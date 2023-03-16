Don Granda Jr. was in a brutal mood on Friday night — literally.
Unleashing his favorite ball as of late, the DV8 Brutal Collision, Granda Jr. tossed his 111th career 800 series — and seventh of the season — in the Businessmen League at Lakeside Lanes with games of 259, 278 and 267 for an 804.
The almighty Granda Jr. rolled 29 total strikes. Following are the non-strike shots in his games:
- 259 — A flat 7-pin in the second frame and smashed 8-pin in the eighth frame.
- 278 — A pocket 7-10 split in the first frame and 6-pin on his fill ball.
- 267 — A solid 7-pin in the fifth frame and 3-7 split on his 11th ball.
“I was a little tight to start, but loosened up during the second half of the first game and was locked in the rest of the way,” he said. “I never missed the pocket until the 11th frame of the third game where I made sure it was inside and away from the gutter.”
The bottom line: A Brutal Collision.
“It is the best ball I have for reading the lanes and if it isn't working, I can easily switch to a more hooking or less hooking ball based on how it is reading the lanes,” said Granda Jr., who has shot two 800s this season with the BC. “The ball came out at the end of October, and I would have still voted it for ball of the year. It isn't the biggest hooking ball or the sharpest off the break point. It is a strong hooking ball with a nice strong continuous arc on the backend of the lane.”
Two nights later, in the NFL Mixed League, Granda Jr. and the Brutal Collision ball were at it again as he fired games of 242, 268 and 246 for a 756 series.
Great shooting, Donnie!
Bragg blasts ‘em
It happens once in a blue moon: This columnist/bowler not knowing much about a high scorer.
In the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes, Jeff Bragg outgunned the regular top shooters — Granda Jr., Doug Dunham and Glenn Dillon to name a few — by more than 80 pins as he tossed games of 277, 245 and 256 for a sensational 778 series.
Who is Bragg? Granda Jr., the Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor, gave this columnist a little scoop:
“Jeff is left-handed and usually plays out around the first arrow at our house.” he said. “He was using a sanded Motiv plastic ball and was rolling it very well.”
Remember the name (I will): Jeff Bragg. Great shooting, southpaw!
Lakeside had five other 700-plus rollers: Jason Easler (730 in Wednesday Nighters League), Ted Foister (726 in Wednesday Nighters League), George Wallace (724 in Businessmen League), Dunham (723 in NFL Mixed League) and Brian Williams (706 in Businessmen League).
At the other houses:
Cochranton Lanes — The powerhouses, Lee Duck and Ryan Williams, were dominant as usual as the former fired a 724 in the Tuesday Mixed League and the latter tossed a 720 in the Pioneer League.
Lost Lanes – The above Williams might have the smoothest form in the county, but there is a close second: Nate Fralick. Mr. Smooth should be his nickname. He is darn good at hitting the 1-3 pocket, too. Case in point: The right-hander fired games of 265, 237 and 235 for a 737 series in the Spa League. A few weeks ago, Fralick tossed a 705. In other Spa League action, Mark Orlop rolled 275 and 251 games for a 714.
Plaza Lanes: Defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year, Brandon Wachob, is basically saying, “Don’t forget about me,” lately. Continuing his late-season, high-scoring heroics, the smashing southpaw shot another 700 in the Mixed Nuts League with games of 241, 252 and 252 for a 745. In other Mixed Nuts League action, Andrew Barnes also reached the 700 mark with a 701.
Hanks shoots 739
The bowling Queen looked like her old pin-crushing self on Sunday night.
Admittedly having a sub-par season, Natalie Hanks — an umpteen Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year — enjoyed her finest hours on the lanes this year as she rolled games of 269, 246 and 224 for a jaw-dropping 739 series in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
“I’ve been wondering if I will ever throw a set like this again,” said the Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer, who has an amazing 14 career 300 games, nine 800 series, and nearly 300 700s in her fabulous career. “I didn’t have any expectations because I’ve been struggling so bad this season with timing and release and hitting my target. It finally came back. Hopefully, it is back because I hit 600 in both sets on Tuesday.”
Great shooting, Nat!
In other women’s action, Brook Garvey — Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year two seasons ago — was dialed in in the Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes as she tossed a 242 game and 629 series.
In Monday Night Invitational League action at Plaza Lanes, Kayla Card and Stacey Dodson rolled 615 and 612 series, respectively.
Baker wins Night Owl
Never count out Broc Baker in a tournament — even when he is 100-or-so pins down going into his last two games.
For the second time in seven weeks, Baker — the former Maplewood High School star quarterback — made a ferocious late-tournament charge by shooting 267 and 278 actual games to win the Second Annual Night Owl Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Cochranton Lanes.
The Night Owl 10-game event started on Saturday at 9 p.m. and finished on Sunday at 7:41 a.m., nearly 11 hours of bowling.
Baker was the last kegler standing — again. On Jan. 29 at Seneca Lanes, the dynamic scratch right-handed roller also stormed from behind with huge late games to claim the Monster Sweeper 10-game event.
The sharp-minded Baker made the same late lane adjustments in both tournaments.
“As I did in the Seneca sweeper, I started lofting the front part of the lane and changed my axis rotation in my last three games,” he said, who was in eighth place after eight games. “I tried to be as forward as possible. It was the only thing I could think to do, to control the friction in the fronts. The pairs where I had 180 or so, I didn't quite have an answer for it, until I started doing that my last three games.”
Baker tossed an actual 2,247 10-game series. Not too shabby.
Potts shines
The Night Owl Tournament runner-up? Lexi Potts, the youth bowling standout for Conneaut Area Senior High School and in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
After a disappointing performance in the Western Pennsylvania Regionals on Friday, the 15-year-off Potts dusted herself off — per se — and regained her sharp-shooting form in the 10-game tournament and was the leader going into the final game.
Following up a 237 in her ninth game, the promising Potts continued her roll in her final game with a 210, but it wasn’t good enough to hold off tournament champion Baker. In her last two games, the right-hander tossed 11 strikes in a row and 14 in 15 shots.
Potts did well.
“After a tough time at regionals, I think she was looking forward to putting that behind her and getting back on the lanes,” said proud father, JJ Potts. “As things wound down in the tournament and everyone was tired, she was able to stay focused and really concentrate on her shot. Bowling her two best games at the end speaks to that. I think a huge part of her growth this year as a bowler has been the help and coaching she has received from her coaches and also she has really welcomed help from the great group of more experienced adult bowlers.”
At the end of the interview, JJ Potts made it a point to give credit to a few Night Owl bowlers for his daughter’s success.
“The huge thing I really want to emphasize is that the group she bowled with could not have been more encouraging. The Robinsons, father Chad and kids Nick and Ciera, Summer (Pogonovich) and Zach Locke were great. Lexi was nervous being the only youth and they were awesome.”
Bowling is in Lexi Potts’ blood.
Three hours after the Night Owl Tournament finished, Potts took part in the Venango-Crawford Smart Tournament at Lost Lanes and tossed a 226 game.
“She bowled 18 games over three days,” said her father. “I think she is going to take a few days off.”
A well-deserved break for the youth hot shot.
Hall of Fame inductees
The word leaked out Sunday night: Art Barnes and Dan Shilling — two Cochranton Lanes’ bowling legends — will be inducted into the Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Fame in November (Note: Complete stories on the inductees will be in a November column).
Their Hall of Fame recognition was way overdue.
Thank you, WCCBA board.
WCCBA tournament
The annual WCCUSBCBA County Tournament — 51st for women’s, 76th for men’s — will be held March 25-26 and April 1-2 at Cochranton Lanes and Plaza Lanes.
The Team event will be held at Cochranton Lanes and the times shifts are: March 25 — 10 a.m.; March 26 — 10 a.m.; April 1 — 10 a.m.; April 2 — 10 a.m.
Singles and Doubles will be held at Plaza Lanes and the time shifts are: March 25 — 11 a.m., March 26 — 11 a.m.; April 2 — 11 a.m.
To enter, call tournament director Vicki Heim at 814-881-6740 or email her at toybear@att.net.
Plyler muscles up
Young gun sensation Landon Plyler can flex his muscles, too.
In his first-ever powerlifting competition in the 2023 Beast of the Northeast at Warren, the 15-year-old Plyler won both the bench press and deadlift events in his age group.
Plyler bench pressed 265 pounds and deadlifted 385 pounds.
Don’t mess with this kid.
On deck
My cell phone was blowing up late Tuesday night: The Ricky Kanline Explosion finally happened.
Showing signs of high-scoring abilities in the last couple years, it was just a matter of when Kanline will put it all together and put up a monster series.
It occurred in the Tuesday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
Electrifying the Cambridge Springs house, the fire-balling, 24-year-old Kanline tossed games of 298, 270 and 276 for an eye-popping 846 series — his first career 800 and fourth highest house total.
Complete details on Kanline’s lights-out performance will be in next week’s column.
Dodson wins tournament
Josh Dodson took his superior club bowling skills to another level on Sunday.
Heading into his fourth and final qualifying game in the Second Annual Dave Marnella Scratch Memorial Tournament at La Nova Aurora Club in Erie, Dodson was near the bottom in the standings with a -45 count and league teammate and good friend Robert Stile jokingly said to him, “You need a 280 (game) to make the cut.”
Not a problem for the club crusher.
As he did two weeks ago with a 247 in his final qualifying game in the St. Joe’s Club tournament to make the cut and become eventual champion, the charged-up Dodson fired a 288 game to make the 12-bowler cut and proceeded to beat his King of the Hill opponents to win the tournament.
Two competitive club tournaments, two championships.
“I have said it for the past few years, I love bowling clubs.” said Dodson on Tuesday. “The St. Joe's Club win was something special. Then to come to another club two weeks later and win again. How do I even pick which club I like better now? The La Nuova Aurora Club is very inviting. It is an eight-lane synthetic house with scoring.”
Dodson wasn’t too fond of the La Nuova Aurora Club at the beginning of the tournament — opening with two splits in the first five frames of his opening game.
He then listened to his good friend, Ryan Park.
“I started off with the Roto Grip Gem, thinking it was the ball to use. Ryan kept telling me to try the Storm IQ Tour as that is what he was using. After the fifth frame, I switched to the IQ and put together strikes and spares for a 184 and followed with a 215. I pulled my eyes and mark in tight as I couldn't get the ball right or it would instantly hook. Game three on lanes one and two was brutal though as I went 157.”
Dodson thought he was done at this point.
“I was -45 pins on the shift and at that time the cut was +27. I thought I was already out knowing how hard the shot was. But just like St. Joe's two weeks earlier, I pulled my eyes and mark much closer to the pocket trying not to get the ball to hook as the lanes were burned up. I started game four with a Brooklyn, through the face, and a light pocket mixer in the second frame.
“Someone then said, ‘you're still in it.’ I started thinking I was in this position two weeks ago and needed a big game to make it. A 280 was a tough task and I kept thinking if I can just keep going and even pull off a 279, then I felt safe. I just kept tripping pins and got a rare pin roll to take out the 10 pin in this game. It was honestly an amazing miracle this even happened.”
Miracles do happen, Josh — just ask the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team (oh, forgot you are only 40 years old!).
After two strong games to reach the three-bowler King of the Hill finals against another local standout Dan Francis and Nate Ross, Dodson found himself on the pair of lanes that got him to KOH — the 288 game on three and four.
“I felt good about my chances when we moved to those lanes,” he said.
Throwing a clutch double in the eighth and ninth frames, Dodson — who only needed good count in the 10th frame — tossed a 200 game to defeat Francis (185) and Ross (160-something).
“I was not carrying and made a slight move and hit light in the eighth and crumbled the pins and threw a solid pocket shot in the ninth frame.”
Francis on Dodson, “He is the King of clubs.”
Dodson on Dodson: “My mental game is the best it has ever been. I’m only bowling one league night a week and tournaments on the weekends. My spare game is spot on and I just never give up. Regardless of where I am on the standings sheet, you can’t count me out!”
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Mixed – Kelly Nelson 210, Karen Steadman 205, Lena Roxberry 213.
Pioneer – Brian Huth 232-633, Lee Duck 245-238-650, Dan Shilling 266-628, Mark Williams 226-616, RYAN WILLIAMS 268-247-720, Shawn Smith 246-641.
Tuesday Mixed – LEE DUCK 221-244-259-724, Nick Robinson 223-606.
Sunday Juniors – Robert Shouey 186-178-506, Jackson Hollabaugh 159, Leeman Nelson 151-169-460.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jerry Grinnell 244-246-688, James Zook 258-641, Shawn Whitehead 240-631, Seth Beerbower 258-245-662, Art Barnes 237-640, Gary McGranahan 258-227-699, Troy Johnson 258-255-695, Jim Scrivens 225-223-619, Rob Benge 277-629, Chris Jannazzo 224-222-643, Andrew Barnes 257-609.
Monday Night Invitational – Tyler Barnes 247-665, Kurt Baird 233-654, Rodrick Baird 244-621, Art Barnes 221-605, STACEY DODSON 254-612, KAYLA CARD 237-615, Britney Holben 233, Cheri Reese 206.
Plaza Men – Jeremy Smith 242-661, Brandon Wachob 269-639, Tom Archacki 223-623.
Mixed Nuts – BRANDON WACHOB 241-252-252-745, ANDREW BARNES 238-247-701, Scott Dahl 234-644, Tom Archacki 633, Fred Washburn 627, Coleen Dahl 213, Cindy Carlson 202-571, Tiffany Graham 201, Amandia Covert 196.
Eagles 429 – Matt Andrey 223-623.
Earlybirds – Mary Lou Lenhardt 191.
Midweek – Stacey Johnson 220, Penny Gamble 193.
Talon Men – Adam Wagner 601.
Swingers – Coleen Dahl 201.
Senior Mixed – Jim Hickernell 204-547, Mike Forbes 191-542, Jake Perrine 202-541, Dennis Mihoci 202, Sheree Griggs 184-499, Mary Lou Lenhardt 169-469, Debra Yelenich 167-452, Kathy Barton 180.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 237-650, Art Barnes 215-590, Ed Burdick 232-576, Dale Barnard 200-569, Bill Furno 199-562, Joe Paris 208-560, Bruce Heim 547, Larry Hart 207, Jim Hickernell 200, Gary Baker 183, Joe Belknap 182.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ Granda 279-647, Shawn Boyle 236-267-698, Don Granda Jr. 221-245-220-686, Doug Dunham 233-235-645, Tim McEntire 256-662, Chad Beers 230-627, JEFF BRAGG 277-245-256-778, Glenn Dillon 225-622, Dan Tautin 223-620, Steve Swezey 258-648, Lane Baker 225-224-666.
NFL Mixed – Derek Dunham 224-243-632, DOUG DUNHAM 238-269-723, DON GRANDA JR. 242-268-246-756, Jordan Vaughn 225-625, JD Booth 195, Brant Granda 254-602.
Businessmen – DON GRANDA JR. 259-278-267-804, GEORGE WALLACE 233-245-246-724, BRIAN WILLIAMS 278-706, Austin Granda 222-610.
National Mixed – Dana Kelly 244-646, Laurie Reigleman 211, Brian Williams 244-243-659, Barb Benak 208, Lena Roxberry 194, Art Barnes 243-619.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 221-633, Doug Dunham 616, Lane Baker 234-655, Dan Francis 222-257-694, Shawn Park 235-632, JASON EASLER 237-267-226-730, Tom Baker 233-643, Don Granda Jr. 258-659, TED FOISTER 268-267-726, Tyler Foister 259-225-698, Don Eaton 226-640, David Muckinhaupt 247-651, Andrew Barnes 236-234-663, Art Barnes 226-620, Shawn Smith 248-625, DJ Granda 248-277-694, George Wallace 226-652.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 203, BROOKE GARVEY 203-242-629.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 114-115-320, Blake Morgan 128-100-310, Jordan Clark 116, Jackson Heckman 120-305, Zariah Preston 113-126-329, Zayla Preston 104.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 245-586, Lane Arnett 170-480, Chase Stewart 200, Noah Scott 164-178-484, Hayden Dunham 131, Landon Dunham 142-369, Kevin Clark 105-121-115-341, Trevor Vetter 111-125-333, Madeline Moyers 108, Jackson McKinsey 114, Adrian Moyers 150-126-376, Jay Villalba 126-121-352, Addison Medrick 122-128, Andrew Medrick 185-169, Nate Brace 118-131-338, Wyatt Griggs 134-121-149-404, Zoe Griggs 152-361, Kelan Frick 136-116-355.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 223-644, Ricky Kanline 267-604, Max Blair 242-227-647, Christian Moffat 227-245-652, MARK ORLOP 275-251-714, Doug Francis 234-627, John Burnell 247-613, Harry Hanks 254-614, Adam Lilly 244-234-635, DeWayne Reichel 239-625, NATHAN FRALICK 265-237-235-737, Jeff Keener 237-256-694, Joe French 237-619.
Tuesday Ladies – Autumn White 196-228-589.
Tuesday Mixed – Ricky Kanline 607, Natalie Hanks 215-226-598, Ron Gilliland 247-622.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 233-611, Ryan Williams 231-623, Bob Mudger 235-632, Charlie Shaffer 246-635.
Sunday Mixed – Jeff Keener 233-249-695, Whitney Keener 217-189, Randy Moffat 257-667, Issac Heim 251-647, Mark Deyoung 227-236-682, Dave Oosterberg 617, Joe French 603, NATALIE HANKS 269-246-224-739.
