Josh Beerbower one-upped his younger and more heralded bowling brother, Seth Beerbower.
Pounding the 1-3 pocket with 30 textbook strikes, Josh Beerbower took over the brotherly series bragging rights by throwing games of 279, 280 and 252 for his first career 800 series with an 811 in Thursday All-Stars League last week at Rolling Meadows in Erie.
The 811 is seven pins higher than his brother’s — a former Cat’s Bowler of the Year and seven-time 300-game roller — 804, who also tossed an 803.
“I think the world of him and would never consider myself a better bowler than he is, but it will be cool to be able to say I have the higher series … for now,” said the still charged-up Josh Beerbower on Tuesday night. “It was sad though that my brother wasn't there to witness it. I was there for both of his 800 series.”
Beerbower’s phenomenal performance was, well — Seth Beerbower-esque, and he would be proud to say that.
The 31-year-old kegler flirted with his first career 300 game in his opening 279 by throwing the front seven before leaving a solid 9-pin in the eighth frame. His reaction: “I threw a great ball.”
He kept his cool by striking out.
After opening his second game with a strike, Beerbower got snakebitten again in the second frame as he left the 4-pin despite, “throwing another good ball.” Again, the right-hander proceeded to strike out.
With 559 going into his third game, Beerbower’s wheels were obviously spinning: “Of course, I went into the game with the 800 mindset. I was very nervous going in and throughout the game. I just made sure to focus and collect myself before throwing each ball, and to cover all my spares to give myself that chance … and it happened!”
Beerbower had a minor first-ball hiccup in the second frame, however, as he left the 2-4-5-8 pins, but the calm, cool and collected shooter picked up the spare and then ripped off seven consecutive strikes to go into the 10th frame.
“Lane 21 started to break down, but I regrouped by making an adjustment by moving a half-board right,” he said.
The accountant in daytime hours, and nighttime now, understood how important the ninth-frame strike was — he only needed a 7-count on his first ball in the 10th frame to get the 8.
Signed … sealed … delivered, an 8-count (6-10 pins).
“After converting the spare, I could barely hang onto the final ball as I knew I already had the 800 series,” he said, whose previous high series was 779.
How will Beerbower remember his first 800 10 years from now?
“My dad (Jeff) being there to see it, that meant the most to me, but sad to say my brother wasn't there,” he said.
Maybe another time.
Congrats, Josh!
Hanks perfect
It’s been a few years, but Lost Lanes proprietor Harry Hanks felt right at home last week in the Friday Morning League: Going for a 300 game in the 10th frame.
“It was probably the least nervous I have ever been in that situation and I really don’t know why,” he said on Wednesday, after shooting his 10th career 300 game and first in five years. “Probably, because I didn’t have any expectations.”
Hanks was in strike mode from the outset — throwing all strikes in his six practice shots — and then in the first game. “That was crazy,” he said.
As with the other local proprietors, Hanks has had a tough year dealing with the oil issues. The 2022-23 season is ending on a high note for the class-act Hanks, though.
“It’s nice to see some high scores finally, and I’m not talking about myself. Ricky (Kanline) had a big set (846), Johnny (Burnell) shot a 300 game, Morgan Donnell tossed her first career 700 series and my wife, Natalie, has been scoring well as of late.”
Hanks finished with a 659 series.
Congrats, Harry!
In other Lost Lanes men’s action, Jeff Keener — the 2020-21 Cat’s Bowler of the Year (Who will it be this year?) — fired a 706 series in Saturday Keglers League.
In women’s action, Natalie Hanks — as her husband stated above — had a strong week by shooting a 656 series in Wednesday Ladies League and 647 in Sunday Mixed League, and the rising Morgan Donnell and Ann Dunnewold rolled 608 and 600 totals, respectively, in Sunday Mixed League and Saturday Keglers League.
Schommer shines
The annual Powder Puff Tournament at Seneca Lanes on Sunday ended up being a one-horse race.
Completely running away from the other 51 bowlers, the promising Ellie Schommer — who crashed onto the Crawford County bowling scene this season by throwing a few high games in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes and receiving high praise from proprietor Ramon Rodriguez — tossed three 245-plus actual games to win her first-ever tournament handedly with a 2,049 eight-game handicap total, 203 pins more than runner-up Aubrey Stewart.
The smooth-shooting Schommer rolled actual games of 256, 245, 192, 266, 179, 214, 224 and 185. In her 266 game, the right-hander reeled off eight strikes in a row from the second through ninth frames.
Multi 300-game shooter Rob Benge had a fitting comment on Facebook: “Wow, that was like lapping the field.”
Great shooting, Ellie!
Young gun star Lexi Potts finished ninth.
Double trouble
Teammates Don Granda Jr. and Shaun Boyle meant all business in the Stewart’s Classic League championship match on Monday night at Lakeside Lanes.
Crushing the pins all three games, Granda Jr. and Boyle were men among boys as they fired eye-popping 774 and 772 series, respectively, to lead their Lakeside Lanes team to the title.
Granda Jr. rolled games of 227, 290 and 257, while Boyle threw games of 288, 247 and 237. Statements — period.
Other team members: Tom Baker, DJ Granda, and Doug Tabar.
In the Wednesday Nighters League championship finals at Lakeside, Dan Francis also showed up big with a 704 series to lead his Titusville Ford unit to the championship.
Other team members: Jason Easler, Jeff Litwiler, Shawn Park and Donnie Zarembinski.
In other Lakeside action, Jordan Vaughn banged out 258, 244 and 221 games for a 723 in Wednesday Nighters League and Art Barnes and Doug Dunham shot 707 and 701 totals, respectively, in Wednesday Nighters League and NFL Mixed League.
At Plaza Lanes, Rodrick Baird — fresh off his 50th career 300 and 31st 800 series with an 805 at Eastway Lanes in Erie — tossed 246 and 258 games for a 717 series and Stacey Dodson rolled games of 224, 213 and 206 for a 643 in Monday Night Invitational League.
VanSise dominant
A few months ago, Josh VanSise decided on a decision in the best interest of his daughter, Braeleigh, and it is already paying dividends.
Receiving top-notch lessons from legendary women’s bowler Natalie Hanks, Braeleigh VanSise’s game has improved vastly in recent weeks, and she put it all together in the recent District 1 Pepsi State Qualifier at Lake City by throwing a 246 game and career-high 640 series to finish second in the U15 Scratch Division to qualify for the Pepsi State Championships on May 13-14 in Butler.
Prior to her 246 game, the emerging 15-year-old VanSise rolled 190 and 204 games. The 246 game could have been higher as VanSise missed the 10-pin in the 10th frame.
“After the 246, she was excited for her set that she had and taking the second spot, but a little disappointed from missing the spare and a new possible high game,” said her father, as Braeleigh fell short of her career-high 257 game. “I told her congratulations and I am proud of her.”
The elder VanSise had an ear-to-ear smile throughout the three sparkling games.
“She went up every game and after her second game I told her she is doing great but need to do a few pins better to make second place,” he said. “She stayed pretty calm throughout the 246 game, making small talk and trying to keep her from getting in her head.”
A little Hanks rubbing off on her?
“Braeleigh has been doing much better since we started league in the second half at Lost Lanes and Natalie working with her a lot. She has listened to everything Natalie has been teaching her and working on her game. A big thank you to Natalie for getting her to listen and helping her out.”
How good can your daughter be, dad?
“I think she can become a great bowler as long as she keeps her head straight and her composure.”
It was VanSise’s second career 600 series as she tossed a 636 in the Northwestern USBC Singles Tournament in December.
Start counting the 6s for the young phenom.
Plyler rolls 705
Young gun sensation Landon Plyler demolished the lumber at Lost Lanes recently by throwing 267 and 259 games for a 705 series in the Juniors League.
The punishing right-hander also shot 227 and 234 games for a 654 the previous week.
Great shooting, Landon!
Cat prediction
Rory McIlroy will finally win his first Masters championship. Tiger will make the cut and finish in the top 15.
LOST LANES
Tuesday Ladies – Brenda Gilliland 226, Shalanda Gilliland 191, Natalie Hanks 192-227-595, Stacie Baideme 204.
Tuesday Mixed – Ron Gilliland 227-614, Kevin Stern 258-632, Ricky Kanline 267-257-699.
Wednesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 204-220-232-656, Christine Osterberg 204, Morgan Donnell 213, Deb Donnell 201.
Friday Morning – HARRY HANKS 300-659, Brian Stainbrook 247-646.
Saturday Keglers – Brian Stainbrook 233-617, Brad Spring 245-665, Morgan Donnell 201-193-575, JEFF KEENER 246-245-706, ANN DUNNEWOLD 244-600, Mark Baideme 619, Ed Hunter 226-225-666.
Sunday Mixed – MORGAN DONNELL 193-231-608, Whitney Keener 208, Jeff Keener 268-640, Phil Rice 227-616, NATALIE HANKS 236-202-209-647, Bill Muenz 613, Issac Heim 236-247-669, Mark Deyoung 227-247-697, Larry Voss 235-225-663, Gary Marracci 225-622, Randy Moffat 600, Christine Osterberg 222, Mike Rhoades 602, Todd Oakes 225-242-653.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 246-655, SHAUN BOYLE 288-247-237-772, Doug Tabar 229-221-608, DON GRANDA JR. 227-290-257-774, Doug Dunham 227-239-676, Derek Dunham 242-608, Don Eaton 602, JORDAN VAUGHN 258-244-221-723, Chad Beers 246-654, Jeff Bragg 234-608, Glenn Dillon 223-246-674, Lane Baker 220-608.
NFL Mixed – Derek Dunham 228-226-625, DOUG DUNHAM 221-236-244-701, Don Granda Jr. 225-651, Jordan Vaughn 239-242-677, John Gaunt 612, Aaron Krizon 243-235-665, Holly Burchill 192, Mike Almon 228-621, Brant Granda 231-619, Cindy Carlson 191.
Businessmen – Don Granda Sr. 256-605, DJ Granda 247-225-690, Matt Alexander 638, Bob Stewart 222-626, Brant Granda 224-611, Brian Williams 237-632, Austin Granda 237-637, George Wallace 243-232-661.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 236-624, Steve Swezey 223-265-655, DAN FRANCIS 226-268-704, Shawn Park 258-222-683, Jason Easler 221-238-670, David King 234-614, Tom Baker 635, DON GRANDA JR. 237-234-231-702, Justin Foister 233-620, Ted Foister 221-603, David Muckinhaupt 268-698, Shaun Boyle 258-650, Andrew Barnes 222-622, ART BARNES 279-236-707, Brad Spring 238-227-224-689, Shawn Smith 237-604, Jordan Vaughn 225-243-224-692.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Darren Hargett 618, Art Barnes 235-650, Mike Almon 621, Gary McGranahan 223-658, Darcy King 191, Kim Whitehead 190.
Monday Night Invitational – Cody Gettig 244-671, Anthony Card 637, Tyler Barnes 626, Kurt Baird 227-621, Rodrick Baird 225-609, STACEY DODSON 224-641, Ashley Snyder 210, Kayla Card 197, Britney Holben 194, Cindy Leister 191.
Plaza Men – RODRICK BAIRD 246-258-717, Tom Archacki 226-614, Darren Hargett 234-601.
Eagles 429 – Lewis SanFelice 225-606.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 198.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 194.
Senior Men – Michael Chance 233-616, Bill Furno 223-598, Ralph Mowris 211-557, Ed Burdick 197-543, Joe Furno 223, Jim Hickernell 203, John Deegan 202, Art Barnes 200, Joe Yeager 194.
Senior Mixed – Michael Chance 212-580, Bill Furno 198-553, Dennis Mihoci 210, Jim Griggs 207, Jerry Ferguson 199, Joe Furno 198, Betty Longo 180-456, Mary Lou Lenhardt 167-478, Kathy Barton 158-458.
