Ryan Williams has won several individual and team tournaments but none of them may be as sweet as the doubles tournament he won on Sunday.
Converting a difficult 2-4-8-10 split in the 10th frame of the title match, Williams and his partner, girlfriend Savannah Custard, captured the Dave Sopher Memorial Baker’s Tournament championship with a 249-244 (229-220 actual) handicap win over Scott Kurschinske and Archie Eismont at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville.
The Custard-Williams duo pocketed $500.
“Winning our first doubles championship together is very special,” said Williams.
Williams made it suspenseful, though.
Understanding he only needed to stay clean in the 10th frame to get handed the winning envelope, the normally calm, cool, and collected Williams uncharacteristically barely hit the head pin on his first shot — leaving the 2-4-8-10 split — one of the most challenging split conversions.
“I believe nerves got the best of me as I threw the ball a little too fast and it never really got to the pocket,” he said. “It was definitely a damn it moment.”
Williams didn’t blink, though, despite the errant shot. The right-hander calmly picked up the split and got good count on his fill ball to claim the championship.
“Amazingly enough my luck hadn’t run out yet that day as I was able to convert it for the spare.”
Williams and Custard were locked in for the most part in the eight-game qualifying round as they (alternating shots) tossed 210, 224, 202, 225, 214, 188, 278 and 204 actual games to qualify second for the stepladder finals.
“We grinded out solid games,” Williams said. “I think we only had one clean game all day. I missed two spares that I shouldn’t have, and Savannah covered all her makeable ones. It was a great day.”
Congrats, Ryan and Savannah!
Granda and sons
Not one, not two, but three Granda 700-plus rollers.
The one-of-a-kind Don Granda Jr. actually flirted with an 800 series as he fired games of 290, 235 and 267 for a 792 series in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes and his sons, DJ and Austin, tossed 718 and 707 totals in NFL Mixed League and Stewart’s Classic League, respectively.
Granda Jr.’s 290 has a unique spin: He switched balls after the first frame. Say what?
“I left the 2-4-7 and immediately switched to a ball (Radical Bigfoot Hybrid) with significantly less backend reaction,” he said. “I wasn’t locked in during practice with the DV8 Collision, but thought I had a good idea. I didn’t like the reaction I saw after the first ball.”
Only the frame-ahead Granda Jr. does that.
As for his high-scoring sons, Granda Jr. is quite proud: “They are both starting to roll the ball very well. It won’t be too long before I won’t be able to keep up with them.”
C’mon, Mr. 300 — it will be a few more years.
In other Lakeside action, Shawn Park opened with a 280 game and finished with a 738 series in Wednesday Nighters League … Jordan Vaughn, who has caught fire as of late, tossed games of 256, 254 and 223 for a 733 in Stewart’s Classic League … Shaun Boyle — last week’s column headliner after winning the inaugural Night Owl Tournament at Cochranton Lanes — rolled a 706 in Stewart’s Classic League and Matt Alexander shot a 702 in Businessmen League.
Plaza punishers
Brandon Wachob and Mike Almon were all business in their respective leagues at Plaza Lanes.
Throwing three 258-plus games, Wachob — the defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year — banged out games of 269, 258 and 260 for an eye-catching 787 series in Mixed Nuts League.
Almon nearly tossed his sixth career 300 game with a 298 in Commercial League and followed with 235 and 236 games for a 769 series.
As for his 298, Almon said, “I came in light and left the 2-5 pins. I got a little fast.”
In other Plaza action, Rodrick Baird fired games of 244, 268 and 226 for a 738 and Nick Archacki — home on college break — tossed a 703 in Plaza Men’s League. Andrew Barnes rolled a 711 in Commercial League.
At Lost Lanes, Dan Francis fired a 715 in Spa League and the legendary Natalie Hanks threw a 640 in Tuesday Ladies League.
Mowris shines
An oldie, but a goodie.
Ralph Mowris was spectacular — and consistent — in Senior Men’s League at Plaza Lanes as he rolled games of 235, 233 and 221 for a 689 series.
Great shooting, Ralph! He is currently averaging 201 in SML.
Potts on-fire
Another week, another Junior-Major League hot shot at Lakeside Lanes.
Lexi Potts, who has a couple 600 series on her young resume, tossed games of 200, 210 and 198 for a 608 series.
Great shooting, Lexi!
In other young (and I mean young) gun action, the seven-year-old Colton Keener — son of bowling standouts Jeff and Whitney Keener — electrified the Lost Lanes house by shooting a career-high 210 game in Juniors League.
Remember the name, Colton Keener.
On deck
This columnist got this perfect-game scoop late: Gary McGranahan, the Greenville bowling legend, tossed his 80th career 300 game on Tuesday in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
More details on McGranahan’s gem will be in next week’s column.
Final words
Have a blessed Merry Christmas, keglers and readers!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Mixed – Matt Nelson 222-618, Larry Hoffman 234-610, Karen Steadman 198.
Pioneer – Larry Hoffman 236-656, Brian Huth 235-221-639, Zach Locke 225-228-629, Shawn Smith 233-627, Brad Spring 244-222-653, Mike Bickford 258-626, Lee Duck 240-225-681, Cody Buckley 235-633, Shane Neff 621, Tyler George 228-601, Wally Homa 224-633.
Tuesday Mixed – Karen Steadman 213-213-596, Lee Duck 233-650.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 237-221-650, Frank Weingard 230-607, Kasey Kellogg 603, Barry Williams 232-257-691, John Gaunt 257-650, Paul King 256-232-641, Shawn Whitehead 224-621, Josh Beerbower 237-636, Shawn Park 225-222-655, Seth Beerbower 224-245-657, Art Barnes 606, MIKE ALMON 298-235-236-769, Gary McGranahan 246-616, Troy Johnson 245-626, Jim Scrivens 228-233-672, Rob Benge 227-624, Chris Jannazzo 229-248-646, Donnie Graham 620, ANDREW BARNES 245-268-711, Tom Archacki 231-630, Jeff Hamilton 226-618.
Plaza Men – RODRICK BAIRD 244-268-226-738, NICK ARCHACKI 266-703, Brandon Wachob 258-660, Jeremy Smith 222-635, Lewis SanFelice 254-621, Brian Stallard 619, Alan Collins 235-604.
Monday Night Invitational – Brandon Wachob 239-678, Rodrick Baird 227-643, Tyler Barnes 636, Kayla Card 215, Britney Holben 214, Stacey Dodson 212.
Mixed Nuts – Dave Miller 613, Ellie Schommer 222-199-590, Andrew Barnes 245-604, BRANDON WACHOB 269-258-260-787, Phil Rice 246-641, Chris Jannazzo 251-236-678, Brenda Kanline 194-197, Ricky Kanline 238-651, Ryan Williams 223-265-632.
Eagles 429 – Lewis SanFelice 243-657, Trevor Seher 224-638, Chris Berdis 601.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 204, Penny Gamble 192.
Ebonites – Cliff Seibel 255-616, Morgan Tau 192.
Swingers – Coleen Dahl 192, Traci Lippert 191.
Talon Men – Don Andrews 236-633, Art Maisner 621, Scott Joiner 242-604.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 235-233-221-689, Art Barnes 233-661, Bill Miller 205-572, Bill Schutz 210-565, John Gaunt 232-564, Bill McCune 201-563, Cliff Seibel 190-549, Ed Burdick 190-545, Joe Furno 214-544.
Senior Mixed – Albert Griggs 204, Joe Furno 201, Wayne Bowers 200, Jake Perrine 195, Michael Chance 190, David Snyder 189, Sheree Griggs 177, Mary Lou Lenhardt 166, Judy Bowman 162, Ingrid Hunt 157.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ Granda 224-257-675, SHAUN BOYLE 252-270-706, AUSTIN GRANDA 235-255-707, DON GRANDA JR. 290-235-267-792, Doug Dunham 244-658, DON EATON 257-245-714, JORDAN VAUGHN 256-254-223-733, Chad Beers 227-247-224-698, Jeff Bragg 612, Dan Tautin 221-622.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 235-226-676, DON GRANDA JR. 235-225-232-692, Aaron Krizon 224-233-672, Mike Almon 233-245-675, Cindy Carlson 210, DJ GRANDA 245-236-718.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 258-667, Don Granda Jr. 269-644, DJ Granda 224-668, MATT ALEXANDER 269-231-702, Bill Newhard 260-656, Brant Granda 269-236-695, Brian Williams 226-629.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 237-227-672, Doug Dunham 227-236-655, Derek Dunham 232-642, Steve Swezey 242-257-694, Tom Sherbondy 290-224-684, Donnie Zarembinski 613, Jeff Litwiler 600, SHAWN PARK 280-242-738, Jason Easler 236-230-636, David King 251-249-696, DON GRANDA JR. 237-258-701, Justin Foister 227-225-633, David Muckinhaupt 223-235-625, Andrew Barnes 244-643, Austin Granda 225-617, Sonny Rauscher 266-687, Cooper Baum 247-662, DJ Granda 227-237-646.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 181-202, Lane Arnett 173, Mazie Arnett 170-215-507, Katarina Cameron 219-192-573, Hayden Dunham 140-188-442, Landon Dunham 114-119-107-340, Steven Heckman 129-130-366, Kevin Clark 111-146-122-379, Austin Nelson 110-107-312, Trevor Vetter 147-353, LEXI POTTS 200-210-198-608, Abigail Powell 155-177-197-529, Meegan McKinsey 180, Jackson McKinsey 119, Adrian Moyers 130-144-381, Addison Medrick 151-127-130-408, Andrew Medrick 169-169-224-562, Victoria Medrick 184-198-215-597, Nate Brace 110-121, Zoe Griggs 115, Kelan Finck 105.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 242-659, Joe Paden 264-682, Ricky Kanline 258-686, DAN FRANCIS 258-245-715, Doug Francis 279-608, Ed Hunter 230-651, Harry Hanks 237-658, Nate Fralick 257-621, Greg Brawn 607, Jeff Keener 235-613, Mitch Worley 252-615.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 234-194-212-640.
Tuesday Mixed – Phil Rice 238-641, Greg Brawn 645, Natalie Hanks 197-211-578, Allen Simpson 612.
Wednesday Ladies – Barb Abbott 194-202.
Friday Morning – Bob Mudger 633, Ryan Williams 618, John Singleton 615.
Sunday Mixed – Jeff Keener 637, Joe French 250-614, Natalie Hanks 202-214-595, Mark Deyoung 225-245-639.
