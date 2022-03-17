Brooke Garvey and the 7- and 10-pins aren’t friends.
Shooting for her first career 800 series, the 20-year-old bowling sensation Garvey buried two shots in the 1-3 pocket in the third game in Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes last week, but unfortunately, left two 7-10 splits, thwarting her chances of an 800 as she finished with a career-high 758 series.
Garvey’s games were 256, 279 and 223. In her 279 game, the Pitt-Bradford sophomore left a solid 10-pin in the eighth frame.
The right-hander exited Lakeside Lanes with mixed emotions, though.
“I would say a 758 is still very good, but I was crushed over the two 7-10 splits in the third game, costing me my chances of an 800 series,” she said. “I guess it was not my time, but I know my time is coming very soon.”
With 535 going into her third game, Garvey obviously only had one thing on her mind – her first 800 series.
“I was rolling the ball great and knew I had a great chance at an 800, but I did not want to think about it too much. When I think about it a lot, I mess myself up, and I did not want to do that. I also know that I have a chance at a good score when my mom (Rachel) gets all nervous, which is funny.”
Garvey started her third game with a strike, but then left her first 7-10 pocket split in the second frame. The unlucky result only fueled her, though, as she strung together five consecutive strikes from the third-through-seventh frames to raise her optimism for a possible 800, but then … left her second 7-10 pocket split in the eighth frame.
An 800 series out the window – not her fault, though.
Garvey should have had a 300 game, too.
“I was hitting the pocket and throwing the ball great in my 279 game, and I couldn’t even be mad when I left the 10-pin in the eighth frame because it was a good ball. I always say that 10-pin is evil, and I still stand by that statement.”
National Mixed League and Stewart’s Classic League bowlers at Lakeside Lanes also were witnesses of Garvey’s greatness as she tossed 666 and 644 series, respectively.
College crusher, too
Garvey also is making a name for herself at the college level.
The Pitt-Bradford roller has made an all-tournament team twice this season – the Red Flash Invitational at Altoona, where she averaged 203.6 and finished third among 70 bowlers; and, Medaille Brunswick Classic at Buffalo, where she placed fifth.
“I am so proud of where I am as a bowler, my mental game is the best it has even been,” said the upbeat kegler. “I try to practice as much as possible to get better, and better. I am so determined to do well at every tournament we go to.”
Pitt-Bradford is lucky to have the driven Garvey.
Concluding, Garvey made it a point to thank the two most important people in her promising bowling career: Coach Bruce Beers, and her mother.
“Bruce has gotten me to where I am today, and I do not know what I would do without him. He has taught me everything I know so far, and is the reason why I am where I am. I also thank my mom a lot. She has spent hours at Lakeside Lanes with me so I could practice and has bought me most of my equipment. I could not do it without her either.”
Harry Hanks explodes
Harry Hanks is not a nice husband (just kidding, Harry!).
One week after his wife, Natalie, rolled nearly every ball in the 1-3 pocket for a sensational 774 series in Wednesday Night Ladies League at Lost Lanes, Hanks had to upstage her in the Friday Morning League by shooting a season-high 783 series.
Hanks’ games were 268, 248 and 267 – nine strikes in each game.
“It felt good to finally put a good set together,” said the low-key Lost Lanes owner. “It was the most comfortable I felt all season. My timing is coming back.”
Great shooting, Harry!
As for his wonderful wife, the Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer tossed another 700 series with games of 234, 234 and 237 for a 705 in Saturday Patriots League. She also rolled 614 and 602 series in Tuesday Ladies League and Wednesday Night Ladies League, respectively.
In other Lost Lanes action, Jeff Keener tuned up for Catology 2022 bracket final on Monday (in which he won, please read below) by tossing games of 259, 247 and 225 for a 731 in Sunday Mixed League … Four other 700’s: Brian Byers (724 in Sunday Mixed League), Ed Hunter (722 in Saturday Patriots League), Ryan Paden (721 in Spa League … personal note, Ryan: Do not quit bowling, you’re too good) and Dave “Zeke” Zelasco (710 in Spa League).
At the other houses:
Cochranton Lanes – Ryan Williams fired a 266 game and 708 series and Brian Huth – celebrating his 59th birthday – threw a 279 game and 707 in Pioneer League.
Plaza Lanes – The 300-game machine, Gary McGranahan, tossed 248 and 268 games for a 736 series in Commercial League … Possibly a newbie to the column, Kyle Alward, lit ‘em up in Eagles 429 League with 268 and 257 games for a 725. Great set, Kyle! … Three other 700’s: Donnie Graham (717 in Commercial League), Scott Grinnell (715 in Monday Night Invitational League) and Seth Beerbower (706 in Commercial League) … In women’s action, Stacey Dodson finished with a 258 game for a 654 series in Monday Night Invitational League. Great set, Stacey!
Vaughn rolling
Remember that old E.F. Hutton’s commercial, “When he speaks, people listen?”
Don Granda Jr. is today’s E.F. Hutton.
A few weeks ago, Granda Jr. – or, the G.O.A.T. – noticed a few flaws in Vaughn’s game and pulled him aside and offered a few pointers. The former Cat’s Young Gun of the Year has been on a terror ever since.
Coming off a 757 shortly after his conversation with Granda Jr., Vaughn tossed a career-high 781 series in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes. His games were 236, 290 and 255.
Keep it rolling, Jordan!
In other Lakeside action, Granda Jr. – remember my prediction in last week’s column, the legend will throw another 300 game before the season ends – nearly pulled off the feat with a 299 game (ringin’ 7-pin) and 748 series in Wednesday Nighters League. He also reached the 700 mark in Stewart’s Classic League and NFL Mixed League with 719 and 713 totals, respectively … Evidently, Doug Dunham isn’t ready for the season to end. Continuing his late-season scoring barrage, the right-hander tossed two more 700’s with a 289 game and 741 series in Wednesday Nighters League and 730 in Stewart’s Classic League … Ryan Williams and Lane Baker also shot 700’s with 716 and 711 totals, respectively, in Wednesday Nighters League and Stewart’s Classic League.
Catology chatter
Troy Johnson has an advantage in Catology 2022 most competitors don’t have – he bowls last each week and knows his opponent’s series before his night of work.
After hearing of Don Granda Jr.’s 300 game and 703 series last week in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes, Johnson – who bowls on Thursday night – had three days to get charged-up to beat the bowling legend.
Johnson had his game in overdrive from first ball to last.
Throwing his biggest set of the year and second 700 of the year at Lakeside Lanes, Johnson upset the great one, Granda Jr., with a pin-crushing 761 series in the Catology 2022 Sweet 16 round, and will bowl against Steven King in the Elite Eight round.
Johnson’s statement-like games were 279, 246 and 236. He left a 10-pin in the seventh frame in his 279 game.
The razor-sharp, right-handed Johnson – who will be a first-time daddy in a few months – had Granda Jr.’s 703 on his mind when he entered Lakeside Lanes.
“I saw on Facebook that Donnie shot a 300 game, so I had to look up his series,” he said.
Johnson brought out a secret weapon for the showdown.
“I threw a new ball, Mystic Jackal, so I had that new ball carry,” he said. “I hope it continues this week.”
Great shooting, Troy!
In Catology Elite 8 action, Andrew Barnes was spectacular in the Cochranton Lanes bracket final as the right-hander banged out 236 and 256 games for a 709 series, defeating upset-minded Brad Spring, who shot a 624, after upsetting No. 1 seed Lee Duck last week with a 644-616 victory … Only one No. 1 seed still standing: Lost Lanes’ Jeff Keener. The defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year tossed 238 and 246 games for a 676 to defeat Dan “Dutchie” Lilly, who had an off-night with a sub-600 series. Speaking of Lilly, the southpaw smasher put on a show in the Seneca No-Tap Tournament on Sunday by throwing a 900 series (9-counts are credited for strikes). Great job, Dutchie! … Brandon Wachob was unable to extend his streak of 700’s to three in the Plaza Lanes bracket, but the lefty did enough to beat Mike Almon, 685-674 … Tonight, Johnson needs to beat Steven King’s 621 to win Lakeside Lanes’ final.
Stewart, Potts shine
Two more Bruce Beers’ pupils are taking giant steps in their game this season: Colby Stewart and Lexi Potts.
The red-hot Stewart rolled his third 600 series in the last month with games of 226, 191 and 214 for a 631, while Potts tossed 210 and 221 games for a 601 in Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Great shooting, Colby and Lexi!