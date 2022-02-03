Lakeside Lakes was infested by a couple “Killer B’s” last Wednesday – Andrew Barnes and Lane Baker.
Sharing the spotlight in the Wednesday Nighters League, Barnes and Baker tossed 300 games in the first and third games, respectively. Following are complete details and comments on their perfect performances:
Barnes rolls No. 8
Two weeks ago, Barnes watched his good friend – and “mentor,” per Barnes – Chris Jannazzo shoot a 300 game in the Thursday Night All-Stars League at Rolling Meadow in Erie.
It got Barnes’ juices flowing.
After rolling his ninth straight strike, Barnes thought of Jannazzo’s perfecto, and buckled down by closing out the deal with three textbook strikes in the 10th frame for his eighth career 300 game, and first at Lakeside Lanes.
Jannazzo was there, too.
“After my sixth strike, I saw Chris coming towards me out of the corner of my eye,” said Barnes, who finished with a 684 series. “He put his fist out and we fist bumped, and he said, ‘It’s your turn.’ That meant a lot.”
Barnes also had another strong motive: To throw a 300 game in front of his father, Art, who bowls on the same team. Surprisingly, it was the first time the elder Barnes witnessed his son’s 300-game greatness.
“I will remember this 300 because my dad was able to see me shoot it,” he said. “It was a great feeling.”
In late October in the Wednesday Nighters League, the roles were reversed as Art Barnes shot his first career 300 game in front of his son.
Barnes might be having his best all-around season as the 31-year-old has been bangin’ ‘em consistently at three houses – Cochranton Lanes, Lakeside Lanes and Plaza Lanes. Averages: 211 at Cochranton Lanes and Plaza Lanes, and 210 at Lakeside Lanes. He tossed a 268 game and 702 series last week in Commercial League at Plaza.
“The ball has been coming off my hand great this season,” he said. “I’m just trying to stay focused on my game as much as possible. I also think bowling at Lakeside Lanes regularly for the first time has helped my game.”
Congrats, Andrew!
Baker tosses No. 11
When Don Granda Jr. speaks in bowling terms, you listen.
Receiving a valuable bowling tip from the legendary Granda Jr. prior to his third game, Baker was perfect for the 11th time in his brilliant career.
After two sub-par games (201 and 177), Granda Jr. pulled Baker aside and offered the following advice:
“He told me to shorten my steps for better balance, and that paid off the last game,” said Baker. “It helped me keep my speed up and I had better roll on my ball.”
Bo knows football (the youngins probably don’t get it) … Granda Jr. knows bowling.
Baker knew after his eighth strike that a 300 game was within reach.
“My shot in the eighth was on the nose, but it carried,” he said. “At that point, I thought it might be possible. The ninth- and 10th-frame balls were solid, and I was lucky enough to carry for my 300 game.”
Congrats, Lane!
Top shooters
Area’s other high rollers last week:
Cochranton Lanes – You should know by now: Mr. Lee Duck. The right-hander tossed 235 and 279 games for a 723 in Tuesday Nite Mixed League and had a 702 in Sunday Night Mixed League.
Lakeside Lanes – Two savvy keglers ruled: Sonny Rauscher and Glenn Dillon. The former banged out games of 235, 227 and 253 for a 715 series in Stewart’s Classic League, while the latter shot 225 and 268 games for a 710 in Wednesday Nighters League.
Lost Lanes – Nancy Hanks showed the men how it’s done in Friday Morning League. Bowling among men and women, Hanks tossed the highest series with a 670 series. Her games were 225, 220 and 225. Great shooting, Nancy! … Her sister-in-law, Natalie Hanks, was her dominant self, throwing three 600’s – two 238 games and 671 series in Sunday Mixed League, 243 and 236 games for 661 in Tuesday Ladies League, and 649 in Saturday Patriots League … Kristy Wolf – a former Cat’s Bowler of the Year – shot a 611 in Saturday Patriots League … In men’s action, Dan “Dutchie” Lilly rolled 257 and 258 games for a 726 in Tuesday Mixed League.
Plaza Lanes – Just call Rodrick Baird, the “Plaza Punisher.” Once again, the bowling legend Baird destroyed the lumber in Plaza Men’s League with 269, 228 and 233 games for a 730 … Anthony Card rolled a 265 game and 713 in Monday Invitational League … The Barnes’ brothers, Andrew and Tyler, were double trouble in Commercial League – both shooting 700’s. Tyler Bares fired a 709 (Andrew’s 702 highlighted in his 300-game capsule).
Dodson finishes 10th
Josh Dodson gets one heckuva attaboy.
Bowling only in one league this season, Dodson still felt confident in his talents and competed in the high-octane 59th Annual Times-News Open the last three weekends, featuring the greatest Erie bowlers, who some bowl three or four times a week.
Dodson held his own by finishing 10th – which started with 160-plus bowlers.
In the final 16-game, head-to-head matches on Saturday and Sunday (eight games each day) at Rolling Meadows and Eastway Lanes, respectively, Dodson posted a 6-9-1 record.
“I’m a little disappointed in myself overall bowling wise, but for just bowling three games a week, bowling 16 games in two days kicked my butt,” said Dodson on Facebook. “I’m proud of my 10th-place finish. It’s an honor to have my name on a list among these other great bowlers.”
Erie legend Mike Machuga won the event with an impressive 14-1-1 record. His 16-game pinfall was 4,295, which included bonus points for each match won.
Plyler punishes ‘em
Boy Wonder strikes again!
Throwing 226 and 218 games, Landon Plyler reached the 600 series plateau again this season with a 644 in Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes.
The 14-year-old young gun sensation Plyler is averaging an eye-catching 206 this season.
Great shooting, Landon!
A sidenote in Youth Level 1 League: Promising Peyton Miller showed flashes of a potential 300-game bowler – in practice though. She started with six strikes in a row, and after a 7-count spare in the seventh frame, threw the last five X’s for a 277 game.
Great game, Peyton!
In Junior-Major League action at Lakeside Lanes, Dylan Platz fired a 256 game and 647 series. Great shooting, Dylan!
Potts wins honor
January’s Bowler of the Month: Lexi Potts.
Turning heads in the annual Ladies Classic at Lost Lanes on Jan. 8-9, the 14-year-old Potts was phenomenal in her first-ever women’s tournament: Qualifying as the top six-game qualifier with four 200-plus actual games, going 4-2 in match-play action to claim the fifth spot in stepladder finals, and reeling off three straight victories to finish second to Brenda Gilliland, who prevailed with a 270-222 (handicap) win.
Did you get all that? It was the Potts’ Show.
The shooting-up young gun rolled actual games of 214, 211, 219 and 203 in the qualifying round. She continued her 200-game roll with two 214s in match-play action and 201 and 212 games in stepladder finals.
“At no time did the matches seem too big for her,” said her proud father, J.J. Potts.
Tournament director Natalie Hanks also chimed in: “If she was nervous at all, it never showed. Once she was up on the lane, she did her thing.”
Remembering ‘BK’
Fly high, “BK.”
The past few days have been tough for yours truly – knowing one of my closest friends the past 35-plus years has been fighting for his life, and it was only a matter of time before he died.
Got the heartbreaking text on Wednesday morning: Bob “BK” Komora – one of my all-time favorite softball and bowling teammates, and one of the coolest cats you would ever meet – passed away at the age of 72.
I have two great, and untold, stories about my dear friend, “BK.”
In 1983, yours truly played in a pick-up softball tournament at the Lincoln Avenue Softball Complex and got injured while sliding into home plate. While in severe pain on the ground, a player rushes to my aid, advising me to stay on ground.
Not one of my teammates. Komora, who was playing first base for the opposing team. I didn’t know him. Remember these words, “You don’t know me, but I know you. I know your Pops.”
The beginning of our fun-loving, five-decade friendship. In mid-1980’s, we started playing softball together occasionally, and had a blast hanging out – in more ways than one, if you know what I mean.
We then started bowling together, periodically throughout the years, too.
The other stand-out story: At my father’s funeral services in 2007, “BK” showed up with a shaved head. He said, “I did this for you, Cat.” Tears.
Komora was that type of guy.
Rest in peace, “BK.” Thanks for all the great memories!