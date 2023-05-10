Hello all, my name is Owen Krepps and I’m happy to announce that I have joined the Meadville Tribune’s sports staff. Please, hold your applause until the end.
I grew up in the area, graduating from Maplewood in 2018 and then Robert Morris University last May.
If the last name ‘Krepps’ sounds familiar I am Kyle and Vanessa’s son, Paul and Pam’s nephew, Calvin and Jill’s grandson, and Kasey, Max, Nick, and Chase’s brother.
I’m only 22, but have more than eight years of journalism experience, which started back at MHS with Mrs. Casey’s journalism elective (Hi, Hollie).
In college I was a member of RMU Sentry Media, which was a student-run news organization that covered everything on campus in formats ranging from online print journalism to live sports broadcasting and television newscasts.
After I graduated, I took an opportunity through an internship I had that I couldn’t turn down. I moved to Las Vegas to become the beat writer for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights for an online publication called Vegas Hockey Now.
But after a year of talking with Phil Kessel, I made the decision to come home due to a myriad of reasons, which mostly revolved around stability, family and money.
Anyway, I look forward to providing sports coverage on some of our local sports teams and athletes. My goal is to shed light on these individuals and cover them just as if they were pros.
