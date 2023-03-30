Cold Stone ice cream never tasted any better than on Saturday night for Rodrick Baird.
Fulfilling his bowling mission in recent years, the legendary Baird rolled his amazing 50th career 300 game and in the process shot his mind-boggling 31st career 800 series with an 805 in the His & Her League at Eastway Lanes in Erie. He then went to Cold Stone to celebrate with his brother, Kurt, and good friend, Brandon Wachob.
The red-hot Baird tossed 19 consecutive strikes as he fired games of 236 (last seven strikes), 300 and 269.
“It felt good to finally get to 50 300s, but I got more excited for the 800,” said the still pumped-up Baird on Tuesday night. “Just like any 300, you need the pins to carry, and I had them dancing.”
Baird’s streak of strikes ended in the first frame of his third game when he left the 7-pin. When asked if it was the longest string of strikes in his outstanding career, Baird said, “It might be my biggest, but I’m not sure.”
After converting the 7-pin spare, Baird reeled off five more strikes in a row before leaving the 10-pin in the seventh frame. After picking up the spare, Baird looked at the scoring monitor and said to his brother, Kurt, “I need the next four strikes for 800.”
Second mission accomplished.
“After I struck on the 11th ball, I gave out a scream,” — of course — Baird is renowned to show his emotions after a thrilling bowling moment.
Baird accomplished his bowling milestones with a new weapon: The Track Archetype. “It is made for heavy oiled conditions. I probably only have nine games on it.”
The Track Archetype will probably have a permanent place in Baird’s residence: His overly stuffed trophy case.
Cold Stone receipt, too?
Congrats, Rodrick!
Beerbower zoned in
Evidently, allowing another bowler to throw your bowling ball has become the latest high-scoring trend.
A week after Ricky Kanline crushed the pins at Lost Lanes with an eye-popping 846 series while using Charlie Shaffer’s Track Stealth ball, Seth Beerbower — Kanline’s good friend — went on a strike frenzy on Friday night at Plaza Lanes while throwing Chris Jannazzo’s Storm IQ Tour Ruby bowling ball.
Throwing 16 consecutive strikes, the smooth-shooting Beerbower fired a 290 game (last 11 strikes) and 236 (first five) to fuel him to an outstanding 748 series in the Mixed Nuts League.
The remarkable story about Beerbower throwing Jannazzo’s ball: It is drilled for a left-hander, which Jannazzo is, and Beerbower is right-handed.
“I had no clue a left-handed ball would roll this good for him,” said Jannazzo, who has allowed Beerbower to use his equipment in the past. “With all the hand he puts on the ball, I knew it would be a good match. I’ve told him multiple times he can keep it. He has thrown nine games and has put up some big scores with it so far. I’m worried he will buy one and it won’t roll like mine.”
Kanline bought Shaffer’s ball — Will Beerbower buy Jannazzo’s ball?
Great shooting, Seth!
In other Plaza Lanes men’s action, right-hander Brad “Super Sub” Spring shot 277 and 237 games for a 732 series and Jim Scrivens tossed his second consecutive 7 in the Commercial League with a 714. Scrivens rolled a 713 the previous week.
As promised in last week’s column, this columnist got more scoop on the Commercial League crusher, Scrivens.
Mr. Kurt Baird, Plaza Lanes co-proprietor, please define Mr. Scrivens’ game:
“Jim is levelheaded. Like other bowling centers, we had to change lane oil midseason which required changes to the oil pattern. Through it all, Jim has had the ability as a bowler to figure out how to score during these changes.”
Thank you, Mr. Baird.
In women’s action at PL, Kayla Card was in the groove — as expected — in the Monday Invitational League with a 234 game and 600 series.
At the other houses:
Lakeside Lanes — Southpaws Don Granda Jr. and Tim McEntire were the top guns with 724 and 723 series, respectively, in the Stewart’s Classic League and Wednesday Nighters League. Other 700 rollers: Jordan Vaughn (718 in NFL Mixed League), Sonny Rauscher (715 in Wednesday Nighters League) and Shaun Boyle (710 in Wednesday Nighters League).
Lost Lanes — The Hankses, husband Harry and wife Natalie, ruled the action. The hubby fired 279 and 265 games for a 742 series in Friday Morning League, while the wifey rolled 664 and 642 series in the Tuesday Ladies League and Sunday Mixed League. Other hot shots: Ricky “Mr. 846” Kanline (739 in Sunday Mixed League and 708 in Tuesday Mixed League), Phil Rice (719 in Tuesday Mixed League), Dan Francis (708 in Spa League) and Morgan Donnell (648 in Tuesday Ladies League). A Cat prediction: The emerging Donnell will throw her first career 300 game next season.
Burnell makes the most of least favorite lanes
John Burnell probably had different facial expressions when he entered and exited Lost Lanes on March 20.
Upon arriving at the Cambridge Springs house to bowl in the Spa League, Burnell learned he was bowling on lanes seven and eight — in his words, “My least favorite pair in the house.”
Unbelievably, roughly one hour later, Burnell rolled his fourth career 300 game at Lost Lanes, and third on his so-called most hated lanes. How do you explain, John?
“I really can’t,” he said. “I usually leave a lot of corner pins on those lanes. I was convinced I’d would leave a 10-pin eventually, but surprisingly, I didn’t.”
Burnell had a sense he was going to bowl well: “I struggled during practice so I knew it would be a good night bowling,” he laughed.
The 300 game lessened some of Burnell’s frustration on his season.
“I feel like my timing was off all season so getting a 300 on the last night that counted sort of made up for a so-so season,” said the 34-year-old.
The right-handed Burnell is the definition of smooth as his bowling form is nearly flawless. How were you able to master the technique, JB?
“I would say learning how to bowl from Natalie,” he said, referring to Lost Lanes owner and bowling legend Natalie Hanks.
Hanks — and yours truly — is somewhat jealous of Burnell’s bowling makeup: “He always has a smooth style,” she said, who also throws the ball smoothly. “It doesn’t matter what conditions he runs across as he is always smooth.”
Burnell added 236 and 223 games for a 759 series — one of the highest total in the Spa League this season.
Congrats, Johnny B!
Editor's note: This is part one of the column. The rest will run in Friday's Tribune.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 246-643, Amanda Anthony 201.
Pioneer – Lee Duck 248-226-679, Cody Buckley 222-636, Dan Shilling 269-667, Mark Williams 234-228-664.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 228-606, DON GRANDA JR. 243-251-230-724, Doug Dunham 226-627, Ted Foister 237-631, Don Eaton 615, Jordan Vaughn 223-641, Chad Beers 264-601, Wayne Sparks 604.
NFL Mixed – Jan Dunham 226, Doug Dunham 227-633, Kelli Granda 193, Don Granda Jr. 234-237-677, JORDAN VAUGHN 238-246-234-718, Ashley Hotchkiss 195, John Gaunt 223-609, Ryan Makepeace 220-626, Mike Almon 226-613, DJ Granda 226-224-238-688, Brant Granda 236-615.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 257-227-643, DJ Granda 225-639, Brian Williams 220-235-671, Austin Granda 266-604.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 608, Art Barnes 235-604.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 610, Doug Dunham 225-258-687, Derek Dunham 236-232-657, Steve Swezey 222-227-644, Lane Baker 246-637, TIM McENTIRE 234-235-254-723, Dan Francis 225-229-673, Shawn Park 601, Jason Easler 221-226-629, Tom Baker 257-232-665, Don Granda Jr. 227-226-238-691, Justin Foister 224-246-651, Don Eaton 615, SHAUN BOYLE 279-232-710, Art Barnes 222-224-629, SONNY RAUSCHER 246-244-225-715, Shawn Smith 245-634, Elijah Maso 245-621, DJ Granda 255-227-693.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 247-236-641, Ricky Kanline 237-638, DAN FRANCIS 236-257-708, Mark Orlop 607, Doug Francis 249-228-645, Ken Major 236-621, Brian Stainbrook 612, JOHN BURNELL 300-236-759, Adam Lilly 227-600, Dan Lilly 634, Jeff Keener 232-649, Joe French 237-608, Steve Kinkade 626, Nate Fralick 249-227-696, Greg Brawn 235-616.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 224-226-214-664, Brenda Gilliland 203.
Tuesday Mixed – RICKY KANLINE 257-247-708, PHIL RICE 235-248-236-719, Kyle Alward 226-635, Allen Glenn 235-611, Natalie Hanks 194-190.
Wednesday Ladies – Ann Dunnewold 224-210-604, Natalie Hanks 226, MORGAN DONNELL 239-222-648.
Friday Morning – Seth Beerbower 255-673, Bob Mudger 255-267-680, Jim Keener 234-607, HARRY HANKS 279-265-742, Brian Stainbrook 237-614.
Sunday Mixed – Bill Muenz 622, Brian Byers 235-615, RICKY KANLINE 236-258-245-739, Mark Deyoung 623, Joe French 257-663, NATALIE HANKS 232-197-213-642, Ron Gilliland 621, Whitney Keener 221-581.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Darren Hargett 231-648, Adam Wagner 236-618, Shawn Whitehead 609, Mike Almon 234-649, Gary McGranahan 257-674, Troy Johnson 239-225-645, JIM SCRIVENS 254-237-223-714, Rob Benge 222-233-664, Donnie Graham 239-638, Andrew Barnes 231-640, BRAD SPRING 277-237-732, Kirstyn Burt 203.
Plaza Men – Jeff Heibel 278-622, Brian Stallard 223-606, Tom Archacki 247-600.
Monday Night Invitational – Rodrick Baird 242-672, Tyler Barnes 236-669, Anthony Card 225-648, Kurt Baird 248-642, Tom Archacki 614, KAYLA CARD 234-600, Amandia Covert 212, Stacey Dodson 204, Britney Holben 203.
Mixed Nuts – SETH BEERBOWER 290-748, Andrew Barnes 247-675, Tom Archacki 237-644, Chris Jannazzo 226-637, Ricky Kanline 605, Steve Smith 278-601, Coleen Dahl 191.
Eagles 429 – Dan Thomas 222-638.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 200.
Talon Men – Paul King 234-627.
Senior Mixed – Jake Perrine 219-587, Joe Furno 232-579, Michael Chance 212, Mike Forbes 201, Albert Griggs 191, Bill Furno 181, Cherlyn Bowers 163, Mary Lou Lenhardt 158, Betty Longo 156, Ingrid Hunt 154, Diane McGill 152, Debra Yelenich 150.
Senior Men – Michael Chance 257-660, Terry Bowersox 243-639, Bruce Heim 228-591, Cliff Seibel 218-589, Ed Burdick 235-584, Larry Hart 220-572, Jim Hickernell 212-572, John Gaunt 563, Joe Paris 234-556, Ralph Mowris 213-556, Don Zimmer 205-547, Joe Furno 210-547.
