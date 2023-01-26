Doug Dunham has taken a page out of Don Granda Jr.’s book.
Copying Granda Jr.’s game-changing move earlier in the year by going from 15 pounds to 16 pounds in his bowling equipment, Dunham muscled up and returned to throwing 16 pounds last week. He got a high-five result with his 24th career 300 game and second of the season in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
Dunham added 222 and 227 games for an outstanding 749 series.
“I have contemplated going back to 16 for probably a year and I had the opportunity to buy a (16-pound) Radical Pandominium for a good price, so I used this opportunity to see how it felt and to see if my 10-pin carry would improve,” said the 64-year-old Dunham. “Honestly, I really didn’t notice much of a difference.”
The dead-eye Dunham may not use another bowling ball.
Following his 300, the right-hander rolled a 719 in NFL Mixed and 703 in Stewart’s Classic at Lakeside Lanes and a 696 in the WCCBA Mixed Doubles Tournament at Cochranton Lanes. A ringing 10-pin in the 10th frame of his third game prevented him of another 700.
“So far, so good,” he said.
The X-men
The all-about-the-team Dunham was prouder of his teammates’ finish than his 300 game.
In his opening-game gem, Dunham’s teammates — Glenn Dillon, Derek Dunham (Doug’s son), Steve Swezey and Lane Baker — also struck out in the 10th frame.
Fifteen consecutive X’s.
“We were bowling Mr. 300s (Granda Jr.) team and had a blast reversing the roles,” laughed Dunham. “We smoked 'em in my 300 game and you don’t see an entire team striking out in the 10th frame very often. I had more fun with that than my 300. Our actual 1,228 game was pretty good, too.”
Trio advance in TNO
Rodrick Baird, Josh Dodson and Dan Francis have the same motto in the highly competitive 60th Annual Times-News Open: The tough lane conditions will not break them down.
Overcoming demanding and mentally exhausting lane conditions for the second consecutive weekend, Baird, Dodson and Francis made the 16-bowler cut with stellar performances to make the 16-game finals this weekend.
Baird qualified second with a 3,422 16-game pinfall, Dodson placed fifth with 3,337 pins and Francis finished eighth with 3,262 pins. Erie bowling legend Mike Machuga, who tossed a 299 game, ran away from the field and qualified on top with 3,706 pins.
Machuga, however, will have zero advantage on the other 15 bowlers this weekend as they enter match-play action with a clean slate. There are eight games on Saturday at Greengarden Lanes and eight games on Sunday at Westway Lanes.
“It’s the field versus Mike and that is with no disrespect as he is the most talented out of us all,” said Dodson. “I know we can take him down though. I just need to win the match I’m in and hope others beat Mike’s match-play scores.”
How were Baird & Co. able to overcome the tough lane conditions?
Baird, who tossed 222, 176, 201, 241, 237 and 193 games — “When I saw bowling balls going all the way down the lane without even turning left, I knew it was going to be interesting. When I see conditions like this my first thought is to go outside the five-board to see if there are any dry boards out there. I couldn’t go down the boards, but I had to point it to the pocket.
“I was standing on the five-board and throwing across the four-board. I had my feet pointing slightly to the left. I was fortunate that worked, otherwise it would have been a long day. With conditions like that spares are very important. I picked up most of them except for two easy ones I missed. I used my Track Strata again with 500-grit.”
Dodson — who shot 194, 175, 213, 262, 187 and 213 games — “After a few practice throws I went straight to the (right) outside, completely opposite from the 10-game qualifying round. It took me a few games to get comfortable and the right ball in my hand that would give me the best hold and carry. The DV8 Damn Good Verge was the ball. I won a high-game pot with my 262 and finished second in the eliminator to the one and only Mike Machuga.”
Francis — who fired 196, 190, 221, 224, 208 and 256 games — “I had to get way right with a ball that I sanded to 360. I was playing down around the four- and five-board and was able to create a little room for myself.”
As for their outlooks on the finals:
Baird — “I need to win my matches. If I can’t win my matches, I need to get as many pins I can in those matches. There is no room for error. I need to pick up my spares and hope to stay clean.”
Dodson — “Realistically, I would be thrilled with a top-five finish. These guys, and Heather Lyon, are tough.”
Francis — “I just need to be on my A-game and close every frame. There is too much talent in the finals to make any mistakes and expect to be high end of the leaderboard.”
Right-hander Andrew Barnes also made Crawford County proud with a 20th-place finish, 64 pins from making the 16-bowler cut. His top game was 257.
DJ Granda explodes
The eighth frame was a thorn in DJ Granda’s side in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
Gunning for a 300 game and 800 series in the first and third games, respectively, Granda’s attempts were derailed in the aforementioned eighth frame as he left the 3-9 pins for a 278 game and left the 10-pin to end his run at an 800 and finished with a 792 series.
Granda’s other games were 255 and 259.
Great shooting, DJ! A Cat prediction: The talented Granda will throw his first career 800 series this season.
As for Granda’s legendary father, Don, it was another normal week at the office — three 700s. The left-handed crusher fired games of 256, 228 and 249 for a 733 series in NFL Mixed League and had 721 in Wednesday Nighters League and 707 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Lilly locked in
Dan “Dutchie” Lilly was locked and loaded last week at Lost Lanes.
Throwing three 245-plus games, Lilly — one of the greatest Sertoma Slow-pitch Softball League players in the 1990s and 2000s — added another 700 series to his WCCBA Hall of Fame career by shooting games of 247, 258 and 245 for a 750 in the Spa League.
The left-handed Lilly also reached the 700 mark the following night in Tuesday Mixed League with a 703.
Great rolling, “Dutchie.”
Wachob doubles-up
Defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year, Brandon Wachob, was in his award-winning form last week as he shot two 700s at Plaza Lanes.
The smashing southpaw fired 269 and 258 games for a 710 in Monday Invitational League and 238, 234 and 237 games for a 709 in Plaza Men’s League.
In other Plaza Lanes action, Gary McGranahan — who has an amazing 80 career 300 games — threw games of 237, 259 and 244 for a 740 in Commercial League and Jeremy Smith tossed a 735 in Plaza Men’s League.
Stein shines
Apparently Bill Stein doesn’t need practice.
Showing up in the fourth frame of the first game and throwing no practice balls, Stein reached the pinnacle of his brief bowling career on Monday night in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes by throwing his first career 700 series with a 716.
The 38-year-old Stein, who has been bowling for only four years, tossed games of 216, 234 and 266 and started his last game with the front eight.
Great shooting, Bill! (Note: Thanks for the scoop, Larry).
Stein’s stellar showing stole some of the thunder from Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck — who was phenomenal and very consistent — with games of 245, 247 and 248 for a 740 series.
Duck also lit ‘em up in the Sunday Nite Mixed League with 279 and 245 games for a 730.
Lights-out Ladies
Game time — Select the woman who had the highest series last week:
- Natalie Hanks.
- Britney Holben
- Ann Dunnewold
- Ashley Snyder
The A, B and C bowlers all had 600s, but they weren’t as sharp as the rising Snyder, who starred in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes with a 247 game and 652 series.
Great shooting, Ashley!
Runner-up: Dunnewold. The one-time 300-game roller shot 236 and 224 games for a 643 in the Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes. Morgan Donnell — another woman bowler making strong progress in her game — and Hanks also topped 600 in the SPL with 642 and 632 totals, respectively.
Holben continued her dominance in the Monday Night Invitational League with a 247 game and 613 series and Chris Marks also was a 600 shooter at Plaza Lanes with a 600 in the Early Birds League.
Stewart sizzling
Young gun sensation Colby Stewart is on the verge of bursting through the 700-series door hinges completely knocked off.
One week after shooting a then-career-high 690 series in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes, Stewart came within two pins of joining that elusive club as the 16-year-old, right-hander fired games of 203, 258 and 237.
Stewart’s successive jaw-dropping performances meant one thing for this columnist: Text Lakeside Lanes co-owner and youth coach Bruce Beers to get more details on this talented young kegler.
“Colby’s work ethic toward the game of bowling is second to none,” said Beers. “He is working on his game every time he walks into the lanes, which is four or five times a week. You know what is funny, Colby always starts with just three games and usually doubles that or more.
“His game has evolved so much in the last two years. He has a powerful down-and-in game, reminds me of another very good bowler in Steven King. Adjusting to different conditions are becoming much easier for him.”
Beers feels the sky is the limit for Stewart.
“It will be enjoyable to watch his accomplishments in the next couple of years. There should be plenty. He is a very respectful young man and I can’t say enough about that.”
As the case last week, Victoria Medrick also drew a lot of attention in the Junior-Major League as she rolled her second consecutive 600 series with a 257 game and 639. She had a 620 the previous week.
Tournament talk
- Alan Foust and Morgan Tau won the Western Crawford County USBC Mixed Tournament last weekend at Cochranton Lanes with a 1,558 handicap series.
Chris Jannazzo and Amandia Covert finished second with 1,523 and Larry Hoffman and Karen Steadman were third with 1,496.
The tournament’s hottest actual shooters: Jannazzo (736), Ricky Kanline (704) and Seth Beerbower (703), and Steadman (610).
- The annual Western Crawford County Men’s and Women’s Bowling Association tournament will be held March 25-26 and April 1-2.
The team event will be held at Cochranton Lanes, and singles/doubles will take place at Plaza Lanes.
Tournament applications are available at the bowling establishments.
The notebook
Do you know what brightens my day? When I see bowling legend Bill Warner and his wife, Cheryl, occasionally at a local eatery. The WCCBA Hall of Famer and class-act Warner was one of the best during his time and yours truly really enjoys our brief chats.
Seneca lanes bowler Brittany Irwin tosses 300
A Seneca Lanes women’s bowler deserves to be included in my column.
A few weeks ago, Brittany Irwin of Oil City, who this columnist/bowler has competed against in the Seneca No-Tap tournaments the past several years and who throws a pin-crushing ball became the second woman bowler ever to shoot a 300 game at the Cranberry house owned by previous Plaza Lanes owners Dean and Stephanie Felmlee.
“It was such an amazing feeling,” said the ecstatic Irwin on Monday, who joined Andrea Ziegler as the only women to throw a perfect game at Seneca Lanes. Ziegler achieved her feat a couple years ago in youth action.
“It is great to see Brittany and Andrea make a mark in Seneca Lanes history,” said Dean Felmlee. “Women in bowling work just as hard as the men.”
According to reports, the 195-average roller Irwin handled the pressure-filled 10th frame like a pro — even with her insides churning wildly.
“My nerves were through the roof,” she said, who had a previous high game of 279, bowled last year. “I was totally fine on my first ball. On my second ball, I remember looking up at the scoreboard and thinking to myself, ‘Am I really doing this?’
“On my third ball, I remember a teammate saying just one more. The nerves then got so intense. I got onto the approach and thought about my mom instantly. Her highest game was 299 and she always told me I would beat her someday and I never thought I would.”
The ice-watered Irwin did, as her last ball was buried in the 1-3 pocket. “I was absolutely confident it was going to strike when I threw it.”
Irwin’s biggest fan — husband, Justin — was not allowed to get close to her. Say what?
“Justin wasn’t aware of my game until the eighth frame when one of his teammates pointed it out to him as we were bowling on lanes 23 and 24, and he was bowling on lanes 13 and 14. Our bowling ‘family’ wouldn’t let him come down until I threw my last ball in the 10th frame.”
Well, what happened then?
“He was one of the first up onto the approach. I remember him saying 'Congrats babe' and that he was so proud of me.”
The bubbly Irwin was in the thank-you mood during the interview:
“I’m forever thankful to my parents for always being my biggest cheerleaders and my husband for pushing me to do my best and helping me when needed. My best friend and teammate Melissa (Stewart) for knowing how to keep me calm and pushing me to do my best, and my other teammates for always being the best team I could ever ask for.”
Congrats, Brittany and welcome to the column.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ Granda 233-645, Doug Tabar 256-621, DON GRANDA JR. 227-268-707, DOUG DUNHAM 258-257-703, Tim McEntire 247-639, Don Eaton 233-248-675, Chad Beers 225-238-676, Jeff Bragg 223-615, Glenn Dillon 225-639, Lane Baker 225-622.
NFL Mixed – DOUG DUNHAM 245-259-719, DON GRANDA JR. 256-228-249-733, Jordan Vaughn 234-620, JD Booth 190, Mike Almon 633, DJ Granda 237-652.
Businessmen – Eric Graham 264-231-665, Matt Alexander 238-668, Joe Mumford 223-626, Brant Granda 222-608, Eric Baum 605, Don Granda Jr. 220-618.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 253-222-660.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 234-234-679, DOUG DUNHAM 300-222-227-749, Steve Swezey 226-226-647, Lane Baker 247-224-681, Tim McEntire 246-668, Jason Easler 225-243-646, DON GRANDA JR. 255-221-245-721, Ted Foister 244-656, Tyler Foister 225-615, Don Eaton 241-626, David Muckinhaupt 631, Art Barnes 245-232-692, George Wallace 235-626, Cooper Baum 276-225-680, Dylan Platz 228-620, DJ GRANDA 278-255-259-792.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 110, Bryson Beers 120-310, Blake Morgan 121-100-317, Jazmine Preston 108.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 203-258-237-698, Lane Arnett 245-172-569, Chase Stewart 201-170-176-547, Mazie Arnett 154-181-165-500, Katarina Cameron 195-192-555, Noah Scott 168-148-442, Hayden Dunham 132-139-178-449, Landon Dunham 120-127-127-374, Steven Heckman 161, Kevin Clark 114, Austin Nelson 102-116-124-342, Trevor Vetter 118-114-326, Lexi Potts 180-182-526, Meegan McKinney 195-192-555, Jackson McKinsey 134-130-353, Jay Villalba 109, Addison Medrick 136-125-373, Andrew Medrick 175-180, VICTORIA MEDRICK 209-257-639, Zoe Griggs 131-179-424.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 246-663, Ricky Kanline 228-227-657, Phil Rice 227-620, Dan Francis 254-269-692, DAN LILLY 247-258-245-750, Nate Fralick 237-232-676, Greg Brawn 234-233-667, Trevor Donnell 246-624, Jeff Keener 237-225-670, Brian Byers 258-687, Harry Hanks 236-614, Brian Stainbrook 606.
Tuesday Ladies – Nancy Hanks 212.
Tuesday Mixed – Ron Gilliland 252-640, DAN LILLY 238-244-703.
Wednesday Ladies – Debra Donnell 219, Barb Abbott 203, Brenda Gilliland 192.
Friday Morning – Ryan Williams 235-611, Harry Hanks 225-661, Charlie Shaffer 227-629, Chad Gilliland 259-227-692, Nancy Hanks 194.
Saturday Patriots – NATALIE HANKS 244-209-632, ANN DUNNEWOLD 236-224-643, Ed Hunter 251-247-691, Brian Stainbrook 234-651, MORGAN DONNELL 233-190-219-642, Trevor Donnell 248-228-656, Cody Brawn 266-628.
Sunday Mixed – Jeff Keener 628, Tim Johnson 278-645, Trevor Donnell 643, Trace Winsor 625, Joe French 608, Bill Muenz 610.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – James Zook 267-621, Amy Thomas 192, Shawn Whitehead 238-634, Josh Beerbower 224-621, Shawn Park 290-675, Aaron Krizon 256-645, Mike Almon 230-225-671, GARY McGRANAHAN 237-259-244-740, Troy Johnson 227-228-669, Jim Scrivens 256-628, Rob Benge 224-616, Chris Jannazzo 249-236-684, Donnie Graham 234-614, Andrew Barnes 235-647, Tom Archacki 245-220-674.
Plaza Men – JEREMY SMITH 222-247-266-735, BRANDON WACHOB 238-234-237-709, Brian Stallard 236-648, Tom Archacki 629, Rodrick Baird 222-601, Diane McHenry 196.
Monday Night Invitational – BRANDON WACHOB 269-258-710, Scott Grinnell 254-691, Tyler Barnes 278-689, Glen McCool Jr. 225-627, Rodrick Baird 236-616, Kurt Baird 614, Stephen Harvey 248-608, BRITNEY HOLBEN 247-611, ASHLEY SNYDER 247-652, Morgan Migliaccio 211-584,cindy Leister 203, Stacey Dodson 191.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 191.
Eagles 429 – Lewis SanFelice 241-639, DJ Reagle 230-635, Trevor Seher 236-603.
Early Birds – CHRIS MARKS 211-224-600.
Talon Men – Adam Wagner 265-610.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 212.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 214-619, Don Zimmer 225-568, Art Barnes 206-564, Michael Chance 226-562, Joe Furno 215-560, Terry Bowersox 191-547.
Senior Mixed – Joe Furno 219-560, Jim Hickernell 222-552, Albert Griggs 220-551, Bob Griggs 207, Mary Lou Lenhardt 183-465, Debra Yelenich 182, Jane Petruso 173, Joyce Graham 168, Betty Longo 159, Ingrid Hunt 153.
Youth Level 1 – Jared Cape 196-470, Meadow Rombold 154, Nathan Coon 193-484, Keirstynn Miller 191-522, Peyton Miller 182.
COCHRANTON LANES
Pioneer – Austin Roseberry 244-232-609, Wally Homa 614, Brandon Kriek 221-632, LEE DUCK 245-247-248-740, Tyler George 244-667, Zach Snyder 245-234-653, Michael Shoup 224-620, Dan Shilling 617, Ryan Williams 236-235-662, BILL STEIN 266-234-716, Shawn Smith 237-600, Brad Spring 256-236-688, Josh VanSise 223-621, Mike Bickford 225-618.
Sunday Nite Mixed – Nick Robinson 247-653, Karen Steadman 211-200, Kathy Wolfe 193, Larry Hoffman 224-600, LEE DUCK 279-245-730, Mary Talbot 193, Kelly Nelson 201.
