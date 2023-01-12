The very possible ball-squeezing stage wasn’t too big for Nick Archacki.
Competing against many top-caliber Professional Bowlers Association bowlers — Kyle Troup, Kris Prather and Jakob Butturff to name a few — in the Team USA Trials at Gold Coast Bowling Center in Las Vegas last week, the 21-year-old, non-afraid Archacki went toe-to-toe against them all five days and finished an almighty 16th in the 174-bowler field.
Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, an author of seven PBA titles, won the event with a 6,966 pinfall in the 30-game event. Archacki totaled 6,365 pins.
“Placing in the top 20 in a field like this is pretty sick, being able to compete with the big shots,” said the pumped-up Archacki, a Saegertown High School graduate and current Marian University bowling sophomore. “I’m still processing everything. It’s hard to believe what I did the first three days of the tournament. I was fourth overall and second in amateur in a field that was stacked. I’ve been looking back at the live streams and watching myself shoot those big games and it's a really cool feeling knowing there were people who noticed me and my name at the top of the leaderboard.”
The positive-minded Archacki didn’t waste any time making his presence felt — shooting 244, 269, 226 and 231 consecutive games in the opening round to enter the second round in 12th place.
“I wasn't sure what to expect the first day as I came in with an open mind,” he said. “I felt good after my first game, which was in the 220s, so I got my feet wet and I went plus so I was able to relax. I found a really good line with my Purple Hammer and didn't move my feet more than a board for five games. I felt really confident with the lines I was playing because we slow hook Purple's a lot in college so I knew what to expect out of my ball.”
It was in the third round when opposing Team USA Trial keglers found out Archacki was for real.
“It hit me that I could compete with these guys in the middle of round three. I was -1 after two games then was able to find something with the right ball, the Obsession Tour, my go-to ball in college — and went 255, 232, 245 and 221 to soar me up to ninth for the block. After that round I was in fourth place overall and second in amateur. I knew then that if you put your mind to it and enjoy the moment magical things can happen.”
Archacki kept his foot on the throttle the next two rounds.
“The final round was a dream come true. Because of my placement going into the final round, I had pros all around me and crossing with me the entire day. On my pair who are touring pros, I had Prather, Darren Tang and Nick Pate. To the left, I had Andrew Anderson and to the right I had Jake Peters. Other big names around me were John Janawicz, a USBC Hall of Famer, Spencer Robarge, and Michael Martell. It honestly felt like I was at a PBA Tour stop. Talk about living the dream.
“I also started off the round hot, opening with a 279 and was sitting second overall for the block after two games. The lefties then caught up and wacked ‘em while the right side of the lane got messy. I also got some YouTube camera time with Tang and Anderson, which was cool.”
The cool, calm and collected Archacki observed a lot about himself during those five electrifying days.
“I learned that having a quiet mind during competition and not setting high expectations of yourself allows you to free up and just bowl. My first three days were like that, which is why I bowled so well. I started to press day four and hit a mental block, which is what ultimately knocked me out of the amateur stepladder finals and a shot at making Team USA.
“I was so grateful to be at this event because I was on the wait list and didn't get into team trials until three weeks before the event started. I learned to enjoy every big opportunity you have because stuff like I experienced this past week are moments that don't come very often. Bowling and life are two beautiful things and I'm fortunate to have both. Bowling is my life and this tournament made me see that I can make it against the big names. The future is bright and I'm excited to see what the future holds.”
The PBA stars haven’t seen the last of Archacki.
Mr. Clean
Crawford County bowling has its own Mr. Clean: Chris Jannazzo.
Flirting with his fifth career 800 series, Jannazzo rolled six clean games in 72 hours last week as the sharp-shooting southpaw shot games of 269, 257 and 256 for an intimidating 782 series in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes and followed with a 712 two nights later in Thursday All-Stars League at Rolling Meadows in Erie.
“The Storm Phaze II bowling ball is amazing,” said Jannazzo, who is tied with Seth Beerbower and Gray McGranahan for high average in the Commercial League at 221. “I’ve been using it the last two weeks and it’s looked very good everywhere I’ve been. I always start bowling good around the first of the year. I think it’s because it’s cold outside.”
Great shooting, Chris!
Other high rollers:
Cochranton Lanes — Ryan Williams fired games of 258, 237 and 233 for a 728 in Pioneer League and Karen Steadman shot 235 and 191 games for a 607 in Tuesday Mixed League.
Lakeside Lanes — Cool-hand Sonny Rauscher rolled games of 242, 223 and 265 for a 730 in Stewart’s Classic League, Steve Swezey banged out a 289 game and 702 in SCL and savvy veteran Art Barnes tossed a 717 in National Mixed League.
Lost Lanes — Jeff Keener threw 259 and 245 games for a 723 in Spa League and Harry Hanks fired a 713 in Friday Morning League. Hanks’ wife, Natalie, was her typical dominant self in the Wednesday Ladies League and Sunday Mixed League as she shot 667 and 663 series, respectively.
Plaza Lanes — In women’s action in Monday Night Invitational League Kayla Card and Stacey Dodson each rolled a 622.
Cameron crushes ‘em
Katarina Cameron reached her bowling goal on Sunday: First career 600 series.
Sandwiching a 235 between 200 and 189 games the 14-year-old Cameron tossed a 624 in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor and youth coach Bruce Beers can’t say enough good words about the rising Cameron who also rolled a career-high 267 game in Venango-Crawford action over the weekend at Cochranton Lanes:
“This young lady is just a total joy to coach,” he said. “She can put a smile on my face on my worst day. She is a student of the game and always working to be better. She is a sweet young lady.”
Does Beers have the next Brookelyn Garvey on his hands? Possibly.
Congrats, Katarina!
In other Junior-Major League action at Lakeside, Colby Stewart — no stranger to 600s — fired 234 and 223 games for a 628. Great job, Colby!
Mixed Couples Tournament
The annual Western Crawford County Bowling Association Mixed Couples Tournament will be held Jan. 21-22 at Cochranton Lanes.
The shifts: Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $70 per team.
To enter, call tournament director Vicki Heim at (814) 881-6740.
On deck
Scott Grinnell — I’ll say it again — a member of my all-favorite team, tossed his 20th career 300 game in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
More details on Grinnell’s gem in next week’s column.
Childhood legend dies
This former 5th Ward hooper wants to send condolences to the famed and beloved Gray basketball family (former Meadville defensive lockdown guards Terry, Joey and Duane), who are mourning the death of their uncle Billy Gray, another former Bulldogs’ basketball player.
Billy Gray was my first impression of local basketball greatness, dominating the action on the storied 5th Ward blacktop court in the mid-70s. Yours truly was too young to get on the court then, but a few years later I earned my 5th Ward basketball merits and squared up against the neighborhood basketball legend.
Not a good idea.
Before the term, “Posterized,” got so famous Gray did exactly that to this writer as he dunked on me.
Billy Gray was one bad dude.
Rest in peace, neighborhood legend.
Barnes and Holben each shoot 700 series
Double trouble.
Tyler Barnes found a permanent high-scoring bowling partner three years ago: His girlfriend, Britney Holben.
In Monday Night Invitational League action last week at Plaza Lanes, Barnes and Holben were on another level than the other bowlers as they shot lights-out with 717 and 716 series, respectively.
Again: 717 and 716 totals.
Barnes extended his string of consecutive 700s in the Monday Night Invitational League to an amazing nine weeks with games of 244, 248 and 225, while Holben stayed right with him by shooting games of 234, 257 and 225 for her fifth career 700.
It was quite a night for the boyfriend/girlfriend.
“It’s definitely exciting when both of us are on,” said Barnes, who is averaging an eye-popping 229 in the MNI. “I enjoy seeing her do well just as much as doing well myself.”
When asked if there is any good-humored smack talking going on Barnes said, “Not really, but I do sometimes get a dirty look when she bowls well and I still score a little bit higher.”
As for Holben’s game, Barnes knows he has a keeper: “She throws a really good ball and she’s very consistent. So any time she can get lined up and can carry she can put up some big scores.”
Such the case last week.
Granda Jr. fires 133rd career 300 game
Don Granda Jr. may change his favorite color from blue to orange.
Unleashing a powerful bright orange DV8 Verge Solid bowling ball on Sunday night in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes, the amazing Granda Jr. fired his 133rd career 300 game and added 240 and 254 games for a not-too-shabby 794 series.
The pin-crushing Granda Jr. threw 30 total strikes, including 19 of his last 20 first-shot balls.
“There is something about the DV8 balls with orange in them,” said Granda Jr., who has shot three 300’s and three 800 series this season, all with a little or a lot of orange in the color scheme of the bowling balls.
After throwing a 2-4-10 split in the third frame of his 254 second game, Granda Jr. made a lane adjustment, and the rest was history.
“I made a three-board move with my feet and two boards on the lane,” he said, who struck until his 11th ball when he left the 7-pin.
The perfecto followed.
As for the Verge Solid bowling ball, Granda Jr. said, “It is a strong symmetric ball. I added some Brunswick compound to the surface to tame the reaction down. It is a great ball with a nice strong continual arc on the backend.”
Granda Jr. also shined in the Wednesday Nighters League and Stewart’s Classic League with 737 and 707 series, respectively.
Congrats, Mr. 300!
High Praise
While reading the Facebook congratulations for Granda Jr., there was one that really stood out:
Aaron Zolbrod — a very cool and sharp-witted cat — commented, “I’ll say it again, Don Granda Jr. is one of the top 10 athletes in Meadville history! And, if we’re talking about longevity, the best!!
Zolbrod knows sports, and yours truly would have to agree.
COCHRANTON LANES
