Mr. Smooth did it again.
Ryan Williams — who, in my opinion, has the most polished form in the county — tossed his 32nd career 300 game on Monday night in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes, en route to a monster 769 series.
The right-handed Williams, who has bowled a 300 game at approximately 11 different bowling houses, sandwiched his perfecto between 247 and 222 games.
Once again, Williams went to the Bear Bryant — the former Alabama College football coaching legend — school of bowling, nonchalantly turning around and walking back after his smashing 12th strike. Bryant’s legendary words to his players after they scored a touchdown, “Act like you have been there before.”
In typical Williams’ fashion, the elite roller politely declined to comment or give details on his gem, not wanting to make it a big deal.
Sorry, Ryan … it’s my job.
So, this writer then went to Plan B: Contacted Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck, who graduated with Williams from Franklin High School in 1994, to get his insight on Williams’ superior bowling skills.
“Ryan throws the ball very well,” he said. “He can adjust to the lanes wherever he bowls. He can play tight inside or swing outside. I’ve been watching him bowl for quite a few years and he has improved every year.”
Williams has been one of the best for several seasons and will continue to be in the top tier of bowlers for years to come.
Wachob charged up
Brandon Wachob is sending a very loud and clear message: He wants to hold onto the Cat’s Tom Young Bowler of the Year award.
Continuing his early season scoring barrage, Wachob — a first-time winner of the prestigious award last season — fired games of 263, 258 and 268 for an eye-catching 789 series in Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
In opening week of action this season, the smashing southpaw shot 740 in Monday Night Invitational League and 737 in Plaza Men’s League.
“I’m just trying to roll it over from last season into this year,” he said.
In other men’s action at PL, Chris Jannazzo — who rolled his fourth career 800 series during the summer in Tuesday Trio League at Eastway Lanes with games of 246, 278 (front 9) and 279 (also front nine) for an 803 series — crushed the lumber in Mixed Nuts League with a 288 game (9-spare, 10 strikes in a row and 7-10 split on his last ball) and 740 series. A 268 game powered Andrew Barnes to a 724 in Mixed Nuts League. Seth Beerbower and Brian Stainbrook shot 714 and 700 totals, respectively, in Commercial League. In women’s action, Savannah Custard tossed a 232 game and 629 series in Mixed Nuts League and Darcy King — a very good bowler in my book — rolled a 236 game and 608 in Commercial League.
At Cochranton Lanes, Mark Williams — headliner Ryan’s father — banged out 263 and 244 games for a 725 in Pioneer League and proprietor Lee Duck fired 277 and 236 games for a 713 in Tuesday Mixed League. In women’s action, Karen Steadman shot 222 and 201 games for a 608 in Sunday Nite Mixed League.
Francis on-fire
Two nights after shooting a lights-out 798 series in the Spa League at Lost Lanes, Dan Francis flirted with another 800 in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes by throwing games of 267, 269 and 246 for an impressive 782.
“It was the seventh or eighth frame when I lost my chance at an 800,” he said, who used the newly purchased DV8 Hellcat bowling ball again.
Stewart shines
Colby Stewart is on his way to making Lakeside Lanes proprietor Don Granda Jr. look great.
When asked last week who he thinks will be this year’s youth breakout bowler, Granda Jr. answered, without hesitation, “Colby Stewart.” He continued, “It will be a continuation of the second half of last year. He puts a lot of time and effort into his game, always working to get better.”
The proof is in the pudding: In last week’s Junior-Major League action at Lakeside Lanes, Stewart rolled 267 and 214 games for a league-high 640 series.
Great set, Colby!
Locals dominate
Three local four-man teams traveled to Seneca Lanes on Sunday to compete in their Monthly 9-Pin Tournament and walked out as the top three finishers in the 15-team field.
Dating back to last season, the foursome of yours truly, Rick Schiffer, Corey Lynn, and Jim Lynn won the event for the fourth time.
Runner-up team: Mick Lilly, Gary Lilly, Kyle Wentling and Dan Lilly. The Lilly’s? Yep, the well-known Cambridge Springs/Saegertown name. Reuniting the original team from several seasons ago, the wise-old veteran group of Rick Kanline, Barry Williams, Doug Grumling and Tom Osborne finished third.
Upcoming tourneys
- Plaza Lanes will host a Singles 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $40. To enter, call (814) 724-2144.
- Lost Lanes will host a Team 9-pin No-Tap Tournament on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. To enter, call (814) 398-2265.
- Cochranton Lanes will host a Scratch Singles 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament, with TV-style finals format, on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. To enter, call Josh Dodson at (814) 720-4312 or call Cochranton Lanes at (814) 425-2681.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Jesse Jackson 246-603, KAREN STEADMAN 222-201-608, Lee Duck 225-625.
Pioneer – Rob Crosley 225-235-622, Wally Homa 249-223-683, Chad Robinson 222-242-671, Shawn Smith 267-668, Brad Spring 256-659, Mike Bickford 223-256-672, Dan Shilling 220-236-630, MARK WILLIAMS 263-244-725, Andrew Barnes 223-234-660, RYAN WILLIAMS 247-300-222-769, Lee Duck 221-642, Cody Buckley 229-234-669.
Tuesday Mixed – LEE DUCK 277-236-713, Larry Hoffman 227-608.
Sunday Junior League – Peyton Miller 192-170-162-524, Aiden VanSise 154-472, Jared Cape 185-171-499.
No Lost Lanes scores
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 223-611, DJ Granda 220-255-663, Sonny Rauscher 220-628, Don Eaton 226-646, Chad Beers 247-670, Glenn Dillon 256-638.
NFL Mixed – Don Granda Jr. 247-637, Jordan Vaughn 221-640, Aaron Krizon 233-603.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 257-652, Brant Granda 248-601.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 606.
Tuesday Night Mixed – Jeremy Mercier 262-672.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 221-632, Lane Baker 231-222-646, Tim McEntire 619, DAN FRANCIS 267-269-246-782, Tom Baker 234-616, Don Granda Jr. 257-661, Ted Foister 253-625, Don Eaton 268-682, Andrew Barnes 230-635, Sonny Rauscher 257-604, Brad Spring 246-660, Shawn Smith 608, DJ Granda 234-248-663.
Prep – Bryson Beers 126-132-119-377, Zariah Preston 102-104-303, Zayla Preston 100.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 267-214-640, Lane Arnett 193-180-472, Chase Stewart 204-172-528, Mazie Arnett 154-158-173-485, Katarina Cameron 168-169-495, Hayden Dunham 146-137, Steven Heckman 110, Trevor Vetter 137, Lexi Potts 177, Abigail Powell 167, Meegan McKinney 195-200-520, Jackson McKinsey 117-141-359, Adrian Moyers 141, Andrew Medrick 202-174-501, Wyatt Griggs 117-103, Zoe Griggs 124-121-357.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Darren Hargett 279-633, Savannah Custard 225, Josh Beerbower 244-626, Shawn Park 270-245-684, SETH BEERBOWER 235-256-223-714, Ryan Williams 239-234-636, Aaron Krizon 248-247-641, Mike Almon 246-221-666, Gary McGranahan 222-232-665, Jim Scrivens 229-246-689, DARCY KING 236-200-608, Andrew Barnes 229-246-692, BRIAN STAINBROOK 235-246-700.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 263-258-268-789, Rodrick Baird 242-686, Darren Hargett 243-635, Mike McHenry 258-634, James Zook 236-629, Brian Stallard 244-600, Jasmine Shaffer 194.
Mixed Nuts – CHRIS JANNAZZO 288-740, ANDREW BARNES 268-724, Brandon Wachob 257-689, Ricky Kanline 269-644, DJ Reagle 225-616, SAVANNAH CUSTARD 232-629, Amy Reagle 217, Lindsay Rickel 216, Darcy King 205.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 244-668, Darren Hargett 246-644, Bruce Wolf 254-608, Jason Ordos 247-602, Matt Andrey 248-601, Savannah Custard 226-582.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 215-585, Amandia Covert 205-191-575.
Sportscar – Barb Ridgeway 193.
Senior Men – Bill McCune 246-628, Doug Grumling 219-634, John Gaunt 231-628, Dale Barnard 222-581, Art Barnes 223-577, Ralph Mowris 196-542, Bill Schutz 191-540, Ken Harris 196, James Lostetter 195, Joe Belknap 193, Tom Osborne 193, Jim Hickernell 189.
Senior Mixed – Albert Griggs 225-545, Bill Furno 193, Mary Lou Lenhardt 184-468, Debra Yelenich 177, Betty Longo 166-459, Joyce Graham 154.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.