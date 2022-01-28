District 10 finalized its regions for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 two-year cycle last week in all sports except basketball. The new regions are mostly unchanged across all sports with a big exception — football.
The biggest change will be for the Meadville Bulldogs, which will have an automatic bid to a District 10 championship game each of the next two seasons. The ‘Dogs are now one of only two teams in Class 4A. Corry is the other team in 4A, and just barely. Class 4A teams need an enrollment of 263 to 382 male students and Corry has 264.
“I’m disappointed that there are only two 4A schools. Over the years I’ve enjoyed the opponents we’ve played in the playoffs. I think it made football locally very exciting. It was exciting for the players and the coaches to get a game plan together each week knowing you had to execute to keep the season going or go home,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “That’s gone for at least the next two years. The playoffs won’t be what they have been and that’s too bad because I think it added a lot to high school football.”
There is also the possibility that Corry will opt out of the playoffs each of the next two seasons, which would give Meadville the district championship by default. The Beavers went 1-7 last season and 4-5 in 2020.
“Regardless of who you play in the District 10 championship or who you played to get to that point, winning the championship is the goal starting every January,” Collins said. “Our kids are lifting weights right now focused on winning a region title and district title next season. I think you’ll feel the same excitement when they hand you that trophy.
“No disrespect to Corry. I remember in 2010 and ‘11 when I was an assistant coach under Ken Achenbach at Meadville we faced Corry and they were really good. We can’t expect them to be anything but that.”
Meadville will compete in Region 4. The region includes Crawford County rival Conneaut, Franklin, Oil City, Titusville and Warren, all of which are Class 3A teams. Conneaut’s inclusion in the region is a decision that Conneaut athletic director John Acklin believes saved the program.
“How could I not be elated? That change very likely saved our football program. We are merely hoping to play teams that we can be competitive with,” Acklin said. “It doesn’t take a football guru to know that we had very little chance of beating anyone in the Mercer County region.”
District 10 released a realignment proposal several weeks ago that shoved Conneaut into a region full of Mercer County teams. The region would have included Farrell, Wilmington, Hickory, Sharpsville, Greenville and Sharon. That proposal was not approved.
It would have been a difficult region, to say the least. Especially considering that the Conneaut Eagles are on its third head coach in three years and the roster size was less than 30 last season. Inclusion in the Mercer County region could have been a killshot for the program.
“Another positive for CASH will be the likelihood that District 10 will schedule most of our three cross-over games with Erie County teams in Region 5. Region 3 now has eight teams so they most likely will only have one cross-over contest,” Acklin said. “All in all, we are excited with a new coach and coaching staff and the opportunity to recruit more students to get involved in our football program.”
Crawford County football fans will also be guaranteed a MASH-CASH matchup in the regular season for the next two years. If the teams were in different regions, they would have been up to the mercy of District 10’s crossover game selection.
Since CASH’s inception in 2012, the Eagles lead the rivalry 7-3. Meadville has won the past two matchups, including last season’s 72-0 romp.
“I think if you look back at the history of the rivalry back to 2012, the rivalry is great for high school football in Crawford County. It’s exciting for the communities, the schools and I know they (Conneaut) look forward to it as much as we do,” Collins said. “I’m excited to maintain that rivalry. In years we don’t have Conneaut in the region, it takes something out of the rivalry. I think Conneaut is right where they should be.”
Crawford County’s four small schools will stay together in what is now Region 1. Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Maplewood and Saegertown will be joined by Lakeview, Kennedy Catholic, Reynolds and Mercer for an all Class 1A region.
The region has a lot of resemblance to the old school French Creek Valley Conference. The only active team missing is Union City. Mercer, Reynolds and Kennedy weren’t apart of the FCVC and Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Valley and Linesville obviously can’t be included in Region 1 — but overall, it’s about as close to the “old times” as it can get.
In addition to keeping PENNCREST and local rivalries intact, the region should be a level playing field. Each school’s enrollment is below 113 and could be fighting a small roster size, in addition to the players on the other side of the field.
A school that will really be in for a challenge is Cochranton. At an enrollment of 73, the only smaller school in the district is Kennedy (34). Though as last season taught everyone, never count out Mike Feleppa and the Cardinals in southern Crawford County.
In sports other than football, the girls volleyball regions shifted.
Maplewood has moved from Class 2A to 1A (by one student) and will compete in Region 2 with Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Eisenhower, Youngsville, Erie First, Tidioute Charter and Iroquois.
Saegertown will bump from 1A to 2A (by 10 students). As a result, they will play in Region 3 with Sharon, Wilmington, Greenville, Mercer, Slippery Rock, Reynolds, Sharpsville, Oil City, Franklin and Titusville.
In boys golf, Conneaut will stay 2A, but will compete in Region 4 with Rocky Grove, Franklin, Titusville and Oil City. In the last cycle, the Eagles faced Cambridge Springs, Maplewood, Union City, Saegertown and Seneca in region play.
In baseball, Cambridge Springs will move down to 1A. The Blue Devils will stay in Region 3 and play Saegertown, Cochranton, Youngsville, Rocky Grove, Maplewood, Iroquois and Eisenhower.
Conneaut will also move down to compete in 3A and will play in Region 2 with Oil City, Titusville, Franklin, Hickory, Sharon, Grove City and Slippery Rock. Meadville will stay at 4A, but will play with Fort LeBoeuf, General McLane, Warren, Corry, Cathedral Prep, Erie High and McDowell in Region 5.
In Softball, Saegertown will be bumped up to 2A. The Panthers will join Maplewood as the only 2A teams in Region 2. The rest of the region consists of Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Eisenhower, Youngsville, Rocky Grove and Iroquois, all 1A teams.
Football
Region 1 – 1A (Enrollment)
Cambridge Springs (93)
Cochranton (73)
Kennedy Catholic (34)
*Lakeview (113)
Maplewood (101)
Mercer (112)
Reynolds (95)
Saegertown (90)
*Co-op with Commodore Perry
Region 2 – 1A, 2A (Enrollment)
Eisenhower, 1A (100)
Iroquois, 1A (116)
*Mercyhurst Prep, 2A (173)
Northwestern, 2A (147)
Seneca, 2A (142)
Union City, 1A (89)
*Co-op with Erie First
Region 3 – 2A, 3A (Enrollment)
*Farrell, 2A (74)
Greenville, 2A (149)
Grove City, 3A (240)
Hickory, 3A (253)
Sharon, 3A (219)
**Sharpsville, 2A (171)
Slippery Rock, 3A 223
Wilmington, 2A 134
*Farrell has to play up in 2A because of the PIAA success formula
**Co-op with West Middlesex
Region 4 – 3A, 4A (Enrollment)
Conneaut, 3A (195)
*Franklin, 3A (222)
Meadville, 4A (327)
**Oil City, 3A (248)
Titusville, 3A (186)
***Warren, 3A (241)
*Co-op with Rocky Grove
**Co-op with Cranberry and Venango Catholic
***Co-op with Youngsville
Region 5 – 3A, 4A (Enrollment)
Corry, 4A (264)
Fairview, 3A (192)
Fort LeBoeuf, 3A (229)
General McLane, 3A (246)
Girard, 3A (186)
Harbor Creek, 3A (210)
North East, 3A (184)
Region 6 – 6A (Enrollment)
Butler (629)
*Cathedral Prep (325)
Erie (1,371)
McDowell (761)
*Cathedral Prep has to play up in 6A because of the PIAA success formula
Enrollment ranges
1A: 123 and below
2A: 124-180
3A: 181-262
4A: 263-382
5A: 383-557
6A: 558 and above