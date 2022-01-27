There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and Jeff Keener getting hot in late January every year.
Throwing 28 total strikes, and despite having three opens, Keener tossed his seventh career 800 series in the Spa League at Lost Lanes on Monday night with games of 289, 262 and 256 for an 807.
In his 289 game, Keener got absolutely robbed on his 11th ball, crushing the 1-3 pocket, but the 10-pin didn’t flinch. He also started his second game with nine strikes in a row before throwing a split in the 10th frame.
In other words: Pure dominance.
“Oh, definitely, it was my best night of the year,” said the 34-year-old, pin-crusher, who is averaging a Don Granda Jr.-like 234 in the Spa League. “I was fortunate enough to throw some big strings of strikes, overcoming my three opens. It was a lot of fun.”
Keener was on the verge of throwing his 19th career 300 game, and third this season, in his first game, but …
“That pesky 10-pin,” he said, “I didn’t throw a very pretty strike on my first ball in the 10th frame and said to myself that I am going to get shafted now and sure did.”
Keener also crushed the lumber the previous night in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes with 268 and 267 games for a 747.
Congrats, Jeff!
‘Little Keener’
The day may come sooner than Keener thought: His young bowling phenom son, Colton, taking over the family bowling bragging rights.
In the Youth Bowling League at Lost Lanes on Saturday, the amazing six-year-old youngster rolled games of 139, 156 and 140 for a jaw-dropping 435 series.
Great performance, Colton!
Williams wins tourney
Entering as a last-minute entry, Ryan Williams got some revenge against Rodrick Baird in the first-ever Cochranton Scratch Tournament at Cochranton Lanes on Sunday.
On the losing end in two previous scratch championship matches against Baird, Williams put his foot to the floor in the latter frames in the third go-around, throwing five consecutive strikes from the fifth-through-ninth frames to defeat Baird, 235-204.
“I couldn’t let Rodrick beat me three times,” said Williams, who was the stepladder finals’ top seed. “The match was close in the opening frames, but when Rodrick missed a spare in the sixth frame, I immediately said to myself that it was time to go work, and I strung together five consecutive strikes. After Rodrick finished first in the 10th, I knew all I needed was good count on the first ball and I struck and got nine-count spare to finish the game.”
Williams had plans of not bowling in the tournament.
“I was just planning on running all the side action (brackets, jackpots and eliminator),” he said, a long-time friend of Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck. “However, I didn’t want Lee’s first tournament to not fill up, so I told him very early on to put me down as first on the waiting list.
“Bowling Scotch Doubles on Saturday night, I learned that a few people had already called and advised that they weren’t going to make it so I knew then that I was in.”
Williams didn’t waste any time in making his appearance known – throwing a 258 in his first game, despite only throwing one practice ball on each lane. While running around collecting scores for the side action, Williams still managed to keep his mojo on the lanes the next four games, qualifying fourth with a 1,130 pinfall to make the 12-bowler cut.
In the single-game playoff to determine the stepladder finals, Williams duplicated his opening game with the highest game, another 258, to earn the top seed.
After playing the waiting game, watching the opening three stepladder matches, Williams reversed his previous championship outcomes against Baird.
Dodson advances
Josh Dodson’s new approach in bowling is paying dividends.
Instead of beating himself up over a bad shot, as he did in his younger days, Dodson has taken a 180-degree turn in his game, learning to have fun, no matter what the outcomes are.
Dodson’s new attitude worked well in the 59th Annual Times-News Open semifinal round last Sunday at Westway Lanes, qualifying ninth to make the 16-bowler cut TNO Finals this weekend.
The right-handed Dodson fired games of 242, 194, 205, 190, 257 and 222 to increase his 16-game pinfall to 3,456. Erie legend Mike Machuga enters the Finals as the leader with 3,731 pins, while T.J. Mitchell (3,701) and Lee Eighmy (3,667) are second and third, respectively.
“I went into the event (on Sunday) with the outlook to just have fun and do my best,” he said. “I don’t get worked up like the past. Not having the Pro Shop (Plaza Lanes) any more has taken a lot of pressure off me. I can just have fun now … and I did on Sunday. I’m having fun, win or lose.”
Dodson played a different shot, too.
“I realized the shot was going to be demanding and not a shootout, so I went to the outside, which I don’t play much and was able to figure it out quickly,” he said. “The 242 game gave me a lot of confidence for the next five games.”
The 16-game Finals are Saturday at Rolling Meadows at noon and Sunday at Eastway Lanes at noon – eight games both days.
Dodson is ready.
“It will be important to keep myself in each match and do what I do, and not focus what is going on around me,” he said. “I just need to get a jump start on Saturday to position myself for Sunday. I just need to keep calm and collective. My ultimate goal is a top eight finish, but winning would be ideal. These Erie guys are good.”
Missing the 16-bowler cut, Rodrick Baird finished 21st and Dan Francis and Chris Jannazzo placed 26th and 27th, respectively.
Kanline smokin’ hot
Ricky Kanline should pay for Doug Dunham’s league bowling the rest of the year. Just kidding, Ricky.
Buying a Hammer Black Widow Ghost off Dunham recently, Kanline has been the second most-talked-about kegler this week at Lost Lanes – Jeff Keener, numero uno.
Punishing the 1-3 pocket on nearly every shot with his new toy, the 23-year-old Kanline fired back-to-back 738 and 764 series in the Spa League and Tuesday Mixed League, respectively.
The explosive right-hander tossed 237, 251 and 250 games in the Spa League, and 240, 267 and 257 games in the TML.
Kanline also threw the Black Widow Ghost well in the Cochranton Scratch Tournament, just missing the stepladder finals’ by two pins.
“I just love this ball,” he said.
Dunham says, you’re welcome.
Speaking of Dunham, the savvy veteran was on his game, too, in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes by shooting games of 257, 247 and 244 for a 748 series … Right-hander Ryan Williams also was spectacular in the WNL with games of 279, 237 and 227 for a 743 … Two other 700’s shot at Lakeside: Tim McEntire (713 in Stewart’s Classic League) and Troy Johnson (712 in National Mixed League).
At the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes – There is no debate on this season’s Cochranton Crusher award winner. Lee Duck, hands down. Continuing his dominance at his house, the right-handed Duck tossed games of 267, 225 and 268 for a 760 in Sunday Night Mixed League and 223, 268 and 251 games for 742 in Pioneer League.
Lost Lanes – Besides Keener and Kanline, Dan “Dutchie” Lilly and Dan Francis were also dialed in at the Cambridge Springs house as Lilly shot 258 and 245 games for a 719 in Tuesday Mixed League and Francis fired games of 233, 237 and 233 for 703 in Spa League.
Plaza Lanes – Three 700 shooters: Rodrick Baird (712 in Plaza Men’s League), Shawn Whitehead (709 in Commercial League) and Steven King (703 in Commercial League).
Dynamic duo
Teammates Natalie Hanks and Ann Archacki are dynamite.
In Lost Lanes action the past two weeks, Hanks rolled three 600’s and Archacki tossed two 6’s. Their hot-shooting nights: Hanks threw 245 and 254 games for a 678 in Tuesday Ladies League, 246 game and 664 in Wednesday Ladies League and 605 in Tuesday Mixed League; while Archacki fired consecutive 600’s in Wednesday Night Ladies League with 645 and 608 totals.
In women’s action at Plaza Lanes, Kayla Card had a strong showing in Monday Night Invitational League with 203, 211 and 213 games for a 627.
Dailey drawing attention
Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks knows bowling talent when she sees it.
In the Junior League at Hanks’ bowling house, 14-year-old Trent Dailey has been a hot topic this season, topping 600 a few times.
On Saturday, Dailey tossed games of 211, 201 and 218 for a 630.
“Trent is bowling so well,” said Hanks. “He got a new ball for Christmas and has been just crushing it since. He is going to be one of the top junior bowlers in the coming years.”
Dailey’s high-scoring skills have rubbed off on her mother, Adrienne, who recently rolled a career-high 201 game. Her average is 113.
Great shooting, Trent and Adrienne!
Men’s Classic
The annual Lost Lanes Men’s Scratch Classic will be held Feb. 5-6.
The six-game qualifying rounds are Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the top qualifiers return on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. for six match-play games.
To enter, call Lost Lanes at (814) 398-2265.
Congrats, Chris!