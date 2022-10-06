Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the nondescript Atlanta Falcons was a disappointing affair. But, hey, I had a great time. As the NFL Network Scheduling gods are still against us, I took in the game at a local watering hole. I spent the afternoon with two buddies, the venerable professor, Mr. Vic Kress, and that Conneaut Lake icon, Mr. Sam Copeland. Both local legends in their own right. The beverages were cold and plentiful and the conversation was lively as we discussed the Guardians’ post-season chances, how far the Bulldogs can go this year and whether the Steelers are really as bad as they look. All mixed in with some groans and moans, and a few cheers, as we obliterated a plate of juicy hot wings. The end result was disappointing, but a good time was had, especially when we waited around to see the Steelers blow it against the Jets.
As for the game, it followed a time-worn recipe for failure. It was a winnable game against an inferior opponent. But, as we are becoming accustomed to, it featured a Browns defense that was incapable of making a critical stop when needed, followed by an offense that seems to come up short in the end.
Picture this: You’re playing against a quarterback, Marcus Mariota, who winds up on the day at 7-19 for a paltry 139 yards, no TD and one interception. You’re bound to win that game, right? Well, no, not when your defense is gashed for 202 yards on the ground. The rush defense was nonexistent in the fourth quarter, yielding 112 yards, as the Browns were helpless to do anything except tackle the ball carrier 10 to 12 yards downfield. And the Falcons were using two backup running backs that I had never heard of.
The Browns would be just fine if the games ended after the third quarter. Fourth quarters have been an absolute nightmare. The defense is yielding 7.83 yards per play in fourth quarters so far after four games, the worst in the NFL — by far. The next worst team is giving up 6.61 yards per play. Atlanta scored 13 points in the final quarter, and only threw one pass! Of course, that one pass featured yet another “communication breakdown,” and the guy was so wide open that Sam, Vic and I all agreed that we could have caught that one. Well, maybe not, but there was nobody near the receiver. 42 yards, plus a Denzel Ward facemask, and the Falcons were soon in the scoring column.
The offense has not really been the problem. After four games, they are ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per game. Jacoby Brissett has been serviceable, if unspectacular. But against the Falcons, the offense was inefficient, and at the worst possible times. Near the end of the first half, the Browns got the ball down to the Falcons’ 1-yard line, first down. Our big concern at that point was that they would score too quick, giving the Falcons one last shot in the half. We needn’t have worried. The sequence ended with a 29-yard field goal. In the game the Browns got into the red zone three times and scored 10 points. That’s bad.
So, I’ve criticized both the offense and defense, but the most egregious facet of the game was the play-calling. After the game coach Kevin Stefanski lamented that “this one’s on me.” Around Browns Land, there is no disagreement on that point. This is not Monday morning quarterbacking; I was complaining about questionable play calls in real time and my phone was getting flooded with text messages to the effect that “Stefanski’s play calling is costing us the game. Run the ball” A few examples. First and foremost was the first drive of the game. The Browns took the opening kick-off and moved smartly down the field, but stalled. 4th and 3 from the 4 yard line. I was yelling at the TV, “kick the field goal, get the points.” But Stefanski defied the odds and logic and went for it. The play blew up from the beginning and Brissett made a bad situation worse by sailing the ball at least 15 feet over any potential receiver. Here are just a couple more. A tight end end-around where David Njoku got tackled for a six-yard loss. How often do you see that play? Not again as far as the Browns are concerned, I hope. And the biggest head-scratcher was a flea flicker when the Browns were on their own 12-yard line. It netted an 11-yard gain but was still a risky proposition. Just run the ball, Kevin!
There is good news. And there is bad news. The good news is that at 2-2, the Browns are still tied for first place. The Steelers are bringing up the rear and that’s the really good news. The bad news? The Browns have now completed the “easy part” of their schedule, all four opponents likely to be picking in the Top 10 of next year’s draft. The schedule gets decidedly more difficult from here on in. The next four games are the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens and Bengals. Then it’s the Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers. Scary.
This Sunday, the Browns return home to take on Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers. The Chargers are 3-point favorites, which sounds about right. But I think the Browns bounce back. Kevin Stefanski is 13-3 in games coming after a loss and I think he’s gotten the message. Run the Ball, Kevin! My prediction is the Browns win 31-26. Yes, I think the Browns will score that many points.
Reader Alert: Our bad luck in TV viewing continues unabated. The Browns game against the Chargers is not on local cable. That’s partly a product of the Steelers being crappy. Like the Browns, their games are now primarily 1:00 affairs. I keep hearing about these streaming services where you can watch “any game” live. So far, I’ve been too old-fashioned to look into it. Maybe I will. On the other hand, there’s the camaraderie, the appeal of watching the game with friends, yelling at the TV, all while enjoying your favorite refreshments. I think I’ll try the pizza this week. I have the feeling that I am going to be walking out quite a bit happier this Sunday.
