Don Granda Jr. wasn’t blowing smoke when he was talking about his son, DJ, and his bowling potential at the beginning of the season.
When asked who he thinks will have a lights-out year at his establishment, Lakeside Lanes, this season, Granda Jr. — without hesitation — responded, “I might be prejudiced, but DJ as he graduated college and his job allows him the ability to bowl multiple nights a week versus just a handful of times a year. He has always had the talent. He now has the time to bowl.”
Granda Jr. was spot-on.
Nine days after shooting his second career 300 game in the Wednesday Nighters League, the younger Granda was perfect again in the Businessmen League on Friday at Lakeside Lanes.
“The kid is gaining more and more confidence each week,” said Granda Jr. on Wednesday night. “He has been getting better each and every week at repeating shots. He is catching up to me.”
The new year has been great for the 22-year-old striking force. Two weeks ago, the left-handed Granda rolled games of 278, 255 and 259 for a 792 series in the Wednesday Nighters League.
Granda was unavailable for comments on his latest gem. How come? His job. Check out next week’s column for complete interview details.
‘Pops’ Granda cruising
Granda Jr. isn’t ready to hand over the family’s bowling bragging rights to his son just yet.
Although he didn’t throw any 300 games or 800 series in the last week, the G.O.A.T. crushed the 1-2 pocket in his league action at Lakeside Lanes by throwing three 750-plus series and a 709.
Mr. 300 fired games 234, 290 and 239 for a 763 series in Wednesday Nighters League; 268, 257 and 237 games for a 762 in NFL Mixed League and 246, 232 and 276 games for a 754 in Stewart’s Classic League.
In other Lakeside Lanes action, the smooth-shooting Tim McEntire rolled games of 254, 235 and 222 for a 711 in Stewart’s Classic League. A week earlier in the SCL, the savvy southpaw fired a 297 game.
Three other 700’s in Conneaut Lake: Doug Dunham (708 in NFL Mixed League), Brian Williams (704 in Businessmen League) and Jason Easler (700 in Wednesday Nighters League).
At the other houses:
Lost Lanes — The Fab Four — Jeff Keener, Dan “Dutchie” Lilly, Harry Hanks, and Dan Francis — lived up to their high standard with 700-plus performances. Keener tossed 234, 288 and 227 games for a 749 in the Spa League; Lilly rolled games of 225, 289 and 224 for a 738 in Tuesday Mixed League; Hanks shot games of 226, 233 and 279 for a 738 in Spa League; Francis banged out a 296 game and 718 in the Spa League.
In other men’s action, Brad Spring — proving he can put up big numbers at any house — rolled his third 700 at a third different house in a week with games of 237, 243 and 245 for a 725 in Saturday Patriots League. A week earlier, Spring shot 740 at Cochranton Lanes and 710 at Lakeside Lanes.
In women’s action, Natalie Hanks — tuning up for the Armstrong Classic this weekend — tossed two 600s in one night with games of 233, 226 and 226 for a 685 in Tuesday Mixed League, and 218, 222 and 205 games for a 645 in Tuesday Ladies League. Nancy Kashey also reached the 600 mark with a 605 in Wednesday Ladies League.
Armstrong Classic
A loaded field.
The names speak for themselves: Broc Baker, Sam Dewitt, Alan Felmlee, Artie Fink, Dan Francis, Dave Johnson, Jeff Keener, Zach Robertson and Matt White — the best of the best in western Pennsylvania, middle Pennsylvania, Ohio and part of New York.
These top-caliber bowlers — along with roughly 90 other keglers — will compete in the annual Armstrong Classic (formerly named Men’s Classic) on Saturday and Sunday at Lost Lanes.
The qualifying rounds are Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and match-play action and stepladder finals will be Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“I believe with Armstrong, who I want to thank, sponsoring the tournament had a lot to do with the great turnout,” said Lost Lanes co-owner and tournament direct Natalie Hanks.
When asked for a tournament prediction, Hanks kindly declined, “I do not want to name names and jinx anyone. I want to wish everyone good luck.”
Prediction? Right up my alley (no pun intended)!
Titusville bowling great Baker will win the 2023 Armstrong Classic by defeating defending champion Dewitt in the championship finals, avenging last weekend’s championship loss to Dewitt in the Lin Van Lanes Scratch 9-pin, No-Tap Tournament.
The other stepladder finalists: 3. Matt White, 4. Zach Robertson, 5. Jeff Keener.
You asked: Top 16 qualifiers? Joining Baker & Co. in match-play action: Nick Archacki, Felmlee, Francis, Johnson, Ricky Kanline, Corey Lynn, Heather Lyon, Ryan Park, Trent Petkas, Casey Vincent, and Ralph Wolfkiel. A sidenote on Archacki: Yours truly had a dream of the Marian University kegler winning the tournament.
A final prediction: Prognosticator “Cat” will be 75 percent or better on his picks.
Game on, high rollers!
Final words
Before you go onto another story, read the first bowler’s scores in the Spa League at Lost Lanes. It was a great night. Turned back the clock.
Bowlers and friends, yours truly highlighted it.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 238-238-669, Mark Perrine 236-645, Art Barnes 232-631, Ciera Robinson 200, Philip Young Sr. 226-602, Matt Nelson 230-602.
Pioneer – Wally Homa 221-638, Dan Shilling 623, Mark Williams 238-639, Ryan Williams 246-635, Brad Spring 222-637, Josh VanSise 265-227-622, Mike Bickford 233-621, Bill Anderson 222-603, Zach Locke 223-618.
Tuesday Mixed – Lee Duck 237-231-223-691, Jesse Jackson 237-612, Karen Steadman 204-198-591.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 238-227-639, Shaun Boyle 225-224-235-684, DON GRANDA JR. 246-232-276-754, Doug Dunham 606, TIM McENTIRE 254-235-222-711, Sonny Rauscher 224-630, Jordan Vaughn 235-647, Chad Beers 236-268-678, Glenn Dillon 627, Dan Tautin 619, Steve Swezey 237-220-635, Lane Baker 262-224-665.
NFL Mixed – Jan Dunham 191, Derek Dunham 233-621, DOUG DUNHAM 245-255-708, DON GRANDA JR. 268-257-237-762, Jordan Vaughn 235-605, Ryan Makepeace 234-634, Aaron Krizon 238-631, DJ Granda 248-221-648.
Businessmen – DJ GRANDA 300-670, Matt Alexander 257-650, Brant Granda 644, BRIAN WILLIAMS 234-267-704, Austin Granda 233-225-672, DON GRANDA JR. 235-280-709, George Wallace 255-658
National Mixed – Laurie Reigleman 196, Art Barnes 258-668.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 227-641, Steve Swezey 237-236-625, Lane Baker 224-603, Dan Francis 237-621, Shawn Park 257-231-654, JASON EASLER 230-253-700, Tom Baker 229-614, DON GRANDA JR. 235-290-239-763, Justin Foister 245-225-657, Ted Foister 265-231-653, Don Eaton 228-615, Andrew Barnes 226-247-225-698, Jordan Vaughn 236-610, Sonny Rauscher 247-604, Brad Spring 246-236-683, Cooper Baum 232-225-673, DJ Granda 235-256-686, George Wallace 626.
Prep – Bryson Beers 115-135-351, Jordan Clark 105.
Junior-Major – Lane Arnett 207-168-504, Chase Stewart 201-179-182-562, Mazie Arnett 152-195-159-506 Katarina Cameron 188, Noah Scott 151-145, Hayden Dunham 141-189-455, Landon Dunham 160-197-154-511, Steven Heckman 138-186-135-459, Kevin Clark 139-102-315, Austin Clark 106, Austin Nelson 111-126-333, Trevor Vetter 142-111-356, Lexi Potts 237-565, Jackson McKinsey 137-119-365, Jay Villalba 148-121-370, Addison Medrick 172-120-132-424, Andrew Medrick 189-187-200-576, Victoria Medrick 193-205-167-565, Nate Brace 114-121-337, Wyatt Griggs 120, Zoe Griggs 123-158-156-437, Kelan Finck 126-118-340.
LOST LANES
Spa – JIM HUNTER 300-238-257-795, Ricky Kanline 243-651, Tim Johnson 622, Brian Stainbrook 230-229-663, Eric Mansfield 254-246-690, Nathan Fralick 236-258-697, Greg Brawn 253-225-699, HARRY HANKS 226-233-279-738, Scott Richards 622, Brian Clark 616, JEFF KEENER 234-288-227-749, Trace Winsor 225-612, Steve Kinkade 616, Dan Lilly 234-627, DAN FRANCIS 296-718, Mark Orlop 604, Doug Francis 228-234-615, Ken Major 273-690.
Tuesday Ladies – Donna Winsor 220, Ashley Wrona 198, Stacie Baideme 221, NATALIE HANKS 218-222-205-645.
Tuesday Mixed – Donna Winsor 192-196, NATALIE HANKS 233-226-226-685, DAN LILLY 225-289-738, Ricky Kanline 657.
Wednesday Ladies – Barb Abbott 190-206, Morgan Donnell 204-204-578, NANCY KASHEY 191-241-605, Stacie Baideme 191, Christine Oosterberg 204, Natalie Hanks 201-192.
Friday Morning – James Baldwin 242-633, Bob Mudger 247-628, Charlie Shaffer 636, Ryan Williams 240-226-688, Harry Hanks 247-225-675, Brian Stainbrook 225-603.
Saturday Patriots – Ryan Paden 287-662, Jeff Keener 247-257-676, BRAD SPRING 237-243-245-725.
Sunday Mixed – Bill Muenz 233-233-685.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Shawn Whitehead 227-236-659, Josh Beerbower 225-224-234-683, Shawn Park 267-607, Seth Beerbower 246-610, Jim Scrivens 235-234-680.
Monday Night Invitational – Tyler Barnes 258-696, Anthony Card 236-665, Rodrick Baird 236-650, Brandon Wachob 623, Kurt Baird 235-619, Cody Gettig 608, KAYLA CARD 222-614, Britney Holben 212-574, Ashley Snyder 194, Stacey Dodson 193.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 228-651, Brandon Wachob 257-635, Jeff Heibel 606.
Eagles 429 – Dan Thomas 221-631, Lewis SanFelice 622, Jordan Walker 226-600.
Early Birds – Barb Ridgeway 196, Chris Marks 190.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 213-198, Stacey Johnson 203.
Senior Men – Michael Chance 205-575, Ralph Mowris 214-573, Ken Mudger 215-564, Art Barnes 205-559, Joe Furno 221-558, Joe Yeager 199-556, Cliff Seibel 205-549.
Senior Mixed – Michael Chance 247-639, Joe Furno 194-545, Albert Griggs 193-544, Jim Hickernell 202-543, Betty Longo 200-499, Kim Petruso 172, Mary Lou Lenhardt 164-486, Sheree Griggs 160.
