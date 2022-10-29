I feel like a broken record, but yet again I am reporting back with a losing record.
My selections went 2-3 last Sunday. The Chiefs blowout win vs. the 49ers and the Jets’ seven-point victory against Denver were my wins. The Falcons failed to cover for the first time this season, the Lions were blown out and the Packers looked horrible vs. the Commanders.
Ever the optimist, this week will be better:
New York Giants +3: The Giants are 6-1 this season and 6-1 against the spread. An unlikely success story is still a success story. Led by a resurgent Saquon Barkley, who is second in the league in rushing yards, the Giants keep on winning.
Sunday, New York plays at Seattle. The Seahawks are 4-3, but are without wideout DK Metcalf and fellow pass catcher Tyler Lockett is questionable. With no weapons, I anticipate the Giants covering on the road.
Tennessee Titans -2.5: The 4-2 Titans play at the 1-4-1 Texans in a divisional matchup. The Titans are on a four-game win streak and are playing good football.
In the last three matchups against the Texans, Titans’ running back Derrick Henry has tallied 673 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Look for the Titans to ride Henry to victory.
Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5: The Jags welcome Denver and quarterback Russell Wilson to London on Sunday. Jacksonville is 2-5 against the spread, but I am betting against Denver at this point.
The Broncos are dead last in points scored and Wilson only has five passing touchdowns this season. After news broke Wednesday about Wilson doing high knees on the plane ride to London while his teammates slept, I knew I’d be betting against the hilarity that is the Russell Wilson experience.
Las Vegas Raiders -1.5: Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread this season, but all three of the losses were by a combined 3.5 points. I think the Raiders march into New Orleans and win, by at least two points.
The Saints are nursing injuries to its starting quarterback, both starting wide receivers and its top two defensive backs. Derek Carr and Co. should be able to put up points in The Big Easy.
Atlanta Falcons -4: The Falcons let me down last week, but they’re still 6-1 against the spread. Atlanta hosts Carolina who recently traded Christian McCaffrey and has a questionable quarterback situation.
Atlanta may return starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson after a knee injury and somehow finds a way to cover the spread. The Falcons could find themselves leading the NFC South with a win after Tampa Bay’s Thursday night loss.
