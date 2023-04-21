Did you get the bowling memo over the weekend?
The high-scoring Plyler brothers, Landon and Cameron, are beginning to push each other for bowling bragging rights.
Equipped with his own bowling ball arsenal for the first time in his promising career, the 11-year-old Cameron tossed his first career 700 series with games of 258, 223 and 243 for a 724 in the Pennsylvania USBC Youth Open Championships at Hanover.
Landon couldn’t let his younger brother beat him, though.
In the same doubles session on Sunday while bowling with Braeleigh VanSise, the 15-year-old Landon fired a career-high 764 series with games of 239, 246 and 279. He left a stoned 10-pin in the third frame of his 279.
“The boys really bowled well,” said mother Erica Plyler on Facebook.
C’mon, modest mama. Maybe an understatement — how about, “exceptionally well.”
As doubles partners on Saturday, Cameron edged his brother 623-621.
Maybe once, but not twice for the younger Plyler.
“Landon came to me after Cam threw his 258 to his 239 in the first game on Sunday and said, ‘he isn’t going to beat me again in this series,’” said Chris Plyler, father. “I think that was his main focus the whole set, just to beat his brother.”
After leaving the stoned 10-pin in his 279 game, “which was a really good ball,” said Chris, Landon walked back to his father and said, “Cam isn’t going to make this easy,” as he had the front three at that point.
Landon better get used to it — younger brother is coming and with his own arsenal now.
“Cam just got his first arsenal two weeks ago that wasn’t a handy down from Landon,” said the father. “He has never had an arsenal drilled for him up to this point as he just threw the equipment Landon had outgrown.
“I took four new balls and two used ones with not many games on them out to Don Granda Jr. (Lakeside Lanes owner). I asked him to come up with a layout that would give Cam a good variety on different conditions. It has made a big difference in his game. Cam says thank you, Don.”
Game on, Plyler brothers.
The VanSises, brother Aiden and sister Braeleigh, who are cousins with the Plylers, also made their presence felt:
• Led by Aiden’s 622 series, the County Crushers foursome of the Plylers and VanSises is second in team event with a 2,976 series heading into the final weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
• Landon and Braeleigh are first in Class B Doubles Handicap with a 1,675 pinfall.
• Cameron and Aiden are second in Class B Doubles Handicap with 1,299, and Aiden and Braeleigh are third with 1,267.
• Aiden is second in Class B Boys Handicap Singles with 672 and Braeleigh is second in Class B Girls Handicap Singles with 579.
