Tyler Barnes made the right ball changes at the right time in the annual Armstrong Classic on Sunday at Lost Lanes.
Putting his game into overdrive in the fourth game of match-play action by switching to his Hammer urethane ball and then going back to a reactive ball in the third frame of the championship match, Barnes won the biggest tournament of his career with a 237-204 victory over defending champion Sam Dewitt of Pittsburgh.
Barnes pocketed $1,500.00.
“Winning this tournament is by far my biggest bowling accomplishment,” said the ecstatic Barnes afterwards. “It feels amazing. I've had quite a few tournaments the past couple years that I've barely missed the cut in, especially this one. So just making the cut again was pretty much my goal going into it and to win it was beyond anything I expected.”
Early on in match-play action, it appeared Barnes was going to be packing his equipment after the six games as he was only 41 pins over through three games.
After converting spares in the second and third frames of his fourth match, Barnes made a decision he very often makes.
“Not carrying very well in game three and the beginning of game four, I knew that I needed to make some kind of change. So I did something I very rarely do and pulled out a urethane ball, the Purple Hammer. I knew some other bowlers were throwing urethane and based on what I was seeing it felt like the right move to make. I struck from the fourth frame until the very last ball, leaving a 9-count.”
In numerals, a 266 game.
Barnes will remember his next game forever: He shot his 10th career 300 game, firmly putting him in contention of making the stepladder finals.
“Throwing a 300 game in this tournament is a tremendous thrill,” he said. “I had gotten myself into a nice groove. I felt that I made the right decision and put the right ball in my hand with the urethane. And I was able to play a line that I'm very comfortable playing.”
Barnes still had work to do.
Tied for second with White going into the final match-play game, the 35-year-old Armstrong Classic champion knew he still had to keep his foot on the throttle to make the stepladder finals.
Mission accomplished — gangbusters style.
Throwing 10 pin-crushing strikes in the 1-3 pocket, Barnes locked up the top seed in the stepladder finals with a 269 game.
“I missed in the first frame, pulling it inside a little leaving the 3-6, maybe still trying to settle back in after the 300. Then I struck every shot besides a 10-pin in the sixth frame. It was just making good shots and I kept having all 10 go down except for those few frames.”
Unbelievably in the next hour or so there was a hotter bowler in the Cambridge Springs house — Dewitt.
The Pittsburgh sharp-shooter completely demolished the Lost Lanes’ lumber in his opening three stepladder matches by throwing games of 267, 297 and 290 — an 854 series — to defeat Broc Baker, Matt White and Trent Petkas to reach the championship match.
What were you thinking, Tyler?
“Just wow, it was impressive to watch. Sam is a phenomenal bowler and he's one of those guys that always seems to be near the top of any tournament he bowls, no matter what kind of shot is put out. I knew Sam was going to be tough to beat. So, all I could do is try to throw every shot the best that I could and hope the pinfall was on my side. I also knew I couldn't afford to waste any frames so if I felt something wasn't quite right I needed to make a change and make it fast.”
Barnes did exactly that — making a ball change at the opportune time.
After a first-frame spare and an uncharacteristic Brooklyn strike in second frame with the urethane Hammer, Barnes understood it was now or never, so he reverted to his reactive equipment — but a different ball, the DV8 Damn Good Verge Pearl (a fitting name, huh?).
Barnes was two-for-two in his ball changes.
Beginning in the fourth frame, Barnes took complete control of the match by reeling off seven consecutive strikes to close out Dewitt, who started losing his carry as he left 10-pins in the second, fourth and seventh frames.
“I made an adjustment back to the right a little in the fourth frame and found the right spot to be. Then it was just making good shots and getting the pinfall to go with it.”
Seconds later, Barnes picked up the trophy he had been pursuing for years — the Armstrong Classic.
Tournament tidbits
- Barnes’ 835 in his final three match-play games is a career-high series.
- Dewitt was an overpowering buzz saw in the opening three stepladder finals matches.
Smashing the 1-3 pocket repeatedly, Dewitt ripped off 30 strikes in 31 shots with his Radical Results Pearl bowling ball to easily defeat opponents, Baker (267-188), White (297-182) and Petkas (290-159).
Against Baker, Dewitt opened with a 9-spare and reeled off eight consecutive strikes heading into the 10th frame. With game in hand, Dewitt used two other bowling balls in the 10th and got 9- and 8-counts on his shots.
Going back to his Radical Results Pearl against White, Dewitt continued his striking streak by throwing the front 11 before tossing a 7-count on his last shot.
After opening with a 9-spare against Petkas, the red-hot Dewitt went back on the strike train by throwing the last 11.
Again: 30 strikes in 31 shots with the Radical Results Pearl.
- While Barnes and Dewitt had the bowlers and onlookers buzzing on Sunday, it was Alan Felmlee who grabbed the attention on Saturday with his powerful bowling skills.
Finishing with 289, 232 and 279 games (an even 800) in the six-game qualifying round, Felmlee — a former Men’s Classic champion — entered the match-play round as the top seed with 1,477 pins, a jaw-dropping 246 average.
Match-play action didn’t go as well for Felmlee as he finished ninth.
- Yours truly hit on three of his stepladder finals predictions: Dewitt, Baker and White. As for the top 16, below .500: Seven-for-16. Not naming names, but a couple of my good friends let me down.
- Rounding out the top 16: 6. Killian Kirkpatrick, 7. Dan Francis, 8. Frank Cole, 9. Felmlee, 10. Heather Lyon, 11. Danny Mackowski, 12. Cody Vincent, 13. Ryan Colburn, 14. Doug Francis, 15. Anthony Card, 16. Paul Marnella.
Like father, like son
DJ Granda probably watched his father, Don, do it 100 times in his in-the-future Pennsylvania State Bowling Hall of Fame career: Change balls and proceed to shoot a 300 game.
It happened to the Granda youngster recently.
In the Businessmen League at Lakeside Lanes, Granda — struggling to get a good ball reaction to the pocket — switched to his Hammer Black Widow in the 10th frame of his second game and struck out.
The 23-year-old Granda continued his striking barrage in his third game as he rolled his third career 300 game and second in a span of nine days.
“I couldn’t get anything to work as I had a really rough second game but I ended that game with the Widow and struck out from there.”
As for bowling two 300s in nine days, Granda said, “It’s great. I hadn’t been able to string enough (strikes) along to hit a 300 for a few years, so tripling my count in a few days was great.”
Granda rolled his first 300 in 2017 in the Junior League at Lakeside Lanes.
In Stewart’s Classic League action on Monday, Granda found the 1-2 pocket often again as he rolled 258 and 245 games for a 716 series.
Duck oh-so-close
Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck was in familiar territory in the Pioneer League on Monday night: The front 11.
However, on this occasion, Duck — who has 18 career 300 games — didn’t finish the job as he left the 6-pin on his last ball for a 299 game, fueling him to an impressive 774 series.
Duck’s other games were 259 and 216.
The Cochranton crusher was also locked and loaded in the Tuesday Mixed League as he threw 255, 242 and 237 games for a 734 series.
Great shooting, Lee!
Card crushes ‘em
Anthony Card might be the best kept secret in the local bowling circuit.
Continuing to throw high games with not much hoopla, Card was dominant again in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes with games of 235, 257 and 279 for an awesome 771 series.
It was the beginning of a sensational week for the Titusville kegler.
Competing in the Armstrong Classic, the right-handed Card — who fired his first career 800 series with an 814 in October at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville — tossed back-to-back 269 games in the qualifying round to reach match-play action and finished 15th in the 112-bowler field.
In other Plaza Lanes action, the left-handed Chris Jannazzo tossed a 716 in Mixed Nuts League.
Eaton dialed in
Don Eaton — who goes under the great guy category in my book — drew attention in the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes.
In the groove from the outset, the right-handed Eaton tossed games of 259, 248 and 257 for a season-high 764 series.
Lakeside Lanes co-owner Don Granda Jr. was quite impressed with Eaton’s superior shooting:
“It looks like Don is very comfortable and confident in where he is rolling the ball right now,” he said, who also watched Eaton throw a 265 game and 727 series in the Wednesday Nighters League. “He may be a few boards deeper inside than normal. He started his third game with the first six strikes, all flush, but went high in the seventh and that ended his run at an 800. He rolled the ball great all night.”
In other high-scoring action at Lakeside, Art Barnes — the father of the Armstrong Classic champion Tyler Barnes — ruled action again in the Businessmen League with games of 236, 267 and 256 for a 759 series and smooth-shooting Mike Almon rolled games of 227, 269 and 243 for a 739 in the NFL Mixed League.
Two other 700’s: Jordan Vaughn (729 in NFL Mixed League) and Andrew Barnes (708 in Wednesday Nighters League).
Hunter locked in
Not yours truly — get that out of the way now.
In the Spa League at Lost Lanes, Ed Hunter — my cousin — was as sharp as you could be in his first two games, throwing 255 and 290 flush-strike games.
An 800 series? It was on Hunter’s mind, and others.
Unfortunately the lanes changed and Hunter didn’t make the move soon enough as he tossed a 212 game and finished with a 757 series.
Great shooting, cuz!
Hanks rules
Another normal week for the bowling queen, Natalie Hanks: Three 600s.
The Pennsylvania State Bowling Hall of Famer fired games of 219, 235 and 198 for a 652 in Tuesday Ladies League and shot 607s in Sunday Mixed League and Tuesday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
In other Lost Lanes action, Morgan Donnell — who is having a strong season — rolled a 247 game and 607 series in the Sunday Mixed League.
In women’s action at Plaza Lanes, Britney Holben — headliner Tyler Barnes’ girlfriend — tossed a 603 in the Monday Night Invitational League and the glamorous Brittney Reagle deserves a “shout out” as she shot a career-high 225 game in the Mixed Nuts League. Great job, Britt!
Young guns
If you want to watch great youth bowling, Lakeside Lanes is the place to be.
Two more outstanding performances in the Junior-Major League on Sunday: Colby Stewart — the league’s top young gun — fired another 600 series with 236, 209 and 219 games for a 664 series. Lexi Potts rolled her second 600 of the season with 216 and 239 games for a 615.
Great shooting, Colby, and Lexi!
Trick-shooting King
When is a split conversion the most talked about shot on a bowing night?
In the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday night.
Right-hander Darcy King — one of the most underrated women’s bowlers in the county — left the unbelievable 5-7-10 split on a near-perfect shot in her second game.
Getting coaxed into throwing a lighter house ball by a few men bowlers, King pulled off the miraculous split conversion, electrifying the Smock Highway house.
“It was so cool,” said fellow bowler Chris Jannazzo. “We were teasing her that she needed a six-pound ball, but she grabbed an eight-pound ball off the rack. She hit the left side of the 5-pin, the ball bounced off into the 7-pin, while the 5-pin went straight for the 10-pin.”
A must-see spare.
Great job, Darcy!
Mixed Tournament
The annual WCCBA Adult-Youth Tournament will be held Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5 at Cochranton Lanes. The shifts are Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Feb. 26 at 9 a.m., March 4 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and March 5 at 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $60 per team. To enter, contact Cochranton Lanes at (814) 425-2695, or tournament director Vicki Heim at (814) 881-6740.
Final words
While writing this column on Wednesday evening, yours truly was thinking of the “man” responsible for the 35-plus years of work. My father, Nile “Tiny” Hunter, who got me started in bowling at a young age at Eagles Lanes.
If not for, “Pops,” this column may not have started.
His birthday was on Wednesday.
Miss you, Dad.
Don Granda Jr. fires sixth 800 of the season
The corner pins won on Sunday night against Don Granda Jr., but not on Monday night.
Switching to the Radical Innovator pearlized bowling ball in the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes, the fabulous Granda Jr. rolled his amazing 110th career 800 series — and sixth of the season — with games of 288, 278 and 246 for an 812.
Although he shot a 268 game and 664 series in the NFL Mixed League on Sunday night, Granda Jr. wasn’t satisfied.
“I struggled carrying,” he said. “I used a solid ball and couldn’t get the corners out.”
You can beat Granda Jr. once, but not twice.
“Going into Monday night, I decided I was only going to use pearlized balls. I wanted a little extra reaction on the backend. I had the best reaction with the Innovator in practice, so I stuck with it.”
A good choice, legend.
After leaving a smashed 9-pin in the first frame, Granda Jr. ripped off 10 straight strikes before leaving the 4-6 pins on his fill ball for an opening 288 game.
In his 278 game, the Lakeside Lanes co-owner left 7-pins in the fourth frame and on his fill ball. In the 246 game, he left the 7-pin in the fourth frame, 6-pin in eighth frame and 2-4 in the 11th frame.
Just another night at the office for Mr. 300/800.
Great shooting, Donnie!
COCHRANTON LANES
Twilighters – Maxine Hart 210, Lena Roxberry 192.
Pioneer – Mark Williams 235-652, Brandon Kriek 249-638, Larry Hoffman 234-626, Brian Huth 258-638, LEE DUCK 299-259-774, Ed Krizon 221-618, Shawn Smith 242-625, Mike Bickford 222-601, Zach Snyder 601.
Tuesday Mixed – Kipp Decker 238-236-658, Karen Steadman 213, LEE DUCK 255-242-237-734.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – DJ GRANDA 258-245-716, DON GRANDA JR. 288-278-246-812, Sonny Rauscher 235-639, DON EATON 259-248-257-764, Jordan Vaughn 248-644, Chad Beers 244-226-684, Glenn Dillon 243-641, Lane Baker 274-691.
NFL Mixed – Don Granda Jr. 268-664, JORDAN VAUGHN 269-248-729, Aaron Krizon 223-237-660, MIKE ALMON 227-269-243-739.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 234-628, DJ Granda 248-237-690, Matt Alexander 245-234-693, Brian Williams 227-223-248-698, Austin Granda 631, DON GRANDA JR. 248-259-719.
National Mixed – Laurie Reigleman 192-215-596, Brian Williams 235-622, ART BARNES 236-267-256-759.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 242-656, Lane Baker 246-623, Dan Francis 221-600, Shawn Park 245-665, Jason Easler 236-640, Don Granda Jr. 224-644, Justin Foister 624, Ted Foister 223-613, Tyler Foister 223-613, DON EATON 265-226-236-727, David Muckinhaupt 238-644, ANDREW BARNES 245-269-708, Shaun Boyle 237-234-635, Art Barnes 222-606, Sonny Rauscher 277-607, Brad Spring 229-246-664, Shawn Smith 242-603, Cooper Baum 223-222-604.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 236-209-219-664, Lane Arnett 195-176-193-564, Chase Stewart 178, Mazie Arnett 155-200-498, Katarina Cameron 221-199-577, Noah Scott 155, Hayden Dunham 136-143-408, Landon Dunham 127-176, Steven Heckman 144-365, Kevin Clark 108-103-302, Austin Clark 120-106-103-329, Austin Nelson 108-110-310, Trevor Vetter 162-135-404, LEXI POTTS 216-239-615, Meegan McKinney 233-211-580, Madeline Moyers 121, Jackson McKinsey 119, Adrian Moyers 144-122-365, Jay Villalba 117-109-127-353, Andrew Medrick 192-504, Victoria Medrick 190-220-571, Nate Brace 123-112-178-413, Wyatt Griggs 110-114-319, Zoe Griggs 135-135-381, Kelan Finck 113-116-330.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Lynn 626, Phil Rice 230-618, Dan Francis 246-650, Mark Orlop 268-652, Max Blair 226-634, John Burnell 257-606, Harry Hanks 227-664, Jeff Keener 237-249-649, Christian Moffat 237-645, ED HUNTER 255-290-757, Mick Lilly 232-638, Dan Lilly 267-231-698.
Tuesday Mixed – NATALIE HANKS 198-243-607, Ricky Kanline 234-237-678, Phil Rice 246-666.
Tuesday Ladies – Rita Chaffee 230, Shalanda Gilliland 215-570, NATALIE HANKS 219-235-198-652.
Wednesday Ladies – Natalie Hanks 210-192-582, Cheryl Tapper 247, Barb Abbott 196.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 225-638, Everette Schwerin 609, James Baldwin 622, Brian Stainbrook 637.
Sunday Mixed – MORGAN DONNELL 247-607, Jeff Keener 237-649, Randy Moffat 233-653, Chad Gilliland 619, Bill Muenz 247-683, Mark Deyoung 269-694, NATALIE HANKS 202-212-192-607, Brian Byers 619.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Rich Custard 233-245-642, Jeremy Smith 246-630, Chris Berdis 233-615, John Gaunt 229-227-672, Shawn Whitehead 235-625, Josh Beerbower 233-230-646, Shawn Park 234-245-679, Aaron Krizon 611, Mike Almon 259-641, Chris Jannazzo 234-631, Tyler George 225-604.
Monday Night Invitational – ANTHONY CARD 235-257-279-771, Rodrick Baird 248-661, Tyler Barnes 229-641, Scott Grinnell 226-634, Kayla Card 216-597, BRITNEY HOLBEN 216-603, Stacey Dodson 191.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 223-657, Frank Wagner 226-611.
Mixed Nuts – CHRIS JANNAZZO 223-279-716, Tom Archacki 624, Ellie Schommer 234-578, Lindsay Rickel 213, Amy Reagle 195, ,Cindy Carlson 191, Brittney Reagle 225.
Eagles 429 – Chris Berdis 231-609, Darren Hargett 223-601.
Early Birds – Chris Marks 210.
Swingers – TRACI LIPPERT 256-618.
Talon Men – Adam Wagner 232-639, John Gaunt 610.
Senior Men – Michael Chance 227-628, Ralph Mowris 244-593, Gary Baker 233-579, Art Barnes 196-552, Bill Furno 220-546, Bob Alexander 204-542, Ed Burdick 201, Doug Grumling 201.
Senior Mixed – Michael Chance 227-608, Roger Beck 191, Bob Griggs 184, Jim Lostetter 183, Wayne Bowers 183, Albert Griggs 182, Cherlyn Bowers 177, Kathy Barton 176-453, Mary Lou Lenhardt 163-450, Betty Longo 163-450, Diane McGill 152.
