS 248-203-617.
Friday Morning – Jim Keener 299-649, Bob Mudger 602, JACOB SHAFFER 300-612, Charlie Shaffer 607, Ryan Williams 623, Harry Hanks 235-647, Everett Schwerin 266-634.
COCHRANTON LANES
Pioneer – Mark Williams 625, ANDREW BARNES 279-238-705, Ryan Williams 257-685, CHRIS PLYLER 252-236-233-721, Brad Spring 221-605, Zach Locke 612, Bill Newhard 243-632, LEE DUCK 258-250-713, Cody Buckley 236-638, Bruce Bromley 237-619, Larry Hoffman 258-612, Brian Huth 268-670, Bill Newhard 238-628, Cody Buckley 257-641, James Zook 607, Brian Huth 269-247-683.
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 225-621.
LAKESIDE LANES
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Barb Benak 190.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 225-635, Darren Hargett 248-606, Adam Wagner 224-276-681, Mike Almon 236-605, Gary McGranahan 225-659, Troy Johnson 259-646, Chris Jannazzo 226-247-680, Jeff Hamilton 617.
Monday Night Invitational – TYLER BARNES 267-249-719, RODRICK BAIRD 249-243-707, Anthony Card 278-220-665, Kurt Baird 619, BRITNEY HOLBEN 256-190-220-665, Kayla Card 200-576, Stacey Dodson 220, Elaina Snyder 210, Amandia Covert 201, Vicki Heim 190.
Plaza Men – Jeremy Smith 254-649, Rodrick Baird 233-630, Tom Archacki 241-620.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 235-658, Dan Thomas 223-614, Lewis SanFelice 600.
Early Birds – Chris Marks 210.
Senior Men – ART BARNES 201-300-685, John Gaunt 212-597, Michael Chance 213-565, Don Zimmer 215, James Lostetter 212, Joe Furno 202, Doug Grumling 202, John Bowersox 201, Joe Belknap 196, Ed Burdick 196, Ken Hanna 195, Larry Hart 194.
