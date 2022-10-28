I happened to listen to the Kevin Stefanski post-game press conference following the Browns’ most recent loss, this one by three points to the hated Ravens, 23-20.
I could feel Kevin’s pain coming through the radio. “I think you understand how frustrating this is...you come close and you don’t get it done, that is really frustrating.” I think he used “frustrating” about a dozen times in his opening statement. Was the outcome frustrating to the team and to the fans? No doubt. Was it disappointing? Definitely. Was it surprising? No, emphatically no.
In my last column I (cleverly I thought) dubbed the Browns the Team That Almost Always Almost Wins. In support of that proposition, your honor, let me introduce Exhibit No.-oh, gee, I’ve forgotten what number I’m on there have been so many.
At any rate, it was the Browns vs. Ravens this past Sunday. Again, the Browns played just good enough to almost win, or maybe it’s just bad enough to lose. Whatever. They had a chance and blew it. They almost never make the pivotal play at the most important time and the Baltimore game was more of the same.
Down by three in the closing moments the Browns recovered a fumble. Jacoby Brissett moved them from their own 16 to inside Ravens territory. He then launched a beautiful sideline strike to Amari Cooper who danced into the endzone for what looked like a go-ahead touchdown. For those of us who still hold out hope, that one got us jumping off of our couches. But wait, it’s the Browns.
When you’re known to be a bad team you just don’t get the calls. It was ticky-tacky, but the refs got Cooper for pushing off; no TD, 10-yard penalty. Things stalled and the Browns ended up lining up for the tying 56-yard field goal — very makeable for the thunder-legged York. Hold on, what’s that flag? The Browns were called for a questionable (very, very questionable) false start penalty.
They ended up having to set up for a 60-yard goal. But wait, if you were previously at a 56-yarder, and you get backed up five yards, it should have then been 61 yards, right? Well, evidently the kicker and the holder didn’t correctly count out the yardage and the kick was made from one yard closer to the line of scrimmage. Field goal try blocked, game over. It’s a bit of a cliché, but it fits: the Browns are their own worst enemy. They do just enough wrong to lose a winnable game.
The ironic thing about all the hoopla surrounding the controversial penalties and the Browns’ miscues was that it almost certainly wouldn’t have affected the ultimate outcome. There was still 2:00 left in the game. Didn’t you just know, deep down, that Lamar Jackson would have slashed and slithered his way down the field and that Justin Tucker would have won the game on the last play of the game? The way it turned out was maybe more humane than the slow death that has been often inflicted upon us in the past.
So, with a 2-5 record and riding a four game losing streak the Browns look ahead to a Halloween night game against the resurgent Cincinnati Bengals. Surprisingly, the Browns enter Monday night sporting a four game winning streak against the Bengals. But the Browns, understandably, are listed as 3 ½ point underdogs.
Here is one thing that could help their chances. Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing, rushing TDs, yards after catch and number of explosive plays. When Chubb gets 20 or more rushing attempts the Browns are 2-0. When Chubb gets less than 20 rushing attempts the Browns are 0-5. Gee, Kevin, what do you think the game plan should be?
It feels like the Browns enter the Bengals game standing precariously on the edge of a precipice. Another loss and they risk their season and their playoff hopes, plunging into a deep abyss of futility and utter irrelevance.
The bye week follows the Bengals game and that’s when the firings and the roster shake-ups could start happening. Also, look out for the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Will the Browns be sellers? If I were Greedy Williams or Kareem Hunt I wouldn’t be signing any lease extensions. This is usually the point when Browns fans start their time-honored tradition of beginning to study mock drafts. Oh, drat, I almost forgot — we traded away most of our draft picks.
For the first time this season I am not expecting — or predicting — the Browns to win their Monday Night Football game. They may very well be on a par with Cincinnati talent-wise, but it’s quite obvious that individual talent isn’t cutting it. Not with this team, not with their current culture. The players change, the coaches change. Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose, as the French proverb goes, the more it changes, the more it’s the same thing.
My only real concern is having to stay up until midnight to see them almost win. Frustrating is right Kevin.
