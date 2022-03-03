A stunner already in Catology 2022 … sort of.
Nearly throwing a 257 triplicate, Mark Orlop – the No. 7 seed in Lost Lanes bracket – was spectacular in the Spa League on Monday night as he tossed a career-high 773 series to upset No. 2 seed, Dan Francis, who was this columnist’s pre-tournament prediction winner and also leading candidate for Cat’s Bowler of the Year.
There is a catch, though: Francis was unable to bowl due to a bicep injury, sustained while bowling in the Grape City Classic at St. Joes Club in North East on Sunday, in which he finished third.
With sights set on winning Catology 2022, Francis attempted to bowl on Monday, but after three practiced shots realized the pain was too much.
Dejection was written on Francis’ face.
“About halfway through my second game on Sunday, my bicep started hurting and it just got worse as the tournament went on, but I grinded it out because I really wanted to win the tournament,” said Francis. “Once I got home and iced it and relaxed, the soreness really ramped up.
“I thought about taking the week off as the Pat Malone Memorial Eastland Open is this Sunday, but I really wanted to compete in your bracket. Three shots were enough to realize I couldn’t without quite a bit of pain. Hopefully, I will recover and be able to bowl in the Pat Malone event.”
A healthy Francis would have had a tough time beating the red-hot Orlop, though. The right-hander opened with back-to-back 257 games and closed with 259. He tried for a triplicate in his last game, but rolled a strike on his last ball.
“I really tried to throw an eight-count on my last ball, but threw a strike,” Orlop chuckled shortly afterwards. (Note: Cochranton proprietor Lee Duck holds the Crawford County triplicate record with 279 games, set in January of 2020).
Orlop, who was clean throughout the night and only threw one shot less than a 9-count or strike, was on-fire from the outset: Opened game one with three strikes in a row and finished with seven consecutive strikes; opened game two with four straight strikes, and after three consecutive 9-count spares, finished with five X’s in a row; reeled off strikes from the third-through-sixth frames in game three, and closed with the last five.
Quite a night, huh?
Orlop will bowl against Dan “Dutchie” Lilly next week in the second round. Fresh off a cruise, Lilly also had his groove on in the Spa League, shooting 245 and 257 games for a 722 to defeat Ricky Kanline, who tossed a 629.
Lost Lanes’ other Sweet 16 keglers are No. 1 seed Jeff Keener and No. 4 seed Harry Hanks. Keener escaped with a last-frame deciding 638-628 win over Natalie Hanks, who had a shot at winning, but threw a pocket 7-10 split in the 10th frame of her third game. Her husband, Harry, advanced with a 690-628 victory over yours truly.
Orlop wasn’t the only kegler who brought his “A” game in the opening round as Doug Dunham and Brandon Wachob also made major statements in the Lakeside Lanes and Plaza Lanes brackets, respectively.
Bookending 267 and 266 games, Dunham – who might be throwing the rock as well as anyone in the tourney – fired a 767 series in the Stewart’s Classic League to defeat his good buddy, Glenn Dillon, a tough-luck loser as the 68-year-old bowling legend tossed a 691.
Dunham will face off against Steven King next week, who moved on with a close 624-619 win over Chad Beers. Legendary Don Granda Jr. also prevailed with a 647-596 victory over Lane Baker and will bowl the winner of the Troy Johnson-Shaun Boyle.
Wachob also can be tabbed as one of Catology’s favorites. After shooting a lights-out 761 last week in Monday Invitational League, the smashing southpaw followed up with another eye-catching 700 series, shooting games of 246, 257 and 244 for a 747 to knock off Scott Grinnell, who struggled with a 579.
In another single-digit decision, Plaza Lanes No. 1 seed Rodrick Baird survived with a 672-666 win over upset-minded No. 8 seed Anthony Card, who challenged Baird by throwing a 237 in his last game. Next week’s Sweet 16 matchup should be a doozy: Baird vs. Wachob.
In PL’s other brackets, the sizzling Mike Almon – coming off two 800’s in a span of 48 hours – defeated Gary McGranahan, 633-592, and Jeremy Smith advanced with a forfeit win over Seth Beerbower, who was absent.
At Cochranton Lanes, the top three seeds – Lee Duck, Ryan Williams and Andrew Barnes, respectively – advanced and No. 5 seed Brad Spring prevailed over No. 4 seed, Scott Williams, 683-607. Ryan Williams just missed a 700 series as the fireballer tossed 260 and 234 games for a 699.
Columnist’s first-round record: 9-6 (Thank God for the Cochranton rollers, 4-0).
As for Sweet 16 predictions:
Cochranton Lanes – Duck over Spring; Williams over Barnes.
Lakeside Lanes – Dunham over King; Granda Jr. over Johnson-Boyle winner.
Lost Lanes – Keener over Harry Hanks; Lilly over Orlop.
Plaza Lanes – Baird over Wachob; Almon over Smith.
Mudger near perfect
Bob Mudger’s bowling nemesis popped up again – the 10-pin.
Gunning for his first career 300 game in the Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes, Mudger – the former starting center on Meadville High School’s outstanding 30-3 basketball team in 1983-84, and currently one of the area’s top golfers – packed his 11th shot, but unfortunately, the 10-pin didn’t flinch, derailing his 300 chances again as he finished with a 289.
However, Mudger accomplished another goal with his first 700 at Lost Lanes, and second career, with a pin-crushing 748 series. His other games were 203 and 256.
“I truly thought I was finally going to shoot a 300 this time as it was the first time I got to the 10th frame,” said Mudger, who has started a handful of games with eight strikes in a row and has strung together 16 consecutive strikes between two games a couple times. “I threw a good shot, but my evil pin, Mr. 10-pin, still stood.”
Prior to stepping onto the approach in the 10th frame, Mudger – attempting to settle his nerves – thought of his good friend, Phil Rice, who tossed his first career 300 game last year at Lost Lanes and unbelievably showed no emotions.
“Nothing ever fazes Phil, so I thought of how he would handle this … I took a big swig of beer,” laughed Mudger. “Honestly, I think it helped. It took some edge off. I wasn’t nervous like I thought I would be.”
After the 300-game disappointment, Mudger quickly turned his attention to his next goal – 700 series.
“I really focused on getting the 700,” he said. “Charlie Shaffer (teammate) and I were getting tired of leaving Lost Lanes every Friday thinking that we should have had a 700, but too many missed spares or one horrible game hurt our chances.”
Mudger finished strong in his second game with six straight strikes for a 203.
“Needing a 208 (for 700), I was pretty confident I was going to get it because all year long my third game has been my best game, and I was rolling it good.”
The right-hander started with three strikes in a row, and then Mr. 10-pin (as Mudger calls it) showed up in the fourth frame. After converting the spare, the former MASH hoopster reeled off a five-bagger and finished with a spare and strike in the 10th frame for a 256.
A new career-high series: 748.
Congrats, Bob!
Memorable night
Father/son duo Tyler Foister and Justin Foister will remember last week’s bowling activities forever in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
They both rolled a 700 series, and it was Justin Foister’s first career “7.”
The elder Foister fired 279 and 244 games for a 723, while the younger Foister tossed games of 266, 234 and 231 for a 731.
Congrats, Foisters!
Jannazzo catching fire
Where have you been all season, Chris Jannazzo?
The left-handed Jannazzo topped 700 for the first time this season at both Lakeside Lanes and Lost Lanes. The avid kegler tossed a 270 game and 715 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside, and 241, 228 and 243 games for 712 in Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
Great shooting, Chris! … or “sandbagger”??
In other Lakeside Lanes action, Mike Almon – continuing his roll in NFL Mixed League – tossed games of 258, 256 and 235 for a 749.
In other Lost Lanes action, Jeff Keener banged out 279 and 247 games for a 748 in Patriots League … Dave “Zeke” Zelasco – who has the third highest series at the Cambridge Springs house with an 854, bowled in 2005 (Keener has the record with an 857 and Natalie Hanks rolled an 856) – was locked in again in the Spa League with 246, 234 and 240 games for a 720 … Left-hander Ryan Paden, who throws one heck of a powerful ball, also cracked 700 in Spa League with a 708.
At the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes – Proprietor Lee Duck authored another “7” with a 718 in Sunday Mixed League … Kipp Decker owned the bragging rights in Tuesday Night Mixed League with games of 245, 237 and 223 for a 705.
Plaza Lanes – Seth Beerbower – or the new sheriff in Commercial League – fired 263 and 224 games for a 702.
Hanks rolls 719
Natalie Hanks clicked on all eight in Tuesday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
Throwing back-to-back 247 and 246 games and finishing with a 226, the Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer tossed a 719 series.
Hanks also shot three 600’s: 253 game and 656 in Sunday Mixed League, 623 in Patriots League and 608 in Wednesday Ladies League.
Great shooting, Nat!
In other women’s action at Lost Lanes, Whitney Keener rolled an 600 in Patriots League.
Sharp-shooting Stewart
“He is going to be an outstanding bowler.”
While discussing Colby Stewart’s first career 600 series, Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor and youth bowling coach Bruce Beers didn’t beat around the bushes, saying the above positive words.
The well-respected Beers knows greatness when he sees it.
On Feb. 20, Stewart put it all together, throwing games of 204, 256 and 205 for a jaw-dropping 665 series in the Junior-Major League.
The rising 15-year-old Stewart has Beers beaming with joy over his growth of success:
“Colby has been working really hard on learning the game,” said Beers. “He has really started figuring out the oil. He is willing to try and any and everything that we suggest. It is so good to deal with young people like Colby.”
Remember the name, Colby Stewart.
Great set, Colby!
In other young gun action, the emerging Eric Graham rolled his second consecutive 600 series at Lakeside Lanes with a 248 game and 616. I’ll try to get more scoop on the impressive young fella for next week’s column … In Junior-Major League action at Plaza Lanes, Landon Plyler – or the Wonder Kid in my book – fired a 234 game and 628 series.
Bowler of the Month
A slam dunk: Mike Almon. The smooth-shooting, right-hander tossed two 800’s in a span of 48 hours in February. He fired a 299 game and 801 series in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes on Feb. 20, and consecutive 289 and 290 games for an 825 in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes on Feb. 22.
Runner-up: Jeremy Smith, who electrified the Plaza Lanes house in Commercial League by shooting games of 267, 279 and 266 for an 812 series, his first career “8.”