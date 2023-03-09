The smell of fresh cut grass.
The crack of the bat.
The pop in the catcher’s glove.
Baseball is back.
The above four lines to you? Three of the county’s greatest bowlers, including the GOAT — Don Granda Jr., Lane Baker, and Jim Lynn — swung the bat extremely well in their younger days, and recently reflected on their favorite childhood teams, players, and memorable times on the diamond with this columnist.
Hunter: As a kid, who were your favorite team and player, and what attracted you to them?
Granda Jr.: I was a Pirates fan and still am, if only they would spend some money on talent. They were a good team in the late 70s when I started watching them and the Steelers. Willie “Pops” Stargell was my favorite player.
Baker: My favorite team growing up was the Cincinnati Reds. My favorite player was Johnny Bench. We planned a vacation in the summer around their home games so I could go watch them play. They had a very good team and they were fun to watch with a lot of great players. Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Ken Griffey and Bench to name a few.
Lynn: The Pirates, and Al Oliver was my favorite. I thought his nickname “Scoop” was really cool.
Hunter: What were your greatest memories on the field?
Granda Jr. (star pitcher and slugger for Meadville, graduated in ’89): I made all-conference my senior year with a batting average of .588, hitting home runs and pitching shutouts in All-Stars and all the friendships that were made through baseball.
Baker (5-star catcher for Linesville (’81 graduate) and Slippery Rock University: At Linesville, I remember that the other teams would play so deep in the outfield that the only way to get a home run was to hit it in the woods in right-center field because there was no fence up at the time. I would have loved to play on the field now with the fence in place. At Slippery Rock, there were many great times. We were able to play some Division 1 schools on spring break throughout the years. We played North Carolina and Wake Forest one trip and to see their facilities was amazing. Also, we played in the state playoffs two of my four years and ended up being PSAC champs one year and went to the NCAA tournament. I would say at both, the best part was the friendships that I made and being able to travel all around the country to play the game of baseball.
Lynn (catcher for Meadville (’83 graduate) and star-studded Meadville American Legion team): My greatest moment occurred in Legion ball. Hitting an almost game-winning home run in the top of the seventh inning against Oil City to move on in the Legion tournament, but Oil City scored in the bottom of the seventh to beat us. (Columnist note: That game was the beginning of a strong five-decade friendship with yours truly and Lynn as I covered it).
Hunter: Recall your neighborhood baseball days (The kids today have no idea how much fun they were.
Granda Jr.: We would play baseball as kids in the tennis court at Hillcrest. We would play almost every day and night in the summer. Leona Crowe used to keep a home-run list each year and you could get a free shake, sundae or footlong for each home run. I had my share.
Baker: In the neighborhood, we had a group of five or six that played many games throughout the years. Whatever was in season was the game of choice of the neighborhood. We had many battles on the court, diamond, and back yards. We were all very competitive and no one liked to lose. There would be arguments but in the end we all stuck up for each other and became great friends.
Lynn: Playing Gator ball with the Grahams and other kids in the hood. Gator ball was the small rubber basketballs they gave out at the Allegheny College basketball games. The yards were too small to use a baseball.
Hunter (I had to include myself): We would hit home runs into a neighbor grandma-ish’s fenced-in garden and we would have to jump the fence immediately to retrieve the ball, or she would keep the ball after screaming at us. Remember those times, Jamie Hoegerl?
Dillon dominant
All-time bowling great Glenn Dillon — who also was an outstanding baseball player back in the day and who played into his 40s — still has a lot left in the tank on the lanes.
The 69-year-old Dillon, who started kicking (bleep) and taking bowling names in the late 1970s, showed his greatness again on Monday night in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes as he walked out with the highest series with a 739.
The savvy Dillon rolled games of 246, 236 and 257.
Great shooting, Glenn!
Dillon’s teammate, Dan Tautin, also clicked on all eight as he tossed 277 and 238 games for a 716.
In other Lakeside Lanes action, Doug Dunham led a handful of 700 rollers in the Wednesday Nighters League with games of 234, 232 and 269 for a 735 series. Great job, Doug!
Other WNL 7-Up rollers: Art Barnes (716), Dan Francis (712), Lane Baker (711) and Steve Swezey (289 game and 708).
In NFL Mixed League action, Don Granda Jr. fired a 703.
Hanks blasts ‘em
When Harry Hanks is rolling it good, the scores can be off the charts.
Case in point: The Lost Lanes proprietor pounded the 1-3 pocket in the Spa League with games of 228, 269 and 259 for a 756 series.
Great shooting, Harry!
In other Spa League action, Jeff Keener and Max Blair shot 719 and 703 totals, respectively.
Super-sub Johnson
Bowling standout Troy Johnson married his wife, Stacey, last year for many lovable reasons.
One, specifically: Stacey Johnson excels at bowling, too.
While subbing in the Midweek League at Plaza Lanes last week, Johnson was phenomenal as she rolled games of 210, 224 and 206 for a 640 series.
“Stacey is consistently a high scorer, but this was definitely the best I've seen her shoot this season,” said Plaza Lanes co-proprietor Ramon Rodriguez.
In Monday Night Invitational League action at Plaza Lanes, Britney Holben hammered ’em in her third game with a 257 and finished with a 655 series, and Ashley Snyder tossed a 602.
At Lost Lanes, Natalie Hanks threw a 606 in the Tuesday Ladies League and Whitney Keener fired a 604 in the Sunday Mixed League.
‘Bash Brothers’
Welcome to Crawford County’s version of the “Bash Brothers”: the Stewart brothers, Colby and Chase. (Note: The Stewart brothers probably never heard of the original Bash Brothers, Oakland A’s teammates Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire in the late 1980s and early 1990s).
The Stewart brothers were dynamite again in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes on Sunday as Colby fired 246 and 225 games for a 640 and Chase tossed an even 600.
Victoria Medrick also made a lot of noise in the JML with a 224 game and 607 series.
Great shooting, Stewarts and Victoria!
Archacki & Co. champs
Nick Archacki is a collegiate league champion again.
Playing a key role on Marian University’s bowling team, Archacki delivered several clutch strikes last weekend to lead the Knights to the NAIA Crossroads League championship for the second consecutive year.
The sophomore Archacki also was selected the Crossroads League Player of the Year runner-up. His teammate, Dylan Mollo, was named the Player of the Year.
Marian University will now compete in the NAIA National Championships.
Good luck, Nick!
Adult-junior winners
The annual WCCUSBC Adult-Junior Tournament concluded last weekend at Cochranton Lanes and following are the top three finishers in each division:
Division A (339-and-under) — 1. Ryan Williams-Ember Strausbaugh, 1,645; 2. Brenda Gilliland-Cameron Gilliland, 1,578; 3. Shalanda Gilliland-Kendy Alvarez, 1,571.
Division B (340-and-up) — 1. Mark Williams-Jared Cape, 1,553; 2. Doug Dunham-Hayden Dunham, 1,505; 3. Gary McGranahan-Nathan Coon, 1,502.
Final words
Thanks for the awesome red catcher’s glove when I was 11 years old, Dad, who died on this date 16 years ago. I’ll have a cold one for you.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Mixed – Lee Duck 227-604, Ciera Robinson 191, Amanda Anthony 216.
Pioneer – Andrew Barnes 238-648, Dan Shilling 603, Brad Spring 223-641, Mike Bickford 601.
Tuesday Nite – Lee Duck 674.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 602, Don Granda Jr. 235-213-234-682, Tim McEntire 231-647, Chad Beers 252-647, GLENN DILLON 246-236-257-739, DAN TAUTUN 277-238-716, Lane Baker 602.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 234-256-641, DON GRANDA JR. 222-267-703, Mike Almon 236-638, Judy Granda 191.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 220-221-644, DJ Granda 224-224-659, Brian Williams 233-236-670.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 247-638, Larry Hoffman 220-279-687, Art Barnes 236-630.
Wednesday Nighters – DOUG DUNHAM 234-232-269-735, STEVE SWEZEY 289-708, LANE BAKER 247-264-711, Dave Hager 234-628, DAN FRANCIS 276-248-712, Donnie Zarembinski 234-615, Shawn Park 247-621, Jason Easler 232-226-650, David King 228-638, Tom Baker 236-621, Don Granda Jr. 235-629, Tyler Foister 246-654, Don Eaton 236-607, David Muckinhaupt 233-227-666, Andrew Barnes 278-226-696, ART BARNES 246-257-716, DJ Granda 257-656, George Wallace 243-618, Mike Almon 236-660.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Barb Benak 200.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 101-108, Bryson Beers 109-109-118-336, Blake Morgan 104, Jordan Clark 101, Zariah Preston 102-117-318, Zayla Preston 106-121-113-340.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 246-225-640, Lane Arnett 198-213-547, CHASE STEWART 187-201-212-600, Mazie Arnett 161-181-492, Katarina Cameron 201-180-554, Hayden Dunham 156-134-416, Landon Dunham 153-385, Steven Heckman 126-113-168-407, Kevin Clark 116-107-114-337, Austin Clark 135-313, Austin Nelson 105, Trevor Vetter 123-150-139-412, Lexi Potts 202-170-188-560, Abigail Powell 159, Meegan McKinney 181, Madeline Moyers 106, Jackson McKinsey 159-138-382, Adrian Moyers 123, Jay Villalba 125, Addison Medrick 142, Andrew Medrick 180-181-169-530, VICTORIA MEDRICK 203-224-180-607, Wyatt Griggs 115-104-121-340, Zoe Griggs 140-377.
LOST LANES
Spa – Ricky Kanline 253-650, John Burnell 256-618, HARRY HANKS 228-269-259-756, Ed Hunter 602, Dan Francis 235-258-665, Bill Muenz 235-619, JEFF KEENER 246-228-245-719, Joe French 227-622, Dom Divito 242-603, MAX BLAIR 236-234-233-703, DeWayne Reichel 233-643.
Tuesday Ladies – Shalanda Gilliland 206-201, NATALIE HANKS 209-211-606.
Tuesday Mixed – Ron Gilliland 614, Ricky Kanline 230-642, Phil Rice 603, Dan Lilly 231-245-676.
Wednesday Night Ladies – Morgan Donnell 200, Christine Osterburg 199.
Friday Morning – Charlie Shaffer 237-636, Ryan Williams 234-668, Harry Hanks 229-247-699.
Saturday Patriots – Ed Hunter 233-664, Jeff Keener 257-694, Natalie Hanks 200-195, Ricky Kanline 602.
Sunday Mixed – Morgan Donnell 244, Ron Gilliland 621, Brian Byers 236-629, WHITNEY KEENER 242-604, Jeff Keener 262-661.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – John Gaunt 224-615, Amy Thomas 192, Josh Beerbower 235-635, Mike Almon 225-616, Troy Johnson 255-675, Jim Scrivens 612, CHRIS JANNAZZO 248-279-722, Donnie Graham 255-637, Andrew Barnes 267-677, Chad Beers 224-622, Tiffany Graham 212.
Monday Night Invitational – Art Barnes 235-661, Anthony Card 234-622, Rodrick Baird 618, Tyler Barnes 610, Stephen Harvey Jr. 267-605, Kurt Baird 225-604, BRITNEY HOLBEN 191-207-257-655, ASHLEY SNYDER 225-602, Cindy Leister 209, Tammy Dilijonas 202, Nicole Lippert 196, Kayla Card 192, Marcie Collins 190.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 231-247-693, Brandon Wachob 253-674, Jeff Heibel 243-623, Brian Stallard 605, Lewis SanFelice 603.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 212.
Earlybirds – Sandy Frazier 211, Mary Lou Lenhardt 200.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 228-225-658, Eric Mumau 609.
Generations – Heather Stanley 213.
Midweek – STACEY JOHNSON 210-224-206-640, Penny Gamble 215.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 215-598, Jim Hickernell 204-597, John Gaunt 216-588, Ed Burdick 202-587, Cliff Seibel 212-561, Gary Baker 560, Michael Chance 192-549, Joe Belknap 198-544.
Senior Mixed – Joe Furno 206-586, Bill Furno 208-568, Michael Chance 189-594, Albert Griggs 208, Clark Hoffman 207, Bob Barton 202, Pat Marsh 194, Roger Beck 189, Joe Yeager 186, Betty Longo 174-476, Mary Lou Lenhardt 160-451, Debra Yelenich 189, Diane McGill 175, Sheree Griggs 163, Kim Petruso 156.
