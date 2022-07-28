There has never been a “Plan B” for Jarrod Kilburn.
As a starting sophomore quarterback for the Meadville Bulldogs in 2007, Kilburn was like many high school sophomore signal-callers – dreaming of possibly reaching the National Football League someday.
Not on the field, though…but, in a team’s front office.
“I knew I was going to play in college, but I also knew that was going to be it in terms of playing,” said Kilburn, who graduated from Meadville in 2010 and John Carroll University in 2014. “I love football and couldn’t see myself doing anything else, so I made it my objective in my sophomore year of high school to one day get into an NFL player personnel department and help build a team.”
Mission accomplished.
In May, the hard-working and detail-driven Kilburn — who served as a scouting intern for the Philadelphia Eagles last season — was promoted to full-time college/pro scout by the franchise that gave him his NFL start in 2012 as a training camp intern.
Again: The former MASH QB is a pro, folks!
The 30-year-old Kilburn and this columnist recently had a Q&A interview over his big-time position:
JH: How did you find out about the promotion?
JK: The week after the draft wrapped up, Howie Roseman, our executive vice president/general manager, asked me to swing by his office and said he was moving me into a full-time role where I would scout mostly current pros with some additional responsibilities on the college side.
JH: Was it a multi-interview process for the position?
JK: Every day is an interview in the National Football League, especially starting out on the entry level. It’s kind of like the Bill Parcells quote, “you are what your record says,” except in the context, “you are what the quality of your work is.” Everything you do, whether it’s picking guys up from the airport on time or proofreading advance scouting reports or presenting your analysis of a player during free agency meetings, is scrutinized by multiple department heads and decision makers. These guys scout for a living, man…they see everything. So, every day was an interview opportunity for me to produce and prove that I was detail-oriented, reliable, dependable, and capable of taking on more work.
JH: I understand you went to John Carroll University for a specific reason.
JK: To pursue my goal of reaching the NFL. John Carroll has a proven pipeline of sending alums into NFL front offices. Right now, there are three NFL general managers who are JCU alums. Everything I’ve done since I was 16 was geared towards breaking into the NFL.
JH: What are your normal daily responsibilities as a professional scout?
JK: It certainly varies depending on the time of the year, but I would say on the pro side I’m primarily focused on intimately knowing our roster, doing my weekly part with the advance scouting process, monitoring transactions around the NFL, grading prospective and current free agents, and evaluating players from other leagues. On the college side, I’m focused on getting background information for the players at my assigned schools, fall evaluations, winter crosscheck evaluations, attending all-star games and the combine to interview and further evaluate prospects, going to pro days to watch workouts, and then presenting my opinions during our multiple sets of draft meetings.
JH: What do you enjoy most about being a scout?
JK: Being in the building with the group. The constant pursuit of perfection, and the overall competitive element. Being in the office is just like being in the locker room because of how much time you spend with everyone in there. It makes long hours fly. I also love continually tweaking the roster, trying to reach the point where you have nothing but strengths across the board. It’s never ending. And, then everything you do on a daily basis is geared towards winning that week. There is nothing better than winning a football game, and it’s even worse to lose one.
JH: To be a great scout, you must…
JK: Write what you see. Trust your eyes and have conviction. Be thorough. Consistently be dialed in on the details. Be a self-starter. and know you’re not going to get every evaluation correct.
JH: Are you on the road a lot?
JK: Not as much as if I had an area, but a good amount. I’ll travel during the season to get a live look on some of our upcoming opponents. I think I’ll have some schools in the northeast, so I’ll get a chance to get on the road a little bit working from campus to campus. and then once the college season ends, I’ll hit the all-star game circuit, Senior Bowl, combine, and then whatever pro days I’m assigned.
JH: Do you want to climb the ladder and possibly become a general manager?
JK: Right now, I’m focused on being the best college/pro scout possible. I want to do whatever I can to help make our decision makers’ jobs easier by providing accurate, detailed, and timely evaluations. Whatever upward mobility comes from that is awesome, and I would certainly welcome it. But, my main focus is helping the Eagles win football games.
• • •
Kilburn’s answers are obvious: He was born to be a professional football scout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.