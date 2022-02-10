Brian Byers is a great con artist.
Exhibiting an unbelievable calmness in the 10th frame, Byers achieved his elusive bowling goal with three pin-crushing 1-3 pocket strikes for his first career 300 game in the Spa League at Lost Lanes on Monday night.
The apparent cool-headed Byers bluffed all the Spa bowlers. He was sweating bullets.
“I was nervous as hell going into the ninth frame, then the 10th frame, and then the 11th ball, and last strike,” he said, whose previous high game was 278. “I might have not looked nervous from the outside, but inside it was bad. It was way too quiet. I knew everyone was watching and that was even more nerve wracking. But, I was in the zone that everyone talks about. It’s a great feeling to make that exclusive club.”
Welcome to the club, Brian.
“The 300 has been something I have been after for several years,” said the 54-year-old. “I have come close several times, but just couldn’t carry the shot when I needed it.”
Byers knew immediately that he was locked in.
“I threw four strikes in practice and thought it might be a good night. But, like always, I never count on it until the 12th ball is released. As I’ve said, I was in the zone. My approach was great, my swing was good, and everything was great.”
The right-handed Byers bowled a little bit as a youngster, but then went into the military and didn’t pick up a bowling ball again for approximately 20 years. He returned to the sport in 2011 at Lost Lanes, and his friends have kept him rolling since.
“I have a lot of really good friends who I bowl with,” he said. “I bowl in great leagues at Lost Lanes, and Harry and Natalie Hanks are awesome. When I am struggling, they are always there to help, even if they are not bowling well.”
Concluding, Byers said, “It’s people like you, Zeke (Dave Zelasco) and Jimmy Lynn and others that are an inspiration to watch and learn from true role models.”
Yours truly & Co. were watching Byers on Monday night.
Congrats, Brian!
Dewitt claims Classic
The eighth (not third) time is a charm for Sam Dewitt.
Positioning himself in front of the ball return, the Pittsburgh native Dewitt – who has reached the annual two-a-year Lost Lanes Men’s Classic stepladder finals an incredible eight times in recent years – finally broke through and claimed his first-ever tournament championship on Sunday with a 205-187 victory over Ryan Colburn of Jamestown, N.Y.
“It’s a big relief to finally this tournament,” said Dewitt, who regularly bowls in PBA regional tournaments. “This tournament is one of my favorites.”
It’s easy to know why: The wood conditions.
Realizing the lane conditions were breaking down after eight games of bowling, Dewitt shifted to his favorite spot on the approach to compensate for the uncontrollable hooking from his original line – in front of the ball return. He was gripping-and-ripping it and most of his shots charged into the 1-3 pocket in his semifinal match against Gary McGranahan of Greenville (226-215 win) and championship match against Colburn.
“I love playing this shot,” he said. “Once I knew I could carry on lane 12, I was set.”
Against Colburn, Dewitt – overcoming a first-frame open – ripped off four consecutive strikes from the third-through-sixth frames to take a 137-115 lead. He cruised the rest of the way.
A different story against McGranahan.
Rallying with a three-bagger from the seventh-through-ninth frames, McGranahan – who tossed two 300 games in the tourney, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, the only perfect games in the event – had an opportunity to beat Dewitt in the 10th frame with a spare and strike, but chopped the 3-6-10 spare.
Dewitt took a sigh of relief and then went to work against Colburn.
Classic notes: Lost Lanes and Lakeside Lanes smasher Dan Francis finished fifth, losing a tough 208-202 outcome to Andrew Smith of Altoona in the opening stepladder match … An additional note on McGranahan: He tossed a third consecutive-day 300 game in the Monday Night League at Celebrity Lanes in Greenville. Three 300’s in three days! An incredible feat! He now has 76 in his fabulous career. Congrats, Gary! … Six other local standouts also made the match-play cut: 8. Jeff Keener, 10. Ricky Kanline, 11. Chris Jannazzo, 13. Doug Dunham, 15. Natalie Hanks, 16. Glenn Dillon … Dillon is a great story. The 68-year-old bowling legend – who won his share of scratch tournaments in his heyday in the 1970’s through 1990’s – qualified 13th for match-play action. He shot a 258 in his final game to make the 16-bowler cut. In match-play action, Dillon tossed a 262 in his second game, but then ripped open his thumb in his third game and wasn’t as sharp the remaining the games. It’s been approximately 10-to-12 years since Dillon last competed in the Men’s Classic. Great job, Glenn!
Granda Jr. cranking up
Don Granda Jr. is back!
Sidelined with a bicep injury for a couple months, Don Granda Jr. has returned with a vengeance, throwing three 700’s in the last week at Lakeside Lanes, including two eye-catching sets.
The left-handed legend fired games of 266, 280 and 224 for a 770 in Stewart’s Classic League and 264, 227 and 268 games for a 759 in NFL Mixed League. He also had a 716 in Wednesday Nighters League.
I’m glad to see a healthy Granda Jr. back on the lanes.
In other Lakeside Lanes action, the back-to-back, 300-game roller Tom Baker tossed 265 and 246 games for a 727 in Stewart’s Classic League … Andrew Barnes, last week’s column headliner, and Steven King also reached the 700 mark with 721 and 700 totals, respectively, in Wednesday Nighters League and Stewart’s Classic League … In women’s action, Kristina Krizon threw a 146 triplicate in NFL Mixed League. Great job, Kristina!
Beerbower blasts ‘em
A strong candidate for Cat’s First-Team, All-Kegler squad: Seth Beerbower.
Continuing his dominance in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes, the sharp-shooting Beerbower fired games of 259, 263 and 252 for a whopping 774 series.
Great shooting, Seth!
In other Plaza Lanes action, left-handed Brandon Wachob tossed 256 and 268 games for a 743 in Monday Invitational League.
Locked-in Lilly
Dan “Dutchie” Lilly was locked and loaded in Spa League at Lost Lanes.
Flirting with a 300 game with a 289 in his second game, the left-handed Lilly tossed his highest series of the season with a 761. His bookend games were 244 and 228.
In other Lost Lanes action, Mitch Worley smashed ‘em in Sunday Mixed League with 265 and 268 games for a 743 series … Dan Francis – fresh off his fifth-place finish in the Men’s Classic – returned to the Cambridge Springs house the following day and shot games of 247, 279 and 258 for a 738 in Spa League … Long-time friend Joe Paden also tossed those series numbers in the Spa League with games of 256, 247 and 235 … Throwing 258 and 247 games, Mark Deyoung rolled a 718 in Sunday Mixed League … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks threw two 600’s with a 636 in Sunday Mixed League and 619 in Wednesday Night Ladies League, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Hanks, was on her game in Tuesday Ladies League with games of 211, 223 and 211 for a 645.
At Cochranton Lanes, veteran kegler Mark Williams ruled the action in the Pioneer League with games of 226, 269 and 227 for a 722 series … Doug Wagner shot a 190 triplicate in the Pioneer League.
Mind-boggling results
Who leaves “two” 5-7-10 splits on the same night? Yours truly, in the Spa League at Lost Lanes on Monday night.
On deck …
This columnist is looking forward to interviewing next week’s column headliner, Jeremy Smith. In Commercial League at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday night, the explosive Smith lit up the Smock Highway house by shooting games of 267, 279 and 266 for a monstrous 812 series.
Please check in next week for complete details.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Karen Steadman 191.
Pioneer – Chad Robinson 243-612, Brad Spring 233-617, Brian Huth 236-269-688, MARK WILLIAMS 226-269-227-722, Dan Shilling 269-684, Wade Sheatz 225-630, Jeffrey Brumagin 234-630, Kipp Decker 222-646, Andrew Barnes 624, Lee Duck 220-628, Cody Buckley 234-628, Doug Wagner 190 triplicate.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Jesse Jackson 250-623.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 225-602, Dave Zelasco 246-632, Ricky Kanline 256-626, Jeff Keener 248-246-690, Joe French 278-633, DeWayne Reichel 279-657, Ryan Paden 243-238-668, Greg Brawn 604, John Burnell 245-616, Dan Francis 268-647, Mark Orlop 267-619, Matt Orlop 614, Brian Byers 234-607, Randy Moffat 243-635, DAN LILLY 244-289-228-761, DeWayne Reichel 268-652, JOE PADEN 256-247-235-738, Greg Brawn 638, Gary Lilly 235-634, Dan Lilly 235-234-682, DAN FRANCIS 247-279-258-738, Doug Francis 266-670, John Burnell 228-634, Harry Hanks 636, John Davis 259-697, Jeff Keener 266-687, Joe French 226-604, Dave Zelasco 624, Everett Schwerin 235-605, Steve Reisenauer 613, BRIAN BYERS 300-671, Austin Bedow 256-630.
Tuesday Ladies – Stacie Baideme 225, NANCY HANKS 211-223-211-645.
Tuesday Mixed – John Burnell 602, John Singleton 280-676, Dan Lilly 613, Ricky Kanline 233-659.
Wednesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 201-205-213-619.
Friday Morning – Ryan Williams 238-235-682, Dan Lilly 634, Harry Hanks 226-641, Jim Gilbert 618, Charlie Shaffer 616.
Sunday Mixed – MITCH WORLEY 265-268-743, Justin Tapper 617, Brian Byers 232-226-655, MARK DEYOUNG 258-247-718, Bill Muenz 246-630, Joe French 229-635, NATALIE HANKS 234-206-196-636, Jeff Keener 232-630, Randy Moffat 234-644.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – TOM BAKER 265-246-727, Shaun Boyle 242-640, Doug Tabar 234-222-666, DON GRANDA JR. 266-280-224-770, Doug Dunham 621, Sonny Rauscher 600, Derek Dunham 623, Glenn Dillon 223-622, Chad Beers 257-658, Wayne Sparks 230-243-675, Jeff Bragg 234-613, STEVEN KING 227-246-227-700.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 235-626, DON GRANDA JR. 264-227-268-759, Don Granda Sr. 619, Kristina Krizon 146 triplicate, Mike Almon 241-222-677.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Sheri Baker 195, Amanda King 234.
Businessmen – Brian Williams 235-227-680.
Wednesday Nighters – Ted Foister 222-227-649, Glenn Dillon 234-226-663, Derek Dunham 259-619, Steve Swezey 223-615, Dennis Chess 236-611, Tim McEntire 234-224-650, Dan Francis 246-651, ANDREW BARNES 247-278-721, Brad Spring 234-647, Shawn Whitehead 246-642, Doug Tabar 600, DON GRANDA JR. 246-245-225-716, Chris Roberts 224-610, Chris Jannazzo 225-245-677.
Prep – Addison Medrick 123-115-324, Bryson Beers 130-308, Jackson McKinsey 134-108-333, Trevor Vetter 108-112-319.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 210-225-594, Lane Arnett 178-190-150-518, Katarina Cameron 179-176-174-529, Garrett Brown 223-528, Steven Heckman 136, Austin Clark 106, Mazie Arnett 161-152-448, Lexi Potts 188-505, Meegan McKinney 207-171-533, Eric Graham 186, Andrew Medrick 194-490, Victoria Medrick 177-197-189-563, Brandon Medrick 179-183-525, Nate Brace 120-106-318.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Ryan Park 611, Andrew Barnes 233-613, Tyler Barnes 239-601, Jeremy Smith 231-631, Josh Beerbower 249-674, SETH BEERBOWER 259-263-252-774, Shawn Park 238-244-688, Art Barnes 258-660, Mike Almon 223-232-628, Gary McGranahan 220-636.
Plaza Men – Tom Archacki 235-662, Dan Thomas 229-640, Anthony Colantonio 224-605, Rodrick Baird 246-600, Jasmine Shafer 212.
Monday Night Invitational – BRANDON WACHOB 256-268-743, Anthony Card 600, Stacey Dodson 204-193-573, Stephen Harvey Jr. 234-655, Ashley Snyder 197, Sue Hamilton 214, Scott Grinnell 245-226-689, Kayla Card 192-211-584, Ellie VanGuilder 203.
Early Birds – Robin Leri 198.
Ebonite – Eric Brown 267-678, James Zook 236-662, Cliff Seibel 230-610.
Mixed Nuts – Brandon Wachob 254-660, Ricky Kanline 226-607, Lena Roxberry 196.
Talon Men – Don Andrews 255-655.
Senior Men – Joe Belknap 226-246-637, Art Barnes 203-192-257-652, Gary Baker 190, John Gaunt 192-191-193-576, Bruce Heim 193-192-540, Joe Paris 193-569, Butch Schwab 201, Bill Schultz 244-579, Jake Perrine 182, Ralph Mowris 190-195-551, Jeff Heibel 211-199-567.
Senior Mixed – Clark Hoffman 233, Jeff Heibel 203, Dennis Mihoci 202-578, Bob Barton 190, Roger Beck 186, Jake Perrine 182, Sheree Griggs 172, Cherlyn Bowers 167, Betty Longo 160-476, Mary Lou Lenhardt 156, Carol Kuhn 155, Kim Petruso 151.
Youth Level 1 – Landon Plyler 202-565, Cameron Plyler 175-491, Trent Hoban 179-482, Peyton Miller 193-545, Sheldon Snyder 168-479, Keirstynn Miller 185-511.