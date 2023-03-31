Katarina Cameron sure made a name for herself in the 2023 District 1 Pepsi State Qualifier on March 19.
Throwing two 279 games and 679 (career high) and 618 scratch series, the 14-year-old bowling sensation Cameron completely dominated both the U15 Scratch and Class A Handicap Divisions by winning both events at Lake City Lanes in Lake City.
Cameron tossed a 279 game in both the U15 Scratch and Class A Handicap events. She started her first game in the Scratch Division with the front seven before throwing a nine-count and began her second game in Class A Handicap with four strikes in a row before throwing another nine-count. She finished with a 744 handicap series.
Cameron’s father, Glenn, stood back and soaked everything in.
“It was so exciting to say the least,” he said. “It was a fun weekend of bowling for her. She really enjoyed the experience. It was fun as a parent to see her make adjustments and have success. After struggling in her first game, she made a ball change as we thought she might do and then continued to make great adjustments.
“The funniest part was her reaction and watching her have trouble focusing in the third game after the first 279. She was shaking with excitement but pulled it together again and got dialed in for the second 279. Now, she wants a 300 before her brother (Quinn), and he’s ok with it.”
Cameron’s phenomenal performances earned a text to her bowling coach, Bruce Beers. Obviously, the well-known coach was thrilled with his student’s success.
“It was just a matter of time for her,” he said. “She has been hitting the pocket all the time and just needed a little carry, which she got. She is totally dedicated to whatever endeavors she is involved in — school, music, theater and bowling — and it showed in the Pepsi tournament.
“I had a strong feeling Katarina was going to bowl well. She is always calm and collected. A coach’s joy to work with, always wanting to learn and improve her game. She has a willingness to try things, and the ability to stay the course. She is always close to her mark when rolling the ball and is learning to adjust to changing land conditions. Her speed does not vary much at all, which makes it easier for her to adjust.”
Beers strongly feels Cameron hasn’t even scratched the surface of her bowling potential.
“In the next three to four years as she gains more strength and continues to develop the mental portion of the game, you will be writing a lot more columns on this young lady. One of the rewards of being a coach is getting to watch our young people develop as they grow. Katarina is a kind and caring person who can make a person’s day.”
Just the beginning for the young gal.
Cameron wasn’t the only local young gun who advanced to the Pepsi State Championships on May 13-14 at Butler as a few others also shined. Following are details on the other qualifiers:
• Colton Keener — Continuing to open eyes wherever he bowls, “The Kid” — the seven-year-old son of bowling standouts Jeff and Whitney Keener — was spectacular as he rolled his first career 500 series (yes!) with games of 151, 185 and 167 for a 503 series to win the 8U Scratch Division.
“Colton really bowled well all day,” said proud father, Jeff. “I’m impressed with how he was able to bowl that good at a new place.”
Whitney’s words: “He continues to amaze me.”
• Kendyll Alvarez — Won the Class C Girls Handicap Division with a 410 series.
• Cameron Plyler — Tossed games of 172, 178 and 199 for a 549 series to win the U12 Boys Scratch Division. The 11-year-old phenom was the only bowler to reach the 500 mark. It also was Plyer’s fourth consecutive District 1 championship. He will be coming out of his older brother’s, Landon, shadow sooner than you think.
• Landon Plyler – Finishing with a 258 game, the powerful 15-year-old finished second in the U15 Scratch Division with a 644 series. His other games were 184 and 202. He got distracted in his first game. It’s a chuckle: “He found out the Easter bunny is bringing him protein in his basket instead of chocolate,” said mother, Erica.
• Braeleigh VanSise — She also made a major statement by throwing a 246 game and 640 series to finish second in the U15 Scratch Division, behind Cameron. Note: This columnist will attempt to get more details on her sparkling performance for next week’s column.
• Victoria Medrick — Fresh off her Western Pennsylvania Regionals championship a couple weeks ago, the right-hander finished second in both the U18 Scratch and U18 Handicap Divisions. She shot a 224 game and 588 series in the Scratch event, and 235 and 205 games for a 617 scratch series in the Handicap event.
Andrew Medrick — Shot a 254 game and 589 series to finish fourth in the U15 Scratch Division.
Other State qualifiers: Trent Dailey (second in Class A Boys Handicap); Zane Tau (third in Class C Boys Handicap); Nathan Coon (fifth in Class B Boys Handicap).
