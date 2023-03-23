Ricky Kanline needs to thank two of his closest friends for his mind-blowing 846 series — Charlie Shaffer and Phil Rice.
Using Shaffer’s Track Stealth bowling ball and borrowing Rice’s Pittsburgh Penguins hat because of his bowling cap superstition, Kanline was flat-out spectacular in the Tuesday Mixed League at Lost Lanes by shooting lights-out games of 298, 270 and 278 for his first career 800 and the fourth highest ever at the Cambridge Springs house.
On his 298, the 24-year-old Kanline — who has one career 300 game and it was bowled in the Pennsylvania State Championships at Eastway Lanes in Erie in 2019 — left the 2-8 pins.
Obviously, a bummer: “I have re-watched the video so many times and I know I threw a good ball, but with the nerves I think I threw it too fast,” he said.
The smoking-hot Kanline tossed 32 total strikes — 11 in the first game, 10 in the second game and 11 in the third game. He left the 4- and 9-pins in the first and third frames, respectively, in the second game and the 4-7 pins in the seventh frame of his third game.
Have all the dead-flush strikes settled in yet, Ricky?
“Not really, I felt some relief as I have been wanting to throw one (800) for a long time and have been in a consistent slump where I couldn't string three games together,” said the still charged-up Kanline on Tuesday night, whose previous high series was 781 in the Junior-Major League at Plaza Lanes in 2017. “I felt so happy and excited to do it.”
Three words: Thank you, Shaffer.
Two weeks prior to his explosion, Kanline was approached by his friend who encouraged him to try his Track Stealth bowling ball. Shaffer hasn’t got it back.
“Charlie thought it would work great for me and obviously it does,” said Kanline. “I shot mid-600s with it five times and then put it all together on Tuesday. It fits my game as I throw the ball fairly fast and this ball reacts to the way I throw it as it has a lot of backend. This ball has given me so much more confidence in my line and able to trust it.”
After getting word of Kanline’s gangbusters performance, Shaffer posted on Facebook, “Now, go buy your own Stealth.”
Kanline did — from Shaffer.
Friend II: Rice.
“As most people who bowl with me know, I very rarely ever bowl without wearing a hat on backwards,’’ said Kanline, who rode with Rice to Lost Lanes. “I realized I forgot my hat when I walked into bowl. I threw my first ball and ran outside to Phil’s truck to grab a hat. I know I would have felt uncomfortable if I didn’t have a hat on. I am going to keep it.”
Rice’s words, “(Bleep), I'm going to lose a hat out of this deal and I like that hat.” LOL.
The hat-armed Kanline’s mind was working overtime heading into, and in, his third game — 568 pinfall going in.
“I knew if I struck out in the 10th frame in my second game then I would have a good shot at shooting 800,” he said.
The razor-sharp righty attacked his mission by opening his third game with the front six before leaving the 4-7 pins in the seventh frame, the so-called, “fast eight.”
“I was nervous going into the game as I had 800 on my mind. When I started with the front six, I also had 300 on my mind and didn't want to settle for any less. When I left the fast eight, I was disappointed for sure, but I kept my composure and covered the spare.”
Welcome to 2023 Ricky Kanline, who kept it together. He struck in the eighth and ninth frames to clinch the 800 and presumably struck out in the 10th frame for an amazing 846 series.
“My emotions were high shooting my first 800,” he said. “I mean it's so hard to put into words, but I was so excited and happy. I knew I had to get pins in the 10th, so I kept the mindset as I needed to strike to get my 800. Once I struck in the 10th, I was so relieved and the next two balls were flush pocket.
“I have dreamed about shooting an 800 for a long time but didn't know if it was going to happen. I got into some kind of zone and was locked in. It was awesome that my dad was there to see my first game and Phil was there to see it all happen, as well as Harry and Natalie (Hanks, Lost Lanes owners) and everyone else there. Lost Lanes is family, and they all treat you like one.”
Natalie Hanks was possibly Kanline’s biggest fan.
“I was so excited for him,” she said, who gave Kanline an emotional hug seconds after his last strike. “He couldn’t miss. It was nice to see him do it. We knew all he had to do was keep it on the lane in the 10th frame. I knew he would do it and it has been a joy watching him grow up and glad his first one (800) was here.”
The good-humored, wise-cracking Hanks couldn’t resist: In the hug, she whispered to him, “I got you by 10 pins.” True. The legendary Hanks has the second highest series at Lost Lanes with an 856, one pin behind Jeff “Big Daddy” Keener’s 857. Dave “Zeke” Zelasco is third with an 854.
Thinking of grandma
Kanline also was motivated for his grandma Reagle.
Donna Reagle, who was a major bowling force in the 1980s and 90s and deserves to be in the WCCBA Hall of Fame in my opinion, recently suffered a heart attack and had to get a stent inserted. She is resting peacefully now at the Kanlines.
“My grandmother has been sick and in and out of the hospital and was not doing well,” said the emotional Kanline. “She was alive for me to shoot my 300 and all I wanted was to shoot an 800 while she was still around, as well as my grandfather. She was a hell of a great bowler and has watched me bowl since I was young and has got to see all the accolades I can achieve in bowling.”
Kanline’s words: “For you, grandma.”
Fire-balling Francis
Is there a better multi-house bowler in the area than Dan Francis?
This columnist says, “no.”
Bringing his “A” game nearly every time he walks into Lakeside Lanes or Lost Lanes or Erie’s competitive scratch tournaments at Eastway Lanes, Westway Lanes or Rolling Meadows, or Erie’s famed bowling clubs St. Joe’s and La Nova Aurora this season, Francis has made it a point to make his high-scoring presence felt at all the stops.
The local houses last week, Lost Lanes and Lakeside Lanes.
The highly revved Francis fired games of 269, 237 and 244 for a 750 series in the Spa League at Lost Lanes, and banged out games of 249, 268 and 226 for a 743 at Lakeside Lanes.
Great shooting, Dan!
Baker blasts ‘em
WCCBA Hall of Famer Lane Baker is closing the season on a high note.
Crushing the 1-3 pocket repeatedly, Baker rolled two 700s last week at Lakeside Lanes: 248 and 266 games for a 731 in Wednesday Nighters League, and a 268 game for a 709 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Great rolling, Lane!
Oh, another kegler tossed two 700’s at Lakeside Lanes — dah, the one-and-only Don Granda Jr. The sensational southpaw fired games of 269, 247 and 246 for a 762 in Wednesday Nighters League and a 709 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Other high rollers at Lakeside:
- Smooth-shooting Doug Dunham threw games of 257, 232 and 259 for a 748 in Wednesday Nighters League.
- Chad Beers grabbed the series bragging rights in Stewart’s Classic League with games of 224, 265 and 256 for a 745.
- Shaun Boyle had it going on in Wednesday Nighters League with games of 245, 233 and 256 for a 734.
- Dan Tautin and Brian Williams rolled 704 and 701 series, respectively, in Stewart’s Classic and Businessmen League.
- Savvy Steve Swezey nearly added another 300 game to his incredible bowling resume as the right-hander tossed a 299 in the Stewart’s Classic League. He left the 3-pn.
At the other houses:
Cochranton Lanes — Just call Lee Duck, the “Dominator.” Another week, another 700. The Cochranton Lanes owner fired games of 221, 244 and 259 for a 724 in the Tuesday Mixed League.
Lost Lanes — Former Cat’s Bowler of the Year, Jeff Keener, cranked out 268 and 244 games for a 725 in the Spa League and an even 700 in the Sunday Mixed League, and Dan “Dutchie” Lilly — who recently competed in the Over 60 East Coast National Softball Championships in Florida and played extremely well — rolled a 713 in the Spa League.
Plaza Lanes — Two weeks in a row! A bowler this columnist doesn’t know much about. In the Commercial League, Jim Scrivens was the dude as he shot 234 and 268 games for a 713. Veteran kegler Tom Archacki also reached the 700 mark in the Commercial League with a 705.
Tournament talk
- A reminder: The annual WCCUSBCBA County Tournament — 51st for women’s, 76th for men’s — will be held this weekend and April 1-2 at Cochranton Lanes and Plaza Lanes.
The Team event will be held at Cochranton Lanes and the times shifts: Saturday — 10 a.m.; Sunday — 10 a.m.; April 1 — 10 a.m.; April 2 — 10 a.m.
Singles and Doubles will be held at Plaza Lanes and the time shift: Saturday — 11 a.m., Sunday — 11 a.m.; April 2 — 11 a.m.
To enter, call tournament director Vicki Heim at (814) 881-6740 or email her at toybear@att.net.
- Lost Lanes will host its Team No-Tap Tournament season finale on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. To enter, call Lost Lanes at (814) 398-2265.
Donnell tosses 700 series at Lost Lanes
Lost Lanes has another women’s 700 series shooter.
Opening with a 279 game, Morgan Donnell achieved her bowling goal in the Saturday Patriots League by throwing her first career 700 series with a 724 series — joining the ranks of Natalie Hanks, Ann Dunnewold and Whitney Keener.
Donnell followed her near 300 (first nine strikes) with 201 and 244 games. She left the 7-pin in the 10th frame of her 279.
“It was an awesome feeling finally being able to reach such an amazing milestone and something I’ve always hoped to do,” said the 21-year-old Donnell, the former Fort LeBoeuf softball standout.
As for her first shot in the 10th frame of her 279, Donnell said, “I hit the pocket well, but the 7-pin didn’t fall, very discouraging.”
Hanks — a 14-time, 300-game roller — saw the sadness in Donnell’s eyes.
“She was very disappointed in not getting the 300, but she will have one soon,” said Hanks, who has tutored Donnell since her childhood years. “I have watched her from a little girl to a very athletic woman. It has been very exciting to see her advance in bowling through the years.”
After her 201 game, Donnell — whose previous high series was 646 — knew a 700 was possible, but “I did everything in my power not to think about it and not to do the math,” she said.
Donnell approached the 10th frame the same way.
“I wasn’t sure what I needed going into the 10th,” she said, who also tossed a 636 series in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes. “I threw a strike on my first ball and found out it was what I needed. I will always remember this 700 not only because of the achievement, but also because I got to do it around my friends and family.”
Mark my word: It will not be Donnell’s only 700 series.
Hanks rolling
Remember Hanks’ comment in last week’s column after her phenomenal 739 series?
“Hopefully, my timing, release and hitting my mark are back.”
No fear, Nat — apparently they are.
The Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer tossed four 600s since her eye-popping performance: 222 and 245 games for a 648 in Tuesday Mixed League, 226 and 221 games for a 647 in Tuesday Ladies League, 242 and 235 games for a 640 in Sunday Mixed League and 613 in Saturday Patriots League.
Great shooting, Nat!
In women’s action at Plaza Lanes, Chris Marks shot a 243 game and 610 in Early Birds League and Kayla Card tossed a 222 game and 608 in Monday Night Invitational League.
Conneaut sophomore Medrick claims regional championship
The 2022 Western Pennsylvania Regionals experience stayed with Victoria Medrick for roughly 365 days.
“I watched the girl who took first place celebrating and I told myself I want to win regionals before I graduate,” said Medrick, a sophomore at Conneaut Area Senior High School. “I have been motivated since that day.”
Mission accomplished.
Throwing five 188-plus games in the qualifying round to finish third and shooting three 197-plus games in the stepladder finals, the focused Medrick claimed the 2023 Western Pennsylvania Regionals championship two weeks ago in Pittsburgh.
In the qualifying round, the 16-year-old Medrick rolled 188, 195, 204, 194 and 200 games.
Medrick’s opponents in the stepladder finals didn’t have a chance. Pounding the 1-3 pocket, the fired-up, right-hander defeated Alyssa Balest of Penn Trafford, 197-176, Amelia Droste of Hempfield, 214-164 and Julian Cummings of Freeport, 198-136 in the championship match.
A job well done, Miss Medrick.
“I was able to bowl so well because I just had a good attitude the whole day,” she said. “My coaches have told me all year that I have 15 seconds to cool down after a bad shot.”
The 2023 Western Pennsylvania Regionals champion competed in the Pennsylvania State Championships last weekend at Eastway Lanes in Erie but wasn’t as dominant as she finished 17th. Her highest game was 204.
Medrick has been in this position before — last year’s Western Pennsylvania Regionals.
“My performance in states has made me more motivated to work even harder for next year’s regionals and states,” she said.
The promising CASH roller just sent out a warning shot: Beware of her in 2024.
Congrats, champ!
Stewart sizzling
Who do you have for Cat’s Young Gun of the Year this season?
A. Colby Stewart
B. Landon Plyler
C. Victoria Medrick
All three are worthy of the award and Stewart made another case for himself on Sunday by shooting games of 235, 226 and 211 for an impressive 672 series in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Yours truly agrees with Lakeside bowling legend Doug Dunham 100 percent, who posted on Facebook, “Nice set, Colby. Knocking on the door for that 700.”
On Sunday? Stay tuned.
Great shooting, Colby!
COCHRANTON LANES
Tuesday Mixed – LEE DUCK 221-244-259-724, Nicholas Robinson 223-606, Kipp Decker 600, Nancy Clark 194, Nicholas Robinson 266-617, Lena Roxberry 192..
Twilighters – Karen Haun 195.
Sunday Mixed – Lee Duck 617, Art Barnes 237-646, Lena Roxberry 191, Barb Benak 197.
Pioneer – Cody Buckley 246-635, Larry Hoffman 232-226-659, James Zook 245-231-661, Brian Huth 231-231-678, Ryan Williams 240-224-683, Zach Snyder 231-647.
Juniors – Ember Strausbaugh 174-157-462, Eli Nageotte 167-157-451, Braeleigh VanSIse 158-169-177-504, Aiden VanSise 180-171-494, Bo Dean 188-193-163-544, Leeman Nelson 160-150, Robert Shouey 157-150-456.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Zach Locke 223-639, Jeremy Smith 224-605, Darren Hargett 269-647, Chris Berdis 602, Scott Joiner 223-618, John Gaunt 604, Adam Wagner 222-614, Seth Beerbower 278-654, Aaron Krizon 241-636, Art Barnes 241-224-663, Mike Almon 233-650, Gary McGranahan 223-620, Troy Johnson 236-660, JIM SCRIVENS 234-268-713, Andrew Barnes 230-650, TOM ARCHACKI 278-226-705.
Monday Night Invitational – Rodrick Baird 254-656, KAYLA CARD 222-608, Sue Hamilton 203, Stacey Dodson 201, Britney Holben 192.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 242-675, Tom Archacki 235-643, Ray VanGuilder 248-639, Darren Hargett 259-619, Mike McHenry 225-618, Jeremy Smith 236-614.
Eagles 429 – Darren Hargett 637, John Graham 627, Eric Mumau 247-614, Chris Berdis 224-612.
Midweek – Amandia Covert 205-191-585, Lindsay Rickel 192.
Early Birds – CHRIS MARKS 210-243-610.
Ebonites – Cliff Seibel 620.
Generations – Terry Bowersox 246-635, Traci Lippert 193.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 243-680, John Gaunt 234-613, Bob Barton 243-584, Ralph Mowris 207-583, Robert Milliren 206-567, Cliff Seibel 197-567, Terry Bowersox 205-541, Gary Baker 192, Dale Barnard 190.
Senior Mixed – Jim Lostetter 202, Bill Furno 202, Mike Forbes 201, Clark Hoffman 199, Jim Griggs 193, Dennis Mihoci 185, Sheree Griggs 171-492, Debra Yelenich 176-470, Mary Lou Lenhardt 165-469, Judy Bowman 177, Gay Lippert 157, Betty Longo 152.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ Granda 237-220-663, Shaun Boyle 237-642, DON GRANDA JR. 222-239-248-709, Doug Dunham 234-625, Tim McEntire 245-237-669, Sonny Rauscher 226-640, Jordan Vaughn 288-224-683, CHAD BEERS 224-265-256-745, Jeff Bragg 266-226-687, Glenn Dillon 238-630, DAN TAUTIN 224-279-704, Steve Swezey 299-698, LANE BAKER 268-237-709.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 223-227-665, Shawn Monnie 256-606, Don Granda Jr. 225-649, Jordan Vaughn 266-646, Mike Almon 253-634, Don Granda Sr. 246-607.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 606, DJ Granda 607, Joe Mumford 605, Elijah Maso 221-236-639, Bob Stewart 244-629, BRIAN WILLIAMS 225-267-701, Austin Granda 258-646, George Wallace 222-610.
National Mixed – Bev Formanik 190, Brian Williams 254-636, Barb Benak 198, Larry Hoffman 237-601.
Wednesday Nighters – GLENN DILLON 279-224-704, DOUG DUNHAM 257-232-259-748, Steve Swezey 226-223-617, LANE BAKER 223-248-260-731, Tim McEntire 247-257-683, DAN FRANCIS 249-268-226-743, David King 222-608, DON GRANDA JR. 269-247-246-762, Justin Foister 234-620, Ted Foister 248-637, David Muckinhaupt 238-668, SHAUN BOYLE 245-233-256-734, Art Barnes 226-609, Sonny Rauscher 224-238-635, Brad Spring 236-226-663, Cooper Baum 232-638, Elijah Maso 245-636, DJ Granda 244-631, George Wallace 248-649, Austin Granda 266-236-682.
Prep – Bryson Beers 132-112-141-385, Blake Morgan 111-124-331, Jordan Clark 100, Zariah Preston 120, Zayla Preston 102-109-301.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 235-226-211-672, Lane Arnett 162, Chase Stewart 222, Noah Scott 159-157-156-472, Landon Dunham 127-125-146-398, Steven Heckman 150-346, Austin Nelson 131-119-353, Trevor Vetter 123-118, Lexi Potts 180-223-570, Meegan McKinney 193-532, Madeline Moyers 121, Jackson McKinsey 166-378, Adrian Moyers 133-158-403, Jay Villalba 147-135-384, Addison Medrick 125, Andrew Medrick 181-236-579, Nate Brace 125-114-139-378, Wyatt Griggs 115-125-179-419, Zoe Griggs 126-146-126-398, Kelan Finck 113-115-128-356.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 604, Ricky Kanline 248-666, Bob Mudger 601, Joe Paden 226-231-653, DAN FRANCIS 269-237-244-750, Mark Orlop 230-608, Doug Francis 237-660, JEFF KEENER 268-244-725, Trace Winsor 623, Joe French 612, Steve Kinkade 234-601, Ed Hunter 259-674, Gary Lilly 242-638, DAN LILLY 257-232-713, Nate Fralick 225-634, Max Blair 652, George Wallace 252-622, Randy Moffat 242-258-696, Harry Hanks 615, James Avery 237-607, Everett Schwerin 253-225-675.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 226-200-221-647, Brenda Gilliland 195.
Tuesday Mixed – RICKY KANLINE 298-270-278-846, Dan Lilly 245-644, NATALIE HANKS 222-245-648.
Wednesday Ladies – Morgan Donnell 203-193-585, Stacie Baideme 201, Ann Dunnewold 204-200-574, Christine Osterburg 204-205-574, Natalie Hanks 190-226-598, Linda Baumgartner 193.
Friday Morning – Jim Lynn 237-631, Harry Hanks 228-639, Bob Mudger 640, Ryan Williams 247-238-655.
Saturday Patriots – Joe French 225-625, Brad Spring 226-620, Ricky Kanline 279-664, Phil Rice 255-615, Joe Paden 226-635, MORGAN DONNELL 279-244-201-724, Jeff Keener 238-658, NATALIE HANKS 213-222-613.
Sunday Mixed – Mark Deyoung 237-234-652, Brian Byers 225-237-669, Bud Kinkade 627, Whitney Keener 211, JEFF KEENER 248-258-700, Ron Gilliland 602, Christine Osterburg 224, MORGAN DONNELL 221-222-193-636, Steve Kinkade 275-632, Randy Moffat 254-650, Joe French 258-661, NATALIE HANKS 242-235-640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.