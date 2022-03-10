In my spare time as of late, I’ve been reading my columns from the mid-2000’s – the clippings former Cochranton Lanes proprietor Keith Seidel gave me last year.
Lost Lanes bowling legend, and Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer, Natalie Hanks was exceptionally special during those days, throwing 700’s on a regular basis and a few 300 games and 800 series.
Turn the clock ahead (a reminder this weekend, readers) 15-plus years, and Hanks is still going strong.Case in point: Flirting with a 300 in all three games, Hanks – who has 14 career 300 games and nine 800’s – enjoyed her finest hours on her hardwood in recent years as she rolled games of 278, 252 and 244 for a jaw-dropping 774 series in the Wednesday Night Ladies League.
The smooth-shooting Hanks tossed a total of 27 strikes – 10 in first game, nine in second game and eight in third game. She opened all three games with a string of strikes: six in a row in first game, front seven in second game and five straight in third game.
In her 278 game, Hanks left a 9-pin in the seventh frame and 10-pin on her fill ball in the 10th frame.
“It was a great night,” said the humbled Hanks. “I only moved a half of a board the whole set. I could have easily had a 300 in my third game as I left a solid 10-pin in sixth frame and the 4-9 split in seventh, and both were good shots.”
Still the best.
In other women’s action, Titusville’s bowling superstar Kayla Card was dominant again in Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes by shooting games of 224, 191 and 213 for a 628 series … Whitney Keener and Ann Archacki rolled 621 and 612 totals in Sunday Mixed League and Wednesday Night Ladies, respectively, at Lost Lanes … J.D. Booth, fresh off her career-high 654 series two weeks ago, excelled again in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes with a 611 series.
King and upsets
Don Granda Jr. (see story on Page B3) grabbed the attention in the Sweet 16 round of Catology 2022 with his 129th career 300 game, but dead-eye Steven King in the Lakeside Lanes bracket and upsets in Cochranton Lanes bracket also drew a lot of chatter.
Pounding the 1-3 pocket on nearly every shot, King – LL’s No. 2 seed – put on a bowling clinic with back-to-back 278 and 268 games for an eye-catching 764 series to defeat Doug Dunham, who bowled well, but not good enough, with a 652.
King should have had a 300 game in his first game, leaving consecutive stoned 10-pins in the 10th frame after starting with the front nine.
Dunham on King’s dominant performance: “Steven was laying it to me. When he started with the front seven in the second game and after a couple splits from me, I threw in the white towel (he laughs).”
Granda Jr. also had his eye on King: “The ‘King’ was on fire. He was rolling the ball very well as every shot wllas dead flush, ball after ball.”
King’s possible opponent in Lakeside Lanes’ final? Granda Jr., whose 300 fueled him to a 703, and will learn his fate tonight as Troy Johnson bowls.
Who pulled off the Cochranton Lanes’ upsets? Brad Spring and Andrew Barnes. Powered by a 223 game, No. 5 seed Spring knocked off CL’s No. 1 seed, Lee Duck, 644-616. In a close matchup, No. 3 seed Barnes, who fired 252 and 241 games, prevailed over No. 2 seed, Ryan Williams, 697-683.
The Plaza Lanes bracket also had a King-like scoring explosion, by none other than the red-hot Brandon Wachob. Throwing his second consecutive 700 series, Wachob – who tossed a 299 game and 757 series in Mixed Nuts League on Friday night – rolled 276 and 246 games for a 720 in Monday Night Invitational League.
Wachob – who may be the bowler to beat in the tournament – will face off against Mike Almon in the Elite 8, who advanced with a 672-583 win over Jeremy Smith.
In the Lost Lanes bracket, No. 1 seed Jeff Keener and No. 3 seed Dan “Dutchie” Lilly moved onto the Cambridge Springs finals. Keener defeated Harry Hanks, 664-639 and Lilly recorded a 664-572 win over Mark Orlop, the opening-round buzz shooter with his near 257 triplicate and electrifying 773 series.
Dillon dialed in
Bowling icon Glenn Dillon is defying father time (sorry, Glenn!).
On two occasions in the last week, Dillon nearly tossed a 300 game, and according to Lakeside Lanes proprietor Don Granda Jr., the 68-year-old roller should have had perfect games.
The former modified softball line-drive hitting machine threw the front 11 before leaving a 9-pin on his last shot for a 299 in Wednesday Nighters League and rolled 10 strikes in a row before leaving a 4-pin for a 289 in Stewart’s Classic League.
“Both pins were wigglers,” said Granda Jr.
Great shooting, Glenn!
Two Cochranton Lanes’ keglers flirted with perfection in Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Lee Duck and Jesse Jackson. Duck fired the front 10 before leaving a 9-pin for a 289 game and Jackson left a 4-pin in the seventh frame for a 279 game.
Top shooters
Doug Dunham and Jordan Vaughn had it going on in their respective leagues at Lakeside Lanes.
Dunham smoked ‘em in Wednesday Nighters League with games of 278, 236 and 247 for a 761 series, while Vaughn – Cat’s Young Gun of the Year last season – tossed games of 235, 247 and 275 for a 757 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Give Don Granda Jr. a little credit on Vaughn’s stellar shooting:
“Jordan had been struggling as of late and I mentioned to him what I was seeing from his release,” said the Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor and bowling legend. “He made some adjustments and rolled the ball well Sunday, but didn’t have the carry. He rolled the ball well again on Monday and was able to start stringing strikes. I was happy for him.”
Three other 700’s at Lakeside: Chad Beers (722 in Stewart’s Classic League), Steve Swezey (721 in Wednesday Nighters Leguae) and Matt Alexander (720 in Businessmen League).
At the other houses:
Cochranton Lanes – Mike Bickford and Scott Williams were dynamite in Pioneer League as the former fired games of 256, 235 and 244 for a 735, while the latter shot 279 and 257 games for a 731.
Plaza Lanes – One week too late! Scott Grinnell, the No. 5 seed in Catology 2022 who was eliminated in the first round, was locked, and loaded this week as the right-hander rolled a pair of 268 games for a 740 in Monday Night Invitational League … Brothers Tyler Barnes and Andrew Barnes were in the groove in Commercial League as they tossed 724 and 703 series, respectively.
Stewart shines
Two weeks after throwing his first career 600 series with a 665, emerging young gun Colby Stewart was back in the 600 circle by shooting a 244 game and 624 in Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Great shooting, Colby!
From the notebook …
My condolences to Cochranton Lanes bowling standout Brian Huth, whose mother unexpectedly passed away last week. Huth just learned a few weeks ago that he will be going into the Western Crawford County Bowling Hall of Fame later this year … This column was tougher than normal. It was on March 9, 2007 when my father, Nile “Tiny” Hunter, died, collapsing in my arms. This column wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for him, who started me bowling at a young age at Eagles Lanes. Always in my thoughts, “Pops.”