The 2022-23 Venango-Crawford Bowling League championship finals had a Hollywood ending script — starring youth standout Landon Plyler.
A few seconds after telling his father, Chris, “I got this,” Plyler thrilled his Meadville/Cochranton Red teammates, coaches and parents by burying two strikes in a must-strike situation in the 10th frame in the Baker’s third match. It gave his squad its first league championship in nine years by beating Cranberry Maroon on Saturday at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin.
After splitting two games and the Baker’s opening two matches, the VCBL championship came down to the last kid standing — Plyler, who was Meadville/Cochranton Red’s anchor bowler for a reason.
Scenario No. 1: “Boy Wonder” had to strike on his first ball in the 10th frame to keep his team’s chances alive. Check.
Scenario No. 2: A second strike would give the Big Red Machine the championship, or a spare will force a one-frame, roll-off. The three-time, 300-game young gun opted to end the nail-biting dramatics with another crushing strike.
“I stopped Landon before he got up to bowl and said this is the situation you have always talked about and you know exactly what you need to do, right?” said dad/coach Chris Plyler. “He said, ‘Yes, I got this,’ and I told him to take his time and throw three good shots and he did.”
In summary, it was a wild-and-wooly day of events.
Despite a stellar 216 game from seventh-grader Jared Cape, Meadville/Cochranton Red lost the first match, 976-963. Plyler also cracked the 200-mark with a 201.
Plyler put his teammates on his back in the second match. After opening with a 9-spare in the first frame, the punishing right-hander reeled off 10 consecutive strikes before throwing another 9-count on his fill ball for a 289 game, fueling his team to an overwhelming 1,054-916 win. The Miller girls, Keirstynn and Peyton, were dominant with 203 and 202 games, respectively, and the red-hot Cape — whose high game during the regular season was 192 — reached 200 again with a 201.
In Baker’s competition, Plyler & Co. won the first match, 214-179, but dropped the second match, 225-216, to force the if-necessary third match.
“The second Baker’s game was crazy as we only had one open in the whole game and that is all it took to lose it,” said Meadville/Cochranton Red coach Kris Miller.
Miller, who also celebrated her birthday on Saturday, was beaming with excitement afterwards.
“It was an absolute pleasure to coach these kids,” she said. “It was crazy, exciting and nerve racking all at once. No one ever gave up and they never let their nerves get the best of them. It was totally a team effort.
“We had just about everyone on their feet at the end clapping and cheering both teams on. Cranberry Maroon is a very tough team and always bring their very best when they bowl.”
Brock Anderson, who tossed a 194 game in the first match, also was a key component to Meadville/Cochranton Red’s championship team.
Francis finally cracks 800 this season
When is the 12th strike on a 300 game, “icing on the cake”?
When Dan Francis is the bowler.
Coming up short on an 800 series with seven 780-plus series this season, the amped-up Francis refused to let his eighth opportunity slip away last week in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes as the fiery right-hander crushed his 11th shot for a strike to seal the 800 and proceeded to strike on his 12th ball for his 21st career 300 game.
Francis’ 13th career 800 was an 813 as he opened with 256 and 257 games.
“I have had sets this year where I had a shot at an 800 going into the eighth frame or later in the third game, but only to fall short,” he said on Monday. “So honestly, I was expecting to choke or get unlucky with a 10 pin, or even a 7-10. So, once I got the 11th hit, it was more of relief that I finally finished off a big set instead of coming up just shy. Getting the 12th strike was icing on the cake.”
Francis has had many lights-out performances in his outstanding career but maybe none as exceptional as his latest 300 and 800 — all first-ball shots were solid in the 1-3 pocket.
“Having now 13 800s, I really have never had a set where every ball had a chance to strike, usually there is an errant shot or bad adjustment that leads to a non-strike. I don’t know what I would do if 900 was in play, but looking back at the end of the night, this was the first time that every shot could have struck and that keeps me coming back.”
In his opening 256 game, Francis started with a high flush 7-10 split, “I wasn’t loose yet, and didn’t fully rev the ball,” he said. After a solid 10-pin in the second frame, Francis ripped off eight consecutive strikes before leaving — if you can believe it — another high flush 7-10 split on his fill ball.
Two 10-pins prevented Francis from shooting a 300 in his 257 game: “Every ball was dead solid,” he said.
All 12 shots carried for Francis in his third game: “Everything worked and luck was on my side.”
Thirty strikes on the night.
Great shooting, Dan!
Sidenote: Francis — who has tossed a 300 game and 800 series at five different houses — also excelled in the Spa League at Lost Lanes with a 716 series.
High rollers
Don Granda Jr. and Jeff Keener doubled-up on 700s last week.
The legendary Granda Jr. fired a 719 in NFL Mixed League and 712 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, while Keener shot a 721 in Saturday Patriots League and 712 in Spa League at Lost Lanes.
Great shooting, former Cat’s Bowlers of the Year!
Other 700s at the above houses:
Lakeside Lanes — Don Eaton (712 in National Mixed League), Mike Almon (709 in NFL Mixed League), Austin Granda (705 in Businessmen League), Sonny Rauscher (700 in Wednesday Nighters League) and Doug Tabar (700 in Stewart’s Classic League).
Lost Lanes — Ryan Williams fired 278 and 267 games for a 748 and Josh Dodson banged out a 278 game and 723 in Friday Morning League.
Plaza Lanes — Britney Holben continued her women’s dominance in Monday Night Invitational League with a 226 game and 622 series.
Medrick rolls 692
Victoria Medrick’s game is skyrocketing.
Moving up to 15 pounds in bowling equipment at the halfway point in the season, Medrick’s average has only climbed, climbed and climbed.
Medrick was at her ultimate best on Sunday in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes as the promising phenom shot games of 201, 233 and 258 for a career-high 692 series.
Lakeside Lanes co-owner and bowling coach Bruce Beers might have another junior bowling queen (remember Brookelyn Garvey?) on his hands.
“The extra pound in her bowling balls slowed her speed down and she has just been excelling as of late,” he said. “She is one of our most consistent bowlers, always close to hitting her mark and her speed doesn’t vary much at all. She is just a very good athlete as she plays multiple sports for the Conneaut Eagles.”
A 700 series might be right around the corner.
Great shooting, Victoria!
Guess who else lit ‘em up in the Junior-Major League? Of course, Colby Stewart. The fire-balling, right-hander shot a 245 game and 629 series.
‘C’ gets ‘shoutout’
Welcome to the column, Clyde Vandervort.
Enjoying the retirement life these days, Vandervort — the crafty two-time Pennsylvania State Modified Softball champion knuckle-balling pitcher with McCracken’s Beverage in 1983 and Paul’s Auto Repair in 1988 — joined the Seniors Mixed League at Plaza Lanes and tossed a season-high 182 game.
Vandervort goes by “C” for his first name, but it can also stand for another handle: Cool Cat. He is as cool as they come.
One of my favorite guys.
Duck mourning
Condolences to Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck, who is suffering with the death of his father, Rodger, on Sunday.
Non-bowling note: Thoughts and prayers to the Hayden Hitchcock family, too.
On deck
Plaza Lanes co-proprietor Ramon Rodriguez emailed yours truly Tuesday afternoon with some great scoop for next week’s column.
Senior Citizens kegler Ralph Mowris, age 74, shot a 300 game while practicing. Non-sanctioned or not, the 201-average roller will get his rightful due in next week’s column.
Congrats, Ralph!
Barnes continues to excel, tosses another 300 game
Do not be alarmed if you see Tyler Barnes pinching himself.
Still riding high after throwing a 300 game and winning the very competitive Armstrong Classic at Lost Lanes on Feb. 12, Barnes was perfect again four days later in the Catania League at Eastway Lanes.
Barnes, who tossed a 740 series, now has 11 career 300 games.
“Last week was definitely a heck of a ride,” he said. “I did have a bit of a reality check last Monday night, though, as I couldn't seem to get anything going at Plaza Lanes. The 300 at Eastway was a really nice way to rebound though.”
It was Barnes’ third 300 with his Hammer Obsession — all at Eastway Lanes.
“It usually matches up well for me there and it's been my go-to ball there pretty much since I had gotten it. It's strong enough to fight through the oil there, but doesn't overreact when it gets to the dry, unless the shot is really broken down or a little drier than usual.”
Keep it rolling, Tyler!
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ Granda 254-226-683, Shaun Boyle 238-629, DOUG TABAR 268-700, Don Granda Jr. 246-235-668, Sonny Rauscher 236-654, Don Eaton 226-603, Jordan Vaughn 227-225-663, Chad Beers 233-633, Jeff Bragg 254-635, Glenn Dillon 224-633, Dan Tautin 223-224-628, Steve Swezey 227-243-684, Lane Baker 617.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 226-650, DON GRANDA JR. 279-237-719, JD Booth 200, Ashley Hotchkiss 213, Aaron Krizon 635, MIKE ALMON 226-257-226-709.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 228-615, DJ Granda 246-226-685, Brian Williams 227-636, AUSTIN GRANDA 233-256-705, George Wallace 224-226-639.
National Mixed – Pam Ferguson 192, Barb Benak 191, DON EATON 224-255-233-712.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 247-646, Lane Baker 227-659, Tim McEntire 232-225-660, DAN FRANCIS 256-257-300-813, Shawn Park 237-656, Jason Easler 248-643, David King 600, Doug Tabar 230-609, DON GRANDA JR. 238-247-227-712, Justin Foister 221-629, Ted Foister 222-223-233-678, Don Eaton 234-276-699, Shaun Boyle 222-221-658, Art Barnes 230-234-655, SONNY RAUSCHER 285-222-700, Brad Spring 246-246-688, DJ Granda 227-243-681, Jordan Vaughn 227-615.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 104, Bryson Beers 104-118-319, Blake Morgan 112, Zariah Preston 150-336.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 245-205-629, Chase Stewart 176, Mazie Arnett 153-182-162-497, Katarina Cameron 180-203, Noah Scott 182-465, Hayden Dunham 134, Steven Heckman 154-134-396, Kevin Clark 122-165-371, Austin Clark 104, Austin Nelson 126-314, Trevor Vetter 129-119-353, Lexi Potts 195-188-548, Abigail Powell 157-187-157-501, Jackson McKinsey 122-123-349, Jay Villalba 112-137-108-357, Addison Medrick 120-132-139-391, Andrew Medrick 201-176-532, VICTORIA MEDRICK 201-233-258-692, Nate Brace 131-120-354, Wyatt Griggs 138-134-389, Zoe Griggs 150-147-424, Kelan Finck 130-149-372.
LOST LANES
Spa – Ricky Kanline 233-267-693, DAN FRANCIS 225-255-236-716, Harry Hanks 227-225-618, Wyatt Heim 242-604, JEFF KEENER 241-256-712.
Tuesday Mixed – Greg Brawn 239-622, Dan Lilly 604, Ricky Kanline 602.
Wednesday Ladies – Morgan Donnell 235-191-594, Ann Dunnewold 202.
Friday Morning – Seth Beerbower 225-633, JOSH DODSON 278-723, RYAN WILLIAMS 278-267-748.
Saturday Patriots – Ricky Kanline 254-654, Phil Rice 245-605, Brian Stainbrook 237-601, Joe Paden 615, JEFF KEENER 228-278-721, Natalie Hanks 244, Trace Winsor 228-623, Brad Spring 238-235-689.
Sunday Mixed – Brian Byers 643, Jeff Keener 240-245-689.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Kasey Kellogg 618, Mike Almon 238-628, Gary McGranahan 247-258-699, Jim Scrivens 224-653, Darcy King 199-208, Tyler George 235-600, Tom Archacki 226-235-638, Kim Whitehead 196.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 243-652, Jeremy Smith 226-608, Mike McHenry 604.
Monday Night Invitational – Kurt Baird 264-668, Anthony Card 236-639, Brandon Wachob 256-638, Rodrick Baird 236-637, BRITNEY HOLBEN 226-622, Ashley Snyder 205, Morgan Migliaccio 193.
Ebonites – Morgan Tau 200.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 235-636, Eric Mumau 234-613, Jason Ordos 604.
Generations – Terry Bowersox 224-635, Traci Lippert 238-584, Morgan Tau 224.
Midweek – Amandia Covert 213-198-579.
Senior Mixed – Bob Griggs 200, Jim Hickernell 192, Jake Perrine 189, Bob Barton 189, Bill Furno 188, Michael Chance 187, David Snyder 184, Clyde Vandervort 182, Mary Lou Lenhardt 187-496, Cherlyn Bowers 166-470, Debra Yelenich 158-450, Madeline Mangino 170, Judy Bowman 167, Kim Petruso 158.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 209-593, Ralph Mowris 223-588, Michael Chance 223-582, Terry Bowersox 223-576, Bill Schutz 205-575, Ed Burdick 226-574, Joe Paris 208-558, Joe Belknap 540.
