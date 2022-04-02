The rebuilding process has been painful and frustrating for Pittsburgh Pirates’ fans, who have been asked to wait for the future for most of the last 35 years it seems.
Little wonder fans vent 24 hours a day on social media about owner Bob Nutting. Even Nutting’s staunchest supporters have seemed to have fallen off the bandwagon.
The Pirates went 19-41 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the first under general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton. Last season wasn’t any better as the Pirates had a 61-101 record and finished last in the National League Central for a third straight year.
Cherington does have a plan in place. He has revamped the farm system, which is ranked as one of the best in baseball by people who know these things, and it gives the Pirates hope for the future.
Of course, the fans have heard that many times before and the bottom line is the franchise has not been to the World Series since 1979. I was a junior in high school then. I’m 58 years old now.
Will the rebuild work or just add to the fans’ angst? Time will tell but the Pirates certainly seem headed to another finish in the division basement.
Yet that doesn’t mean the Pirates, who open the season Thursday against the Cardinals in St. Louis, won’t be interesting. Here are five players worth tracking in 2022:
• Oneil Cruz: Cruz will begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis but has superstar potential and will likely be in the big league lineup by summertime.
The Pirates — or baseball — have ever had a prospect quite like this — a 6-foot-7 shortstop with power. He also has plenty of charisma and the Pirates could certainly use some star power to help fill a few seats in an empty PNC Park.
As a former Pirates’ executive told me years ago: “Home runs sell tickets.”
• Ke’Bryan Hayes: The third baseman looked like a superstar when he made his debut late in the 2020 season and was named NL Player of the Month. However, he sustained a wrist injury in the second game of last season and was hampered all year, hitting .257 with six home runs in 96 games.
Hayes is a Gold Glove-caliber defender and has the chance to be an impact hitter. The Pirates are counting on the 25-year-old to be a cornerstone player and he needs to justify that faith this season.
• Mitch Keller: Scouts have raved about how good Keller has looked during Grapefruit League play. To his credit, Keller knew he needed to make changes after going 7-17 with a 6.02 ERA in his first 39 major league starts.
Keller is the closest thing the Pirates have a No. 1 starting pitcher on the major league roster, at least in terms of stuff. Now, he needs to add more of a bulldog mentality and quit caving at the first sign on trouble.
• Roberto Perez: The Pirates traded catcher Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins for three prospects after he won the NL Gold Glove last season. While Stallings was a fan — and media — favorite, it’s hard to blame Cherington for selling high on an aging player.
Perez, a two-time Gold Glove winner in Cleveland, was signed as a free agent to help guide a young pitching staff. No one doubts Perez’s defensive chops but he has played in just 76 of 222 games over the past two years while hitting a measly .156.
• Bryan Reynolds: Reynolds is the Pirates’ best player as evidenced by being the NL’s starting center in last year’s All-Star Game and being a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove finalist in 2021.
How much longer Reynolds will be with the team remains to be seen. With so many rumors surrounding him, my gut instinct tells me he will be gone by no later than the July 31 trade deadline.