Granda Jr. shines
Don Granda Jr. had the last laugh in the USBC 55th annual Pennsylvania State Seniors Tournament at Baden and Beaver Falls over the weekend.
Forced to move twice due to unplayable lane conditions and informed he was not allowed to throw any practice balls on the playable lanes he was moved to, Granda Jr. responded the only way he knows how — crushing the pins.
Opening with back-to-back 279 games and finishing with a 262, Granda Jr. electrified the Baden bowling house by throwing an 820 series in the team event on Saturday.
The legendary left-hander left the 6-pin in the second frame of his first 279 and 10-pin in the sixth frame of his second 279. He finished his 262 with the last five strikes.
“I was pretty focused after what happened to start the day off and just trying to do the best I could for our team,” he said. “It proves to me that my switch to 16 pounds was what my game needed and still got the game to roll big numbers anywhere.”
What exactly happened at the beginning, Mr. 300/800?
“Lane 14 of our first pair broke a belt after the very first ball was thrown. I rolled one ball on lane 13, and we moved to 11 and 12. I rolled one ball on 11 and we were informed we had to move to the other end of the house because 11 and 12 hadn’t been oiled. By the time we moved all our equipment to 25 and 26 we were informed that practice was over.”
The bowling officials didn’t know who they were messing with.
No practice, no problem, for Granda Jr.
“On my first couple balls I was just trying to keep the ball in play, loosen up and not get injured. It was probably around the seventh or eighth frame when I was finally loose and rolling the ball well and seeing a good ball reaction.”
Granda Jr. made another strong statement on Sunday.
Opening with (another) 279 game, the Lakeside Lanes co-owner fired a 772 series in doubles action at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls. His other games were 248 and 234.
He left the 7-pin in the seventh frame in his 279.
Granda Jr.’s team and doubles high-scoring heroics fueled him to the 9-Game All-Events Scratch championship in the 50-54 age division with a 2,230 series, which he also won last year.
“I rolled the ball great all weekend and performed under pressure when I needed it. I still have some minor spare shooting items to work on and perfect.”
League monster, too
Granda Jr. also dominated league action in the last week. Doesn’t he always?
Prior to going to the Seniors State Championships, Granda Jr. threw 36 near-perfect first shots in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes as he tossed eye-catching 290, 279 and 267 games for a monstrous 836 series, his highest total of the season.
He left the 6-pin in the first frame in the 290 game, the 10-pin in the second frame and the 6-pin on his fill ball in the 279 game and 4-7 pins in the eighth frame and 7-pin in the ninth frame in the 267 game.
A very possible 900 series.
“I was rolling the Stealth by Track and it was reading the lanes very well. I was rolling the ball well and could tell toward the end of the first game that if I continued to roll it well I have a chance to put up a big number.”
After shooting ho-hum back-to-back 268 games for a 779 series in NFL Mixed League on Sunday, Granda Jr. returned on Monday and fired his third 800 in a week — and mind-boggling 108th in his career — with games of 280, 290 and 257 for an 827.
Is this guy incredible or what?
He left the 2-4-7 pins in the second frame of his 280 game, “I didn’t get the ball down the lane to the breakpoint,” he said, stoned the 10-pin in the first frame of his 290 game and 7-pin in third frame and 3-7 split in ninth frame of his 257 game.
Total strikes: 32.
One word defines Granda Jr.: Machine.
Winsor perfect
Tracy Winsor joined an elusive club on Saturday with his first career 300 game in Patriots League at Lost Lanes and it will not change him one bit.
The happy-go-lucky Winsor is the neighbor you would want — a super-duper dude!
With Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks rooting him on in the latter frames, they were dancing after each Winsor strike, the 57-year-old kegler achieved his long-time goal and another more meaningful milestone (if you can believe it!) — his first career 700 series with a 702.
“I really wanted the 700,” said Winsor, who started with 187 and 215 games. “I consider a 300 to be a ‘luck’ game as you have to get some breaks, but if you throw a 700, then you know you threw three good games. I can finally tell people I have a 700 and I’m also getting a jacket from Lost Lanes (he laughs).”
Winsor, whose previous high game and series were 289 and 678, respectively, admits he got a break in his 300.
“Oh, man, I tugged my shot in the eighth frame, but it was a solid Brooklyn strike,” he said. “My last four shots were flush though.”
Hanks was Winsor’s biggest fan.
“It was so exciting and awesome,” she said, who has 14 career 300s in her Pennsylvania State Hall of Fame career. “I wanted to keep him as loose as possible so I was dancing with him after each strike late in the game. I kept saying, ‘boom,’ after his strikes. He buried all his shots except in the eighth frame. He was more excited getting the 700 than the 300 because he gets a jacket.”
Winsor will wear that jacket proudly.
Congrats, Tracy!
Barnes shoots 300
Tyler Barnes got his father, Art, and brother, Andrew, off his back last Thursday.
While subbing in Thursday All-Stars League at Rolling Meadows in Erie, Tyler Barnes joined his family members in the 300 Club this season by rolling his ninth career perfect game en route to a 744 series.
Barnes sandwiched his gem between 217 and 227 games.
“They (father and brother) have been giving me a little bit of a hard time asking me when I’m going to join them,” said Barnes, “And when I texted them afterwards they both said it’s about time.” Art Barnes tossed his second career 300, both in the last year, in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes and Andrew Barnes fired his ninth career 300 in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes last month.
Barnes’ 300 had a special feeling, too — it was the first time his three-year girlfriend, Britney Holben, and daughter, Callie, witnessed his 12-strike greatness.
“It definitely felt a little more special to do it in front of them and to have them be the first ones there when I came back off the lane,” he said, who also got congratulated by Holben’s other daughter, Addie.
It was the first time Barnes bowled at Rolling Meadows this season. Comfortable there, righty?
“Overall, I like the shot there. There are just some nights and sometimes games where the carry isn’t very friendly. I felt pretty good from the start and I don’t think I really missed the pocket at all other than being a little light or a little heavy on some shots. I was just fortunate enough to carry all 12 the middle game.”
The Barnes’ Thanksgiving meal will now have less smack talking.
Congrats, Tyler!
Almon comes close
There was nearly another 300 game to report.
In NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes, Mike Almon — no stranger to perfect games — tossed a 287 game and 759 series.
Great shooting, Mike!
In other Lakeside action, DJ Granda — the son of the amazing Don Granda Jr. — fired games of 258, 267 and 232 for a 757 and Steven King fired a 728 in Wednesday Nighters League.
In other house action, Plaza Lanes featured five punishers: Tyler Barnes (744 in Monday Night Invitational League), Seth Beerbower (717 in Commercial League), Lewis SanFelice (717 in Eagles 429 League), Brandon Wachob (714 in Monday Invitational League) and Aaron Krizon (707 in Commercial League).
Hamilton hammers ‘em
A new bowling ball and bowling shoes can make a big difference in a bowler’s game.
Just ask Sue Hamilton.
Throwing a recently purchased purple Hammer bowling ball and sporting new Linds bowling shoes, Hamilton — a Western Crawford County Bowling Association’s women’s legend — brought back her dominating game by shooting games of 205, 237 and 211 for a season-high 653 series in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
“It must be the new Linds and purple Hammer,” she posted on Facebook.
Great shooting, Sue!
In other women’s action in MNI, Kayla Card fired games of 247, 205 and 217 for a 669 and Stacey Dodson tossed a 254 game and 619.
Hall of Fame
On Saturday in the Kelly Ballroom at Riverside Golf Course the Western Crawford County Bowling Association will induct three new members into its Hall of Fame: Brian Huth, Tom Young and Betty Frisina.
Following are capsules on the 2022 inductees:
Brian Huth
Huth’s dominating career at Cochranton Lanes almost didn’t happen.
As a 21-year-old, Huth accidently cut the end of his right pointer finger off and decided to put his bowling ball in storage — for eight years.
In 1994, a few friends talked Huth into resuming bowling and although they didn’t know it at the time it was the beginning of a brilliant hall of fame career for the Cochranton native.
For the next 25-plus years, Huth became one of Cochranton Lanes’ most powerful bowlers, averaging over 200 many years with a season-high 210.
On Feb. 4, 2019, Huth stopped Pioneer League action for roughly 20 minutes. Why? He finally achieved the goal he had been chasing for several years — his first career 300 game — and received congratulations from all the league bowlers as they knew how badly he wanted a perfect game.
“To have everyone congratulate me was awesome,” he said in that interview. “I never thought it would be like this, but it was really special.”
As for getting inducted into the WCCBA Hall of Fame, Huth said, “It feels great. I have thought of the Hall of Fame ever since Barney (Ron Barnes) got inducted in the 2009.”
Huth credits much of his bowling success to Barnes, who ruled action at Cochranton Lanes for several years before injuries cut short his pin-crushing career.
“Barney had a big influence on my career. He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. He taught me how to read the conditions at Cochranton Lanes.”
Besides his 300, Huth also tossed two 299 games, two 298’s, one 297 and a career-high 807 series, along many 700’s.
Tom Young
Gone too soon.
On March 9, 2018, the Western Crawford County Bowling Association lost one of its greatest bowlers when Young died of a heart attack. He was only 41.
The 6-foot 11-inches Young will get his recognition on Saturday. In his outstanding career the smooth-shooting (yes, he was smooth despite his enormous size) right-hander rolled 21 career 300 games, five career 800 series and averaged over 220 many seasons.
“Getting inducted was one of Tom’s dreams,” said his wife, Cathleen.
Bowling legend Don Granda Jr. called Young, “The Silent Assassin.”
“Tom never said much, but just let his game do the talking,” said Granda Jr. “He could string strikes with the best of them. He had a great love for the game.”
Betty Frisina
If paperwork needed done in the Western Crawford County Women’s Bowling Association the past 30-plus years, Frisina was normally one of the first persons called.
The WCCWBA has been a huge part of Frisina’s life, being a league officer for the last 34 years.
“I just really enjoy the game of bowling and all the friendships I’ve gained,” she said. “I might not be very good at bowling, but I work extremely hard in my league duties.”
Hall of Famer Vicki Heim recognized Frisina’s hard work and love for the game.
“Vicki pushed and pushed me to fill out the application, telling me I deserve to be in the hall of fame,” she said. “The hall of fame never entered my mind. After my speech on Saturday, I may take her out to the parking lot (she laughed).”
HOF tickets
Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the local bowling centers — $35 in advance, $40 at the door.
Youth 300s
Kiddos Trent Dailey and Landon Plyler had the Lost Lanes bowling center buzzing over the weekend.
In Juniors League action on Saturday the emerging 15-year-old Dailey shot his first career 300 game and 700 series with a 702. His opening games were 212 and 198.
“I was so happy for Trent,” said Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks. “He has put in a lot of work into his game.”
On Sunday, in High School bowling action the 14-year-old Plyler of the Meadville/Cochranton team fired his second career 300 game. He rolled his first perfect game in October of 2021.
“As normal Landon was as cool as a cucumber,” said Hanks.
Dailey and Plyler deserve their pictures in the paper, right? They will be the featured bowlers in next week’s column.
Looking forward to the interviews and congrats, Trent and Landon!
Stewarts shine
Do we have the Manning brothers in youth bowling?
It appears a brotherly friendly rivalry may be heating up in Junior-Major League action at Lakeside Lanes as the Stewart brothers, Colby and Chase, each tossed a 600 series on Sunday.
Powered by a 236 game the 14-year-old Chase Stewart rolled a 625 and the 16-year-old Colby Stewart banged out a 256 game and 614.
Great shooting, Stewarts!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lena Roxberry 194, Lee Duck 225-619.
Pioneer – Rob Crosley 613, LEE DUCK 268-245-720, Cody Buckley 244-247-681, Bill Newhard 279-224-670, Dan Shilling 290-605, Andrew Barnes 235-600, Ryan Williams 274-674, James Zook 244-612, Shawn Smith 267-227-675, Jason Easler 234-633, Nick Robinson 226-629, Chad Robinson 220-600.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Doug Wagner 278-654, Lee Duck 258-225-696.
Juniors – Robert Shouey 164, Braeleigh VanSise 163, Peyton Miller 169-164-150-482, Keirstynn Miller 184-182-502, Takoda Gregory 166-166, Aiden VanSise 171-161, Jared Cape 175.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 235-225-642, Shaun Boyle 239-227-674, Doug Tabar 227-239-618, DON GRANDA JR. 280-290-257-827, Doug Dunham 227-237-667, Sonny Rauscher 226-639, Don Eaton 226-224-653, Chad Beers 258-631, Glenn Dillon 220-264-655, Lane Baker 235-226-664.
NFL Mixed – Kelli Granda 215, DON GRANDA JR. 268-268-243-779, John Gaunt 231-224-661, MIKE ALMON 236-236-287-759, Brant Granda 267-677, Austin Granda 246-222-659.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 227-602, Art Barnes 235-619.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Sheri Baker 205, Amanda King 210-201-592, Kelly Shingler 191.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 220-613, Lane Baker 258-637, Dan Francis 257-626, Jason Easler 230-628, DON GRANDA JR. 290-279-267-836, Ted Foister 606, Don Eaton 223-279-673, Shaun Boyle 236-641, Andrew Barnes 235-230-678, Art Barnes 275-225-692, Brad Spring 235-246-670, Cooper Baum 235-632, Dylan Platz 242-257-654, DJ GRANDA 258-267-232-757, STEVEN KING 267-259-728.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 107, Bryson Beers 103.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 256-201-614, Lane Arnett 167-154-470, CHASE STEWART 236-197-192-625, Mazie Arnett 147-169-441, Katarina Cameron 201-178-212-591, Noah Scott 132-135-137-404, Landon Dunham 137-108-320, Austin Nelson 127-311, Lexi Potts 190-180-511, Jackson McKinsey 119-114-121-354, Adrian Moyers 139, Jay Villalba 109-114-122-345, Andrew Medrick 176-167, Victoria Medrick 168-179-506, Wyatt Griggs 100.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – SETH BEERBOWER 267-233-717, Gary McGranahan 245-240-681, Ryan Williams 221-246-659, Barry Williams 264-602, James Zook 234-609, Paul King 242-604, Josh Beerbower 233-607, Shawn Park 247-611, AARON KRIZON 223-268-707, Mike Almon 223-604, Rob Benge 257-247-670, Chris Jannazzo 236-634.
Monday Night Invitational – BRANDON WACHOB 248-278-714, Anthony Card 253-232-675, Britney Holben 193-190-191-574, TYLER BARNES 270-258-744, Rodrick Baird 247-660, Kurt Baird 624, Ashley Snyder 205, SUE HAMILTON 205-237-211-653, Kevin Stull 230-622, KAYLA CARD 247-205-217-669, Amandia Covert 212-193, STACY DODSON 254-211-619.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 236-671, Diane McHenry 190.
Eagles 429 – LEWIS SANFELICE 254-248-717, Bruce Wolf 222-615, Dan Thomas 241-608, Eric Mumau 236-602.
Sportscar – Barb Ridgeway 235.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 227, Amandia Covert 212, Amy Thomas 206, Jess Miller 194.
Ebonite – Lisa Sacchi 190.
Senior Men – John Gaunt 211-604, Ralph Mowris 205-583, Joe Furno 232-581, Terry Bowersox 216-578, Ken Mudger 558, Bob Alexander 558, Art Barnes 557, John Bowersox 220-547, Jim Hickernell 546, Gary Baker 212-543, Ed Burdick 221-542.
Senior Mixed – Albert Griggs 246-568, Joe Furno 246-643, Michael Chance 215-596, Jim Hickernell 228, Jim Griggs 192, Mary Lou Lenhardt 199-518, Sheree Griggs 184-466, Kim Petruso 169, Debra Yelenich 167, Jane Petruso 163, Diane McGill 161, Betty Hollabaugh 156, Barb Ridgeway 154, Betty Longo 151.
