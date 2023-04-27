Don Granda Jr. is a lot like another G.O.A.T. — Tom Brady.
Despite starting the 2022-23 season with not-too-shabby 220-plus games and 650-plus series, Granda Jr. knew something was off with his game and needed to be fixed. As Brady often did in football, Granda Jr. thoroughly studied his mechanics and solved the problem.
The 15-pound bowling balls were too light.
Going back to 16-pound bowling balls in the eighth week of action, Granda Jr.’s game immediately took off and was the dominant force of old the rest of the season as he tossed four 300 games and an amazing seven 800 series to claim the annual Tom Young Bowler of the Year award for the umpteenth time in his one-of-a-kind career.
“Thank you for the award,” said Granda Jr., at the beginning of the interview last week. “It is always an honor to represent Tom Young as the Bowler of the Year.”
Young — the 6-foot, 11-inch jolly giant who was liked by so many and was also an elite bowler — died in 2018 at the age of 41. This columnist began naming the Men’s Bowler of the Year after him.
Due to a bicep injury and aching knees, Granda Jr. was forced to put his 16-pound balls on the shelf in December of 2020 and started using 15-pound equipment. Mr. 300/800 had good numbers the next two seasons, but not so much at the start of the 2022-23 season.
The bowling legend was frustrated.
“After about seven weeks into the season, my game was a serious struggle,” he said.
“I did an analysis of my entire game to realize that my ball speed was fluctuating tremendously and the revolutions I was putting on the bowling ball varied almost every shot. I thought through those issues and determined the ball weight was too light.
“I pulled out one of my favorite 16-pound balls that I still had and shot 300 the first night out. I felt that I could feel the weight of the ball, rotated it much better and my ball speed was consistent. I ordered some new 16-pound bowling balls and my game took off. I didn’t hesitate at all to make the change. Everything felt great as I was rolling the ball so much better and it felt like I had never changed.”
How did the bicep and knees handle the change, G.O.A.T.?
“I haven’t noticed any increased stress on the shoulder or knees. It was nice to get through a season without any injury. The bicep has been great since the original injury knocked me out of bowling for two months last year. The knees are hanging in there.”
The 2022-23 season will go down as Granda Jr.’s greatest for the comeback and his mental game.
“It is probably one of my best for the mental part of my game. I have had years where I had at least a dozen 300 games and nearly 10 800 series. But, after close to two months struggling and being able to figure out the issues with my game, my mental game has all the confidence in my ability to repeat shot after shot.”
There are two other reasons why Granda Jr. was relentless in getting his game back on track: Sons DJ and Austin.
DJ Granda had a fantastic breakout year by shooting two 300 games in a span of nine days and a handful of 750-plus series while averaging 221 in Wednesday Nighters League and Austin Granda rolled a couple 700s.
“It was great to see DJ start to tap the surface of his potential,” said the proud father. “I mentioned at the very beginning of the season that he would have a breakout season now that he would be able to bowl a full season for the first time. DJ and Austin have the capability to beat me every night they bowl. They have the opportunity to be really good and it is awesome to get to watch each step they take towards their potential. I must be at the top of my game every night to compete with them every game.”
Granda Jr.’s season averages at Lakeside Lanes: 236 in Stewart’s Classic League, 233 in NFL Mixed League and 231 in Wednesday Nighters League — but, 243 in Stewart’s Classic and 240 in both NFL Mixed and Wednesday Nighters after switching to 16-pound balls.
Enough said.
Joining Granda Jr. — who also won the USBC Pennsylvania Seniors State Championships 9-Game, All-Events Scratch event in the 50-54 age division for the second consecutive year with a 2,230 total, which included a whopping 820 series — on the All-Cat First-Team are Bowler of the Year runner-up Dan Francis (Lakeside Lanes/Lost Lanes), Tyler Barnes (Plaza Lanes/Armstrong Scratch champion), Lee Duck (Cochranton Lanes) and Jeff Keener (Lost Lanes).
All-Cat Second-Team: Rodrick Baird (Plaza Lanes), Ryan Williams (Cochranton Lanes/Lost Lanes), Chris Jannazzo (Plaza Lanes), DJ Granda (Lakeside Lanes) and 2021-22 Bowler of the Year, Brandon Wachob (Plaza Lanes).
Holben grabs honor
Britney Holben delivered the goods nearly every night in the Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
Averaging around 200 nearly the entire season, Holben — girlfriend of All-Cat First Team selection Tyler Barnes — tossed 14 600-plus series, including a season-high 716, to win the annual Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year for the first time in her dominating career.
The right-hander rolled 41 200-plus games with a 257 high game.
Joining Holben on the All-Cat First-Team are multi-time Bowler of the Year winner Natalie Hanks, Kayla Card, Stacey Dodson and Morgan Donnell.
ROTY: Scrivens
Jim Scrivens can leave a strong first impression.
While bowling on the same pair of lanes in the annual Western Crawford County Bowling Association Tournament at Cochranton Lanes earlier this month, this bowler/columnist finally witnessed Scrivens in action for the first time.
Throwing a powerful back-end ball, Scrivens tossed a 700-plus series, and yours truly walked away quite impressed.
This columnist’s next move: “Hey, Ramon, I would like to review Jim Scrivens’ results in the Commercial League this year,” referring to Ramon Rodriguez, the Plaza Lanes co-owner.
A first glance at the stat sheet sealed the deal: Scrivens was a runaway choice for the annual Cat’s Rookie of the Year. Shooting two 714s and a 713 and finishing the year with 600-plus series in 17 of his last 19 weeks, including 11 in a row during one stretch, the right-hander averaged 210.
Cochranton crusher
Not a surprise — again!
Completely dominating the action in all three leagues he bowled, Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck claimed the Cat’s Cochranton Crusher award for the second consecutive year.
The hard-throwing Duck — who tossed his 18th career 300 game and 299 (reports are he intentionally threw a Brooklyn on his last ball so he wouldn’t throw another perfect game) and 298 games, and several 750-plus series — averaged 223 in Tuesday Nite Mixed League, 218 in Sunday Nite Mixed League and 217 in Pioneer League.
Ryan Williams, a multi-time Cochranton Crusher winner, had the second-highest average at Cochranton Lanes with 214 in the Pioneer League.
Plyler top choice
A handful of talented youths are worthy of the annual Cat’s Young Gun of the Year, but there is only one Landon Plyler.
Continuing his rapid growth in the game, the 15-year-old Plyler was head and shoulders above the other skilled young guns — Colby Stewart, Victoria Medrick and Trent Dailey to name a few — as he is the repeat winner of the YGOY award.
The humble Plyler tossed two 300 games and a few 700 series (including a career-high 764), and delivered a clutch double in the 10th frame of the Venango-Crawford Bowling League championship match.
He averaged 211 in the Venango-Crawford League, 203 at Lost Lanes and 192 at Plaza Lanes.
Joining Plyler on the All-Cat First-Team are Stewart, Medrick, Dailey and Katarina Cameron.
Cat’s Top 10
My favorite part of the column finale. As in every year, yours truly could easily select 20 top accomplishments. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy.
1. Ryan Park winning the heavily loaded second annual Erie Scratch Open: Steaming after throwing the ball well but not showing it on the scoresheet in the first shift, Park had his bowling equipment packed and was ready to leave Eastway Lanes. Understanding Park’s potential, tournament sponsor Dave Warren talked Park into bowling the second shift. A complete turnaround in Park’s game. Shooting a sizzling plus-122 in the four-game block, the underdog Park qualified 12th for match-play action and then averaged 225 to qualify fifth for the stepladder finals. The red-hot southpaw ran the table, defeating Erie legend T.J. Mitchell in the championship game, 209-195. “A Cinderella story to me how it all fell in place,” he emotionally said a few days later.
2. Tyler Barnes winning the Armstrong Scratch Classic: Making two key ball changes in the qualifying round and championship match, Barnes won the biggest tournament in his career by defeating defending champion Sam Dewitt of Pittsburgh 237-204 at Lost Lanes. Switching to his Hammer urethane bowling ball in the fourth qualifying game, Barnes’ game exploded by shooting games of 266, 300 and 269 for an 835 series to qualify as the stepladder finals’ top seed.
3. Ricky Kanline throwing his first career 800 series with a jaw-dropping 846: A common comment among Kanline’s friends the last couple years, “He is going to shoot the lights out one of these nights.” It happened on March 14 at Lost Lanes. Using good friend Charlie Shaffer’s Track Stealth bowling ball, the explosive Kanline threw a total of 32 strikes en route to games of 298, 270 and 278.
4. Nick Archacki finishing 16th in the Team USA Trials in Las Vegas. Bowling against PBA powerhouses — Kyle Troup, Kris Prather and Jakob Butturff to name a few — the Marian University sophomore and occasional local sub bowler held his own in the 174-bowler field by opening with 244, 269, 226 and 231 games in the first round. He proceeded to pound the 1-3 pocket in the next couple rounds. “Placing in the top 20 in a field like this is pretty sick, being able to compete with the big shots,” he said. Additionally, Archacki also honored his beloved grandfather, the great Al Dunnewold, the best way possible by throwing a 300 game on his birthday (Feb. 25) in the All-Star Trios Tournament in Indianapolis. Dunnewold died last June.
5. Jakob Shaffer shooting first career 300 game: Even with his legs noticeably shaking because of the nerves, the 158-average bowler performed like a pro in the Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes by coming through in the clutch in the 10th frame. “It was one of our favorite 300s to watch,” said Lost Lanes owner Natalie Hanks.
6. Jerracah (Heibel) Gray tossing first career 800 series: The former youth bowling queen may have moved away, but she will always be recognized in my column when she does something special. In the Hugh Gray Adult/Junior Tournament at Columbus, In., in early January, Gray (still saying Heibel, LOL) — who is Marian University’s women’s bowling coach — rolled games of 290, 279 and 234 for an 803.
7. DJ Granda firing two 300 games within nine days: Don Granda Jr. predicted it at the beginning of the season — his son was going to have a breakout year. He sure did — averaging 221 in Wednesday Nighters League and 213 in both Stewart’s Classic League and Businessmen League. The 23-year-old (22 at the time) rolled two 300s in two consecutive weeks in the Wednesday Nighters League and Businessmen League.
8. Landon Plyler shooting two 300 games and clutch double in the 10th frame in VCBL championship match: “Boy Wonder” can handle pressure — at any house. The powerful righty rolled his second and third career 300 games at Lost Lanes and Cochranton Lanes and then uttered the comment heard throughout Franklin on a Saturday afternoon in February, “I got this, Dad,” as he doubled in the 10th frame to give his Meadville/Cochranton Red squad the Venango-Crawford Bowling League championship.
9. Morgan Donnell rolling first career 700 series with 724: The emerging 21-year-old joined the ranks of Lost Lanes women’s bowling legends — Natalie Hanks, Ann Dunnewold and Whitney Keener — by throwing games of 279, 201 and 244. She left a solid 10-pin on her first ball in the 10th frame of her 279. It will not be her only 700.
10. Katarina Cameron shooting two 279 games on the same day: The 14-year-old phenom was in a class by herself in the 2023 Division 1 Pepsi State Championships at Lake City as the near-perfect games fueled her to both the U15 Scratch and Class A Handicap Division championships. Her actual series were 679 (career high) and 618.
Final words
The 2022-23 ride is over. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.
