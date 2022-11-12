Last week was a first for my column — one of my bets pushed.
The Minnesota Vikings (-3) beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 and as a result, the bet is a push and any money gambled is returned.
Other than the push, my selections were 2-2. I correctly chose Patriots (-5.5) in a 26-3 dominating win vs. the Colts and Titans (+11.5) in a close loss to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.
Dolphins (-5.5) was a close loss in the team’s 35-32 win against Chicago and the Packers (-3.5) were yet again a huge disappointment in their 15-9 loss against the Lions.
Let’s dive into Week 10 with these picks:
Tennessee Titans -2.5: The Titans are 5-3 and host a 3-5 Denver Broncos team on Sunday. Tennessee is 6-2 against the spread and just like last week, I expect them to pound the rock with Derrick Henry who has been on a tear as of late and keeps the game close.
I continually bet against Denver and they prove me wrong, but I just don’t see the Broncos’ defense slowing down Henry. Look for Tennessee to win in a 24-17 type of game.
Dallas Cowboys -4.5: The Cowboys host Green Bay on Sunday in what is usually a matchup between two NFL titans. Instead, the Packers are in a free fall while the Cowboys trend in the right direction.
Green Bay has lost five straight and are 3-6 against the spread. I don’t envision the Packers keeping this one close.
Los Angeles Chargers +7: The Chargers are seven-point road dogs in San Francisco for Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are 5-3 overall and against the spread while the 49ers are 4-4 overall and against the spread. Seven points feels like too much. I expect the 49ers to win, but it will be close.
The Chargers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games. Even if the Chargers go down big, Justin Herbert can lead long drives and score points in a hurry.
New Orleans Saints -1.5: New Orleans travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers and T.J. Watt, who is expected to make his return this week. The Saints are 3-6 against the spread and the Steelers are 3-4-1. Neither team has impressed as of late but I am riding with the Saints offense.
New Orleans is sixth in total yards and 10th in points scored while the Steelers offense is 31st in points scored. Defensively, the Steelers are 29th in yards allowed. I don’t think this will be a particularly fun game to watch, but the Saints should walk away on top.
Seattle Seahawks +2.5: Seattle is an underdog vs. the Buccaneers early Sunday morning in Munich, Germany. The Geno Smith led Seahawks are 6-3 overall and against the spread while the Tom Brady led Bucs are 4-5 and 2-6-1 against the spread.
Seattle is riding a four-game win streak and are 4-0 against the spread during that run.
