Laid-back Gary McGranahan has a great philosophy in bowling: “I learned years ago to take advantage of the good days because bad days are soon to follow.”
McGranahan took full advantage of one of those good days last week in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
Pounding the 1-3 pocket, as he normally does, the Greenville bowling legend McGranahan tossed his 80th career 300 game — yes! — and added a 259 game for a whopping 770 series.
“I started with a 259 and knew a 300 was possible as I had a good look,” said the 47-year-old high roller. “It takes a lot of luck and good fortune to throw a 300. My next goal is now 81. One at a time.”
McGranahan also made his presence known at his bowling stomping grounds, Celebrity Lanes in Greenville, a week earlier — throwing games of 290, 269 and 267 for a monstrous 826 series. How many 800s for The Machine? He is unsure, “Somewhere between 25 and 30.”
The punishing right-hander realizes it’s not a one-man show.
“I can’t take all the credit. I have a great ball driller in Joe Dortin, who is now enjoying retirement. Thanks, Joe. I love you, man.”
Great shooting, Gary!
Foister fires 299
Ted Foister couldn’t have thrown a better ball.
Going for his third career 300 game in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, the left-handed Foister buried his last shot into the 1-2 pocket, but the 7-pin was stubborn and didn’t fall with the other pins.
“I threw a great ball,” he said, who added a 250 game and finished with a not-too-shabby 752 series. “I was rolling the ball consistently on both lanes and it was about the fifth frame when I started thinking of a possible 300.”
Great game, Teddy!
Other Lakeside high rollers:
Andrew Barnes — Shot 255, 225 and 269 games for a 749 in Wednesday Nighters League.
Doug Dunham — A 287 game powered the right-hander to a 748 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Don Granda Jr. — Tossed a 277 game and 735 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Don Eaton — Rolled a 702 in Wednesday Nighters League.
Wachob smokin’ hot
Brandon Wachob went gangbusters last week at Plaza Lanes.
In a span of 48 hours, the left-handed Wachob nearly shot two 800s — Yes!
In Monday Night Invitational League, the defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year tossed games of 279, 248 and 264 for a 791 series, and then fired games of 236, 279 and 279 for a 794 in Plaza Men’s League.
The pumped-up Wachob’s text to this columnist after his 794: “I’m back.”
In other Monday Night Invitational League action, Tyler Barnes rolled a 707 series, and his girlfriend, Britney Holben, shot a 249 game and 646 series. Titusville bowling legend Kayla Carla also reached the 600 mark with a 621.
‘Shoutout’ to Orlop
Who had the highest series in the Spa League at Lost Lanes last week?
A. Jeff Keener
B. Dan Francis
C. Dan Lilly
D. Ricky Kanline
None of the above. It was wisecracker Matt Orlop. He tossed a 248 game and 671 series.
Great shooting, Matt! (I’ll take a cold one!)
DJ Granda joins father in 800 club
Don Granda Jr. warned all of us in last week’s column.
After his sons, DJ and Austin, shot 700s the bowling icon Granda Jr. proudly said, “It won’t be too long before I won’t be able to keep up with them.”
DJ Granda is breathing down his father’s neck now.
While bowling out in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, the 22-year-old Granda joined his father in the 800 Club by rolling games of 278, 289 and 242 for an 809 series.
Per the USBC rules, Granda’s 800 will not be sanctioned as he bowled out.
This columnist is overlooking the USBC rulebook: Granda deserves to get a headline story for his pin-crushing accomplishment. Yes, the left-hander had an advantage being the only bowler on the pair of lanes, but — Granda was flat-out dynamite in those three games.
The 7-pin prevented Granda from shooting back-to-back 300s as he left the corner pin in the fourth frame and on his last ball in his 278 game and in the 11th frame of his 289. Overcoming some carrying issues at the beginning of his third game, the emerging kegler struck out from the sixth frame on to secure the 800.
“I was semi-watching as I was drilling balls and keeping an eye on the lanes, but I could tell DJ was lined up,” said his father. “He has been rolling the ball well in league and is always around the pocket. When he is carrying he can put up big numbers.”
Such the case last week.
Great shooting, DJ!
COCHRANTON LANES
Pioneer – Wally Homa 228-621, Cody Buckley 612, Jim Frye 239-632, Tyler George 245-624, Zach Snyder 232-235-661, Brian Huth 222-609.
Tuesday Mixed – Larry Hoffman 269-647, Lena Roxberry 223, Karen Steadman 207, Nancy Clark 222, Jesse Jackson 257-671.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ Granda 242-649, Doug Tabar 600, George Wallace 612, DON GRANDA JR. 277-246-735, DOUG DUNHAM 287-256-748, Tim McEntire 220-237-647, Sonny Rauscher 227-613, Don Eaton 224-223-224-672, Jordan Vaughn 236-225-653, Derek Dunham 258-627, Jeff Bragg 226-623, Glenn Dillon 278-657, Steve Swezey 237-248-639.
Businessmen – DJ Granda 236-638, Matt Alexander 278-625, Brant Granda 235-225-628, Brian Williams 223-630, Don Granda Jr. 237-223-231-691.
National Mixed – Laurie Reigleman 203.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 603, Doug Dunham 229-616, Lane Baker 226-229-649, Tim McEntire 231-630, Dan Francis 258-678, Shawn Park 220-224-627, Austin Granda 237-611, Doug Tabar 606, Don Granda Jr. 243-657, TED FOISTER 250-299-752, Tyler Foister 253-223-671, DON EATON 246-256-702, Shaun Boyle 235-663, David Muckinhaupt 236-626, ANDREW BARNES 255-225-269-749, Art Barnes 258-647, Sonny Rauscher 616, Shawn Smith 226-609, Cooper Baum 257-646, DJ GRANDA 278-289-242-809.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 237-636, Joe Paden 225-600, Ricky Kanline 611, Phil Rice 245-649, Brian Byers 233-225-660, Ed Hunter 257-631, Dan Lilly 238-232-641, Everett Schwerin 265-634, John Davis 632, Trace Winsor 633, Mitch Worley 612, Dan Francis 266-664, Doug Francis 642, Matt Orlop 248-671.
Tuesday Ladies – Natalie Hanks 207-205-594.
Tuesday Mixed – DAN LILLY 234-258-704, Natalie Hanks 215-195.
Friday Morning – Ryan Williams 226-622, Ed Hunter 247-644, Harry Hanks 245-664, John Singleton 225-600.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 242-226-669, Lewis SanFelice 228-257-681, John Gaunt 254-662, Josh Beerbower 258-631, Shawn Park 236-620, Seth Beerbower 258-656, Art Barnes 227-614, Mike Almon 235-626, GARY McGRANAHAN 259-300-770, Jim Scrivens 255-669, Chris Jannazzo 233-225-651, Darcy King 197-215-573.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 236-279-279-794, Jeremy Smith 236-683, Nick Archacki 234-680, Lewis SanFelice 237-664, Rodrick Baird 244-659, Brian Stallard 227-629, Darren Hargett 245-613.
Monday Night Invitational – BRANDON WACHOB 279-248-264-791, TYLER BARNES 246-707, Scott Grinnell 242-680, Kurt Baird 237-671, Rodrick Baird 248-657, Brian Malone 245-630, Anthony Card 234-627, BRITNEY HOLBEN 249-646, KAYLA CARD 225-621, Stacey Dodson 199-585.
Earlybirds – Chris Marks 190.
Midweek – Penny Gamble 192, Amy Thomas 191.
Eagles 429 – Darren Hargett 222-629, Trevor Seher 224-619, DJ Reagle 222-600.
Swingers – Coleen Dahl 245.
Senior Men – Doug Grumling 254-631, Art Barnes 217-632, Michael Chance 211-598, Ralph Mowris 217-588, Ken Mudger 211-581, Joe Furno 203-580, Bob Alexander 580, John Gaunt 202-569, Joe Paris 214-554.
